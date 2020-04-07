FX Weekly: USD - The Safe Bet

We are still very cautious in the near to medium term, as fundamentals are about to plummet to levels never seen before.

Macro News

Global: While more and more people are rushing into the market to buy the dip as they predict that the emergency facilities announced by central banks will be enough to prevail equities from falling, we are still very cautious in the near to medium term, as fundamentals are about to plummet to levels never seen before. During the 2008 Financial Crisis, equities bottomed in March 2009, nearly 15 months after the US entered a recession. As we mentioned in our previous publications, we expect governments to deal with a temporary period of mass unemployment for the next 12-18 months following the COVID-19 shock, and we would expect price volatility to remain high and, as a consequence, risky assets to perform poorly. Now that a lot of countries are approaching their peak of the inflation curve stage of development, market participants have been trying to estimate the length of the lockdowns, which ranges between two weeks to a full year, according to governments’ and health officials’ speeches. Figure 1 (left frame) shows us the potential dates for the initial lifting of restrictions: we currently know that the official "end of lockdown" in mid-April is still too early, but is the market pricing in a SARS-like lockdown?

Now that most of the world is on complete lockdown, we do not think that governments will rush to reopen economies and run the risk of another pandemic. Our base-case scenario estimates that economies will start to reopen "partially" at the end of April / early May, with governments implementing a social distancing policy keeping mass gathering events shut at first. Politicians are very aware that keeping the entire economy shut for too long will eventually lead to a collapse of the system, and people will start to be concerned about the potential economic consequences of COVID-19. The government will be powerless if the current health crisis suddenly switches to a global social crisis with social unrests rising in most of the developed economies. Uncertainty and ambiguity both remain very elevated, implying that markets will experience a lot of choppy moves in the near to medium term.

Euro: Our major concern is the euro area; can the eurozone survive another 2012 episode? Tourism in Italy accounts for more than 13% of GDP and nearly 15% of total national employment; what is Italy’s future economic model if they cannot devalue? We expect political uncertainty to surge (once again) in the euro area, hence it is difficult to see a positive momentum in the euro in the coming weeks. We remain bullish on the USD in the short run against most of the currencies.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Short specs on US Treasuries have increased slightly to 766K contracts (+94K) in the week ended March 31st, as US yields seem to have stabilized at around 70bps in the past 10 days. Even though we expect the 10Y to eventually settle at 0 percent in the medium term, we could see a little spike in the coming weeks as the term premium suddenly starts to rise. As we mentioned in a recent article, the term premium is a counter-cyclical variable that increases when the uncertainty around unemployment and inflation expectations surges.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: It seems that every short-term spike on the pair is considered as a good opportunity to short the single currency, as the momentum still looks quite bearish. Despite being drastically undervalued, we think the euro is heading towards lower levels in medium term (3 months), as extremely poor fundamentals, combined with the rise of political instability in most of the countries, will weigh on the single currency. However, in the short run, EURUSD may enjoy a little rally, as the pair looks slightly oversold. It may be worth trying to buy the dip at 1.0750 with a target at 1.09 and a stop at 1.0680.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: We closed our short position on EURGBP at 0.88, as we think that the pair may pause at current level after the sharp consolidation. EURGBP received support at 0.8750, which corresponds to the 200-day SMA. We are slightly bullish on the pair, as we think that the bullish momentum on Cable will start to fade.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: We went long at 107, as we thought that the massive bailouts and liquidity injections will give the market a breather in the short term, which is usually yen-negative. Even though we still think it is way too early to buy the dip in markets, we could see a little run on the pair up to 111.40, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 99.60-118.70 range. We raised the stop on our position to 108.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/CHF: Volatility on the Swiss franc has also smoothened in the past week, and we expect the pair to trade more technically rather than act as a safe haven. We will try to short some at 0.9810 (200-day SMA), keeping a tight stop at 0.9930 for a retest of 0.9660 at first.

Chart Of The Week

One important chart we like to watch in the current environment is the ADXY overlaid with the EM equities. As we know, in the EM space, periods of strengthening equity markets are usually associated with currency strength (unlike Japan, for instance, where cheaper currency historically coincided with higher equities). Since the beginning of the year, we saw that EM currencies have been under intense pressure; the RUB, MXN, BRL and ZAR are all down over 20 percent against the greenback. As a result, EM equities have been under fire in the past few weeks, down 35%, with some markets erasing most of their 10-year gains. There is no question that the current strength of the USD is tightening financial conditions even more and increasing the risk of EM crisis in the medium term, as a lot of countries are heavily USD-denominated. In addition, we do not see any recovery in the short run, particularly for economies heavily relying on tourism (i.e., Thailand, Mexico). Hence, we expect the pressure on EM equities to remain elevated in the short to medium term on the back of USD strength.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

