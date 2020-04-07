Dave & Buster's: Speculation On Survival

Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We have traded Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock numerous times in the last few years after our very first visit to this cash-cow business in 2015. We loved the fundamental growth the company displayed and let the technicals dictate when the stock could be bought and sold. All of that went out the window in late February, when we turned bearish on entertainment, dining, and travel stocks. We could not have imagined the decline would have been this massive. But here we are. Things were going pretty well before COVID-19 shut down so many businesses across the country. Dave & Buster's took it on the chin, operating many of its establishments in urban centers or in states with stay-at-home orders. Even when things open back up, it may take a long time to be the same. But when we saw this stock hit the single digits, we felt it could be a speculative buy that can rebound if the company survives this shutdown.

The most recent quarter, which we will discuss, was strong. There will be more pain in the near term, but we think as spring moves on this is a speculative buy on a recovery. Yes, it will not be next week, or even next month, but we think the model worked, and as immunity to the virus builds after it has spread all over the nation, this company and so many others could be a winner. We want you to wait for the mid-single digits. Let us discuss.

Let's talk sales

Look, Dave & Buster's was known for magnificent revenue growth that stemmed from both controlled opening of new stores and positive comparable sales. In the company's just-reported Q4 2019, record sales were made. Total revenues increased 5%, which is definitely positive, though below the double-digit sales growth we had become accustomed to. They came in at $347.2 million, up from $331.8 million in Q4 2018. The results put some life in the bulls, who have desperately been hoping for good news on this stock, as Dave & Buster’s just surpassed consensus expectations by $3 million and surpassed our expectations by $5 million. The key here is that the trajectory of sales is positive in the last few Q4s:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, sales continued to propel higher at a steady pace. We had every indication that the model was working. A great entertainment hub for families and friends. Food. Alcohol. Games. Prizes for the kids. That is a great time, but we need to understand the drivers of these revenues, and those sources of revenues are on hold for now, until things get back to normal.

Food/beverage versus gaming

When looking deeper into the sales numbers, we see that the percentage of sales between revenues from gaming, and from food and beverage sales, are diverging a bit. We do know that the company is working to up its food and beverage sales by employing all sorts of promotions. That said, this split doesn't mean the strategy is not working. Instead, we believe it means that gaming is really successful. Food and beverage revenues were strong once again. They rose 3.5% year over year to $152.8 million. This represented 44.5% of all sales. Gaming/amusement, of course, remains the stronger, higher-margin money-maker which brings in the business, but in this quarter as a percentage of sales, revenues here were 55.5% of all sales. Gaming/amusement revenues increased 5.6% to $194.4 million year over year. This represents the largest split we have seen in some time.

Why might we be seeing this? Well, traffic is a big one, which we will touch on in a moment. Another item is promotions. Many promotional emails have gone out to members for "buy chips get some free". In addition, eat-and-play combos have been extended to the weekends in many markets as well. Fundamentally, we also need to keep in mind the drivers of revenue growth for an entertainment and dining play like Dave & Buster's, which is entirely dependent on consumers having disposable income.

Some risk even without the virus, but good earnings

With a vibrant economy, decade-low unemployment, and median income rising, in conjunction with a booming stock market, consumers had more disposable income to use on gaming. Now, all of that is gone, despite incredible work to expand the menu items, create new promotions, and to innovate on gaming and new 3D rides. The one key indicator that we watch for in any entertainment and dining business is comparable store sales growth. In many businesses in this sector, comps have been negative before COVID-19. If comparable sales are positive but shift negative, it suggests a contraction in foot traffic and/or average revenue per customer. If sales are negative but trending higher, this can be a good sign. Right now, the comp sales have fallen. Total sales rose because of new store openings, but Q4 comparable sales fell 4.7%. This was driven by a 5.5% drop in walk-ins, but party and special event sales were flat. Some of this could be due to general reduced mall foot traffic, but that is anecdotal observation.

Here is where things get a bit worrisome. Comps were declining before COVID-19. That is a problem and a risk. We like the success of gaming, but more needs to be done to get people in the door. Still, the earnings were pretty strong.

One of the key indicators for a growing company is the costs to do business. We need to watch these figures closely. This is, of course, because while rising sales are meaningful, they are offset if the costs to generate those sales prevent increased profit. That said, total operating costs were $309.5 million in the quarter. Margins are being hit a bit, as these costs were 89.2% of sales, rising from 87.6% of sales. Taking into account revenues, operating income actually declined to $37.6 million from $41.0 million in Q4 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, operating income fell significantly to 10.8% from 12.4%. Despite the pain in operating income, we saw another strong quarter for earnings per share, in large part due to a reduced share count. They came in at $0.80 per share, versus $0.75 last year.

So, what is the company doing to survive here?

Virus aside, we like that the focus shifted to games this decade, given the margins are much higher on gaming. Make no mistake, gaming, and promotions to bring customers in for said gaming, is the chief strategy. That said, food and beverage, though, needs to be a better focus. A shift to serving higher-quality food and targeting the right clientele with higher-margin alcoholic beverages is a key strategy. With the virus, there are virtually no revenues. It has been shut down, and the stock, deservedly, will be in the single digits again. Here will be a speculative buy in the mid-single digits, in our estimation. Demand erosion may last, but it is a new company, if you can imagine. A different world, for a while, after things open. What is the company doing to manage here?

Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges unlike anything this company, industry, or the U.S. economy have previously experienced. Every Dave & Buster's outlet closed. That is just incredible. Per the release, the company has done the following:

A significant reduction in capital spending: All new store construction has been halted, and capital spending on strategic initiatives, store remodels, games and maintenance has been severely curtailed. A significant reduction in operating expenses: Until the Company is able to begin reopening stores, all of the Company’s more than 15,000 store hourly team members have been placed on temporary furlough, store management and corporate staff have been reduced by nearly 90 percent, compensation of the senior leadership team has been reduced by 50 percent, and the Board of Directors has suspended Directors’ cash compensation for the remainder of the year. The Company has also taken numerous actions to reduce store operating expenses, G&A and marketing spend. Suspension of quarterly dividend and share repurchase program: The board has suspended the Company’s quarterly dividend and share repurchase program. The Company has not repurchased any shares since September 2019 and has no plans to do so in the foreseeable future. Drawdown of revolving credit facility: With its recent full drawdown of its revolving credit facility, the Company had approximately $100 million cash on hand as of March 31, 2020.

These are drastic times. Provided Dave & Buster's can get a deferral or suspension of rent, and debt payments can be paid or even delayed/reduced, the company will survive. As we look ahead, there is no guidance. Our assumption is that the stores will be closed the entire quarter and reopen in Q2. This is possible to be done sooner. When they reopen, it will take a long time to ramp back up to pre-COVID-19 levels as behaviors change. Still, we think that the industry makes a great speculative buy. As jobs come back in H2 2020 (versus what we expect for the next few weeks), we believe the name can be considered for a speculative dice roll for big trading gains.

