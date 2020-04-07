Gabelli Equity Trust: The Highest Premium To NAV In Its CEF Category

We highlight a relatively unimpressive performance history combined with a currently wide premium to NAV which leads us to take a cautious view on the fund.

The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) with $1.4 billion in net assets is a closed-end fund that invests primarily in U.S. stocks. This is an actively managed strategy with a primary objective of capital appreciation and a secondary focus on income. The fund targets a distribution yield of 10% on net assets while the current yield has reached 16% given the deep selloff since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. Recognizing what has thus far been a challenging year for the equity markets in general, we maintain a cautious view on GAB highlighting a relatively weak performance history and current premium to NAV which appears excessive.

(Source: finviz.com)

GAB Background

Across 505 holdings, the largest position in the fund is in small-cap Rollins, Inc. (ROL) with a 3.1% weighting which is a leading pest and termite control services operator. Mastercard Inc. (MA) with a 2.6% weighting and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) round out the top three stocks in the fund.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

GAB's investment portfolio does not follow any index and is based on the capital market views of the management team. One of the positive attributes of the fund is that mega-cap tech names like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), or Facebook, Inc. (FB) is not among the top holdings which have defined market returns over the past decade. By this measure, the fund can offer diversification to most investors with exposure to stocks that are typically not as widely held. With data at the end of the 2019 fiscal year for the fund, GAB has overweight exposure to the industrial sector representing 24.1% of the fund, while generally underweight technology at a 3% weighting.

GAB Performance

Given the historic selloff caused by the coronavirus pandemic, GAB is down 35.2% year to date which is worse than the S&P 500 (SPY) down by 23% as of April 3, 2020. The wider volatility in part reflects GAB's use of leverage that has magnified losses. The result here is disappointing as it has eroded what was previously impressive outperformance to the S&P 500 over the past decade. In fact, before this past quarter, GAB was able to claim a long-term outperformance on a total return basis to the market since the fund's inception in 1986. The table below from the fund's last annual report with data through December 31, 2019, although now stale, is included here for reference.

(Source: Gabelli)

With more current data, GAB's 10-year cumulative total return of 106% at its market price is now well below the 166% return in SPY. This follows a recent pattern of general underperformance over the past 5 years compared to stronger historical returns in the early history of the fund. We also include the performance for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) and the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), which are two of the best-performing CEFs in the group over the period - each up 168% and 145%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

The Largest Premium to NAV in the U.S. Equity CEFs

GAB came to our attention this week as its current premium to NAV has reached 5.8% and is now the largest among any U.S. Equity (not sector-specific) closed-end funds. To be clear, GAB does hold some international stocks, but the portfolio is more than 86% in U.S. companies.

(Source: data by YCharts/ graph by the author)

While it's difficult to quantify why GAB or any other CEF can trade at varying spreads to their net asset value, many reasons are often offered. Sometimes, the market prices a fund at a premium based on its superior return profile, sentiment towards the strategy, or characteristics of the underlying portfolio.

It's worth noting that CEFs from the Gabelli family of funds typically trade with generally higher premiums or narrower discount to comparable CEFs for the opportunity to invest alongside the fund's manager, Mario Gabelli, recognized as a pioneer in the investment management industry. It can also be argued that the lower interest rate environment supports the portfolio's funding requirements as a marginally positive near-term financial benefit.

At the depths of the market lows in March, GAB's premium to NAV reached as high as 24% which likely reflected a hesitation of shareholders to sell, effectively not matching the reality of the underlying holdings. Investors are already bidding up shares ahead of an expected recovery in stocks. Even as the current premium has narrowed from that level to the current 5.8%, we believe a discount-to-NAV is warranted given broader bearish trends that will continue to represent poor sentiment towards equities.

Data by YCharts

The problem here is that there is nothing particularly special as it relates to the Gabelli Equity Trust to justify its currently wide premium to NAV in our opinion. The fund's NAV is down 35.7% on a total return basis year to date, which is among the worst for the category compared to an average decline of 28.6% for the group. Keep in mind each of these funds features different strategies and target exposure including various levels of leverage.

(Source: data by YCharts/ graph by the author)

Distribution

The GAB's commitment to its quarterly distribution targeting a 10% yield on the NAV was last reaffirmed back in February when it declared the latest $0.15 quarterly payment. The current yield of 15.6% on the market price reflects the recent market decline.

Data by YCharts

Historically, the fund has managed to distribute the payout with only a limited amount of return of capital payments. In 2019, the portion of the distribution classified as return of capital represented just 8.3%. Investors can appreciate this consistency and maybe another explanation for the market paying a premium for the fund. Still, considering the 35% decline in the NAV level year to date, the current distribution level may be under pressure going forward.

(Source: Gabelli)

We're not ready to predict a distribution cut at this time, but it could become a concern later this year if equity prices do not materially recover. By this measure, we think the distribution is sustainable in the immediate term but may require a revision later this year. The fund is likely to require using a larger return of capital payment this year to support the distribution.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic represents an enormous economic challenge with long-lasting consequences beyond any time frame for when the outbreak will be contained. Our overall cautious outlook on equities is based on an expectation that unemployment remains elevated through the next year, which should pressure broader measures of consumer spending and economic growth. The World Bank is forecasting a global recession highlighting the global impact. While there will always be winners and losers in stocks, we see the overall current environment as bearish for equities based on headwinds for corporate earnings.

Looking ahead, we believe risks for the underlying portfolio companies in the fund are tilted to the downside with the possibility of a weaker-than-expected economic recovery through 2021. As we enter the Q1 earnings season, many companies are likely to pull full-year guidance and shed more light on the difficult financial conditions. While we're confident the pandemic will pass and eventually be contained, weaker demand dynamics are likely to impact all sectors for the foreseeable future.

As it relates to GAB, its overweight exposure to industrial sector companies further adds to risks as these companies are not immune to a recessionary environment. The current premium to NAV may also limit shareholder returns from current levels if the spread narrows or reverses into a discount. We think other equity CEFs mentioned above can better provide exposure to U.S. stocks and outperform to the upside. ASG and ADX mentioned above are our top picks among comparable funds.

Verdict

The Gabelli Equity Trust has been a flagship fund for the storied investment manager for over 30 years. The positives here include a large portfolio with exposure to companies that are otherwise not widely held, highlighting some possible diversification benefits. While GAB's performance was impressive in the early stages of the fund's history, the results in recent years leave a lot to be desired. We believe the current premium to NAV is unjustified in the context of a significant underperformance to the market during the coronavirus selloff, which warrants a re-evaluation of the fund's attributes. We are avoiding GAB in the context of an overall bearish view on equities.

Build a Stronger Portfolio With The Core-Satellite Dossier Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.