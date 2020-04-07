Buy ManTech International For Near Capital Gains During The Virus Pandemic

Their employ of tact-rich involved, cleared, experienced essential persons can guide comparisons by the less-informed as to where the better capital gains may lie without technical security endangerment.

Probably not easy. But useful investment information, when laundered through enough filters, can be had to avoid national defense intelligence problems while creating profitable opportunity - via Market-Makers.

Folks employed in those activities are “essentials”, as are the activities themselves. But how to know - without government clearance - what stocks to pursue?

What activity is certain to continue on apace while so much is on “stay-home, social-distancing, no-school, work from home” rules? Answer: National Defense technology, particularly the “space race”.

Investment Thesis

Competition for experience-based knowledge of in-space activities adds a profit dimension to what used to be solely a government-driven activity, with ManTech International Corporation (MANT) stock favored over a half-dozen other similarly involved investment prospects.

Knowing which books to read…

We started by our usual daily ranking of price range forecasts implied by the self-protective hedging actions taken by Market-Makers [MMs] in response to orders from client organizations to buy and sell some 2,500 different stocks during the market day just ended. Those clients wanted to adjust the proportions of holdings they would have in portfolios typically worth hundreds of millions to multi-billions of dollars.

To have any real impact on such big portfolios, their orders typically would be much larger than those on the “other side of the trade” which you or I might initiate. Indeed, it often would require that the MM would have to round up several other big funds or “institutions” to put together a “block” trade on the order, all transacted at the same price at the same time, for both buyers and sellers. Except that the order-originator would pay a fee in the form of a “trade spread” price. The resulting prices then are all posted immediately on a public exchange and become part of transaction history.

But usually, there are not an equal number of share sellers as buyers, so the MM to complete the transaction must fill the balance by becoming a “principal” in the trade, rather than being merely an agent. That only will be done if a separate hedging transaction can be conducted which will protect the MM’s temporary ownership position (long or short) from being injured by subsequent price change in the underlying stock’s block trade.

Such hedge deals have a cost, which the trade order originator will be charged as a cost of “market liquidity” to get the order filled. If the cost is too large, the order gets killed and that trade does not get done at that time. But when accomplished, the cost and structure of trades in securities derivative to the block trade stock reveal the price-change limits (both up and down) regarded as possible and likely to occur during the contract lives of the derivatives providing the price protection for the MM.

That is where the implied MM price range forecasts come from. Since they typically have asymmetrical balances between their upside and downside price-change prospects, they offer directional guidance to coming prices. A history of what actually typically has happened in subsequent market experiences can be useful in gauging price attractiveness between this trade stock and others also undergoing similar transactions.

What generates the implied forecasts in every case is the same (motivation to avoid a loss of capital or to make money by selling insurance), by the same group of competitors (among the MM community as buyers and sellers of hedging security derivatives) on the same market day of trading. The differing upside-to-downside forecast proportions are legitimate representations of the MM group’s expectations for each security.

Let's look at our most interesting subject company.

Company Description

“ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. It also provides solutions involving hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing and migration, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, infrastructure as a managed service, and data collection and analytics; and designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems. In addition, the company offers professional and technical solutions, and mission support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, it provides requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration; enterprise architecture and concept of operations; systems engineering and technical assistance; test and evaluation; training; and supply chain management and logistics services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.”



What makes those expectations useful and comparable between securities today is knowing what happened to each of them during the past 5 years in actual market trading in the next 3-4 months following prior expectations imbalances of all up-to-down proportions like today’s. Some specific historic measures are important, the most important being how big and consistent subsequent price gains were, net of any losses incurred.

Rewards vs. Risks

A good place to start in those comparisons is to see what kind of price drawdown trouble the upside price expectations forecast limits previously created. Figure 1 maps out the experienced trade-offs for a group of competitors in the space technology management arena.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best advantage runs from MANT at location [2] to LXH at [13] to RTN at [3] to SPCE at [12]. The market index SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is at [4].

