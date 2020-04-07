SunPower: Tough Road Ahead

SunPower (SPWR) has been absolutely crushed by the global pandemic. The company's stock price has plummeted ~50% to ~$5.4 over the past month alone. The coronavirus has clearly put only more pressure on an already-struggling SunPower to perform over the next few quarters. Given the severity of the coronavirus and its impact on the solar industry, it seems unlikely that SunPower will come out of this economic downturn unscathed.

SunPower was in a period of transition before the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic-induced economic downturn will only make SunPower's transition more difficult. The company's growing shift towards DG (distributed generation) could be hindered in these trying economic times. A prolonged pandemic will almost certainly have a large negative impact on SunPower.

SunPower has been severely impacted by the coronavirus, which is reflected in the company's plummeting stock price.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Focus on DG

SunPower is putting far more attention on the DG market. The company expects SunPower and planned spinoff Maxeon Solar to heavily service the DG market. In fact, the new SunPower is going to be a pure play that focuses on the North American solar DG market. Manufacturing spinoff Maxeon Solar will also heavily service the DG markets.

SunPower's major transition could be impacted by the coronavirus.

Source: SunPower

Unfortunately for SunPower, the solar DG market may be one of the most heavily hit solar segments during the pandemic. Given that solar DG relies more heavily on human-to-human contact, SunPower's transition towards solar DG may be more difficult than expected.

While large-scale solar projects will almost certainly face delays as a result of the coronavirus, small solar projects could be far more impacted by the virus. In fact, Wood Mackenzie expects 2020 residential demand to decrease by 23% to 40%. Residential solar company Sunnova (NOVA) is already acknowledging the negative impact that the coronavirus is having on its business.

While SunPower's shift towards DG is smart in the grand scheme of things, the company has the bad luck of transitioning during one of the worst viral outbreaks in modern history. With large swaths of society in quarantine, the downstream solar DG business will likely experience stagnation or even contraction in the coming quarters. What's worse, there is no definitive timeline for how long the coronavirus outbreak will last.

Growing Threat Posed by Tesla

Solar has always been a competitive business, especially for US companies like SunPower. However, SunPower now faces a perhaps unprecedented threat in the form of Tesla (TSLA). Tesla's Solarglass Roof is one of the most innovative solar products in recent memory. The Solarglass Roof is essentially a rooftop solar product comprised of high-quality roof tiles that also act as solar panels.

Tesla Solarglass Roof is unlike any other solar product in the industry.

Source: Tesla

While Tesla has been working on this product for many years, the company has not focused its efforts on it as a result of issues in other parts of its businesses. Now that Tesla has resolved its electric vehicle production issues, the company has far more time to invest into its solar business. With Tesla's electric vehicle business booming like never before, Elon Musk has started to more heavily promote his Solarglass Roof.

Tesla Solarglass Roof represents a huge threat to SunPower because the Solarglass Roof could heavily cut into SunPower's DG market, especially in residential. Moreover, the Solarglass Roof could become an existential threat to traditional residential solar systems as the Solarglass Roof is far more aesthetically pleasing than traditional solar roof systems.

If Tesla can manage to make its Solarglass Roof even somewhat cost competitive with traditional solar roof systems, it will be incredibly hard for SunPower to compete for market share. While SunPower is currently more dominant in the downstream DG markets, Tesla represents a huge threat to the company. Given Tesla's track record in innovation, high-end manufacturing, and successful branding, SunPower investors should be highly wary of Tesla's growing solar business.

Tough Road Ahead

SunPower has already announced that it is withdrawing is 2020 guidance as a result of the coronavirus. The company is also freezing hiring and reducing capital expenditures as a response to this period of turbulence. The company predicts that these actions will save up to $50 million in 2020, which could help the company survive the economic downturn

SunPower also experienced some issues with its Commercial Direct business in Q4, which contributed to the company's revenue miss of $8 million. This surprising miss in a usually high-performing business segment does not bode well for the future. The current economic downturn will only make it harder for SunPower to rebound. 2020 will clearly be an incredibly difficult year for SunPower.

Conclusion

SunPower is currently valued at $900 million after losing ~50% of its value over the past few weeks alone. Despite the massive drop in price, investors should still stay neutral on SunPower. While SunPower has a strong presence in one of the most promising solar segments, the company faces a great deal of challenges in 2020. Moreover, this economic downturn will likely have a disproportionate impact on the DG market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.