Brookfield Property Partners: A Bulletproof 10% Yield

The retail side is suffering for sure, and the office concentration in New York does not help.

There are times that taking on high-level risks and debt pays off, and there are times that it does not. For Brookfield Property Partners (BPY, BPRU), the outcome of the big leverage is still undecided, but the market has certainly been casting an unfavorable vote. We take a look at this leveraged prime property play today and suggest different ways investors can bet on this company.

The Company

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) is listed on the NYSE as a limited partnership, which is a flow-through structure. Limited partnerships, just like REITs, do not pay any income taxes at the corporate level (assuming they meet certain requirements). Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPRU) is the REIT-equivalent listed entity of BPY. While both are supposed to have the ultimate claim on the same assets, they are structured differently and allow different types of investors to invest in one or the other. For the purposes of this article, we will use BPY as a reference to both these structures.

Assets

BPY owns 134 office properties, totaling 94 million sq. ft. in key gateway markets, including New York City, London, Toronto, Los Angeles, Sydney, Calgary, Berlin and Rio de Janeiro.

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

Recently, BPY started providing its city by city exposure, and we think that is helpful for investors to look at as well. About a quarter of the total Net Operating Income (NOI) of the office segment is exposed to New York.

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

Alongside the office investments, BPY has a sterling retail portfolio comprised of prime malls with an average of 95% occupancies.

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

In addition to these core investments, BPY invests opportunistically in a wide variety of levered projects, which consist of developments and improvements. It recently started providing more details on its LP funds.

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

Although BPY's core funds from operations (FFO) have been sufficient to cover the distributions, the gains from the LP investments have been a valuable adjunct source to add an extra margin of safety to the payout.

2020 - In Hindsight Was Best Spent In Cash

BPY went into 2020 with everything working well. Its core office properties were doing great, and it continued to sell prime assets at unbelievably low cap rates. The deleveraging of its balance sheet was progressing well, and BPY showed that it could comfortably cover its distributions.

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

Investors could be excused for thinking BPY would likely rocket higher, especially with its IFRS book value being much higher than the stock price. Well, what we did learn is that cheap can get much, much cheaper. BPY now trades at one-quarter of its tangible NAV.

Data by YCharts

Can BPY Make It?

As always, when there is distress in the markets, the key factor that allows a company to hold or fold is the debt. BPY carries a lot of debt, but fortunately, almost all of it is at the property level.

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

Corporate-level debt forms only 4% of the total. For years, we have seen authors suggest that secured property-level debt is somehow "bad". We have even seen REITs try to emphasize this by boasting how little of their debt is "secured". In our opinion, this is the exact opposite of the truth. Property-level debt is possibly the best defense against turmoil, as the capital structure is not endangered. By having various property-level debts come due at different times, BPY essentially can walk away from a very beleaguered asset in a troubled phase without creating a corporate bankruptcy. BPY does have $4 billion of maturities in 2020, and we don't think they will pose any threat to the company. Core Retail Financing may come at a much higher price in this environment, but it won't move the needle on the overall interest costs. On the flip side, a very big portion of the company's debt is floating (30.2%).

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

This will create a significant tailwind with the interest rate cuts that have been put through.

The Company Certainly Does Not Think It Has Any Issues

While the short-term noise is reaching a crescendo, BPY's parent, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), certainly does not believe the world will end before we get to see Wonder Woman 1984. It has gone on a buying spree of BPY shares, and BPY itself has been buying back shares. The combination possibly represents the biggest vote of confidence in the company that we have seen insiders ever express.

Source: Canadian Insider

Sustainable Yield?

While we don't doubt the company's survival, one might question whether the distribution comes through unscathed.

Data by YCharts

As we have previously shown, the distribution is well-covered with a healthy cushion provided by LP investment gains. The cushion is likely to evaporate for at least the next 12 months. However, BAM is certainly very heavily incentivized to keep the distribution going at the current rate.

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

But in this environment, we would not rule out a cut, especially since we don't expect the distribution to be covered