Comparing Details

There are some conditions which keep Figure 1’s comparisons from being perfectly fair. To measure the up-to-down imbalances shown, a sufficiently reliable number of prior experiences need to be represented. Figure 2 shows (in pink) that today’s sample of imbalances for some stocks are too limited in number to be reliable for forecasts.

Figure 2

Column [L] has 2 stocks which have only 2 prior forecasts with up-to-down imbalances like the Range Indexes [RIs] of column [G]. The RI value is the percentage proportion of the price range forecast from [B] to [C] which lies between [D] and [C] - the downside.

Column [M] has 2 stocks with RIs drawn from brief market histories of less than one year, when most have experiences from 5 years. In these rows, any of the history data from prior forecast outcomes in columns [H] to [R] is regarded as unreliable.

All forecast outcomes need to be the result of a standard portfolio management discipline. Ours is TERMD, the Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline, where top of the forecast range is the profit sell-target when first reached or exceeded, and 3 months from forecast date is the maximum holding time investment, with position closeout at that point regardless of gain or loss.

The post-forecast outcome columns most significant to investors, but perhaps in varying degrees, are [I] percent price gains accomplished, net of losses, the [H] proportion of forecasts at this RI level producing profits - the Win Odds, exposures to [F] price drawdown risk on the way to [I] position closeout % net gain, the [J] holding period needed to achieve [I] and influence the [R] speed of the net odds-weighted rate of gain in [Q].

What may be important to you?

We are aware of many investors whose retirement needs will arrive before the needs can be fulfilled by their portfolios, and will likely last longer than originally contemplated or planned for. The only amelioration we can see to the problem lies in the more efficient investments of time, making “speed” of returns a matter of RATE of reward. Thus, [J] enters the calculation of desirability.

Following these details through Figure 2 for MANT in comparison with IRDM, its historic Realized Payoff of +8.9% from applying TERMD to its ample sample of 118 prior RI forecasts of 36 is less than IRDM’s +12% net gains from a similar sized sample of 126 prior forecasts at RIs of 25.

But a subtle note of caution here: the 25 RI suggests 3 times as much upside gain potential as downside, while a 36 RI offers less than twice as much upside. Yet, MANT has produced gains in 90% of its forecasts, while IRDM had only 77% winners – 3+ out of 4 vs. 9 out of 10.

And there is a parallel in the credibility of the forecasts as well. MANT realized .85 of its 10.5% current upside prospect, while IRDM achieved less than .70 of its admittedly much larger upside prospect of +17%.

What will matter is: How likely are the current expectations to become realizations?

One measure of that may be had by weighting the past %Payoffs with the Win Odds for both stocks, in column [O] and netting against that the remaining odds weighting of their prior price drawdown exposures as in [P], to get the combination in [Q]. There MANT is at least equal to slightly ahead, but under far more comfortable prospects.

When the time it has taken to accomplish the weighted net prospects is put into the calculation, only 38 market days for MANT vs. 47 for IDRM, the contest turns in favor of MANT.

At least by our preferences. Others may be less pressured by time and favor the chance that larger forecasts may, this time, turn out to occur and provide the larger reward. And it is what matters to the investor in how she/he sees their set of circumstances which influences where the prices of the stocks go in the coming 3 months.

In comparison to the broad range of equity investment possibilities (the blue print rows of Figure 2), MANT competes very well in [Q] and [R] with even the best of over 2,000 other MM equity price range expectations.

Figure 3 reminds us of how dynamic equity markets are, as it shows the past six months of daily MM forecasts of price range expectations for MANT.

Figure 3

If the one you picked was less of a performer than some other, then this next round may favor what is picked next. That is the great advantage of an active investment strategy. A great advantage over a buy-and-hold of a GM or EK or GE/IBM, which actually or nearly has disappeared when you would have needed its financial support.

Conclusion

MANT provides a conservative but potentially productive equity investment in essential activities otherwise difficult to monitor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MANT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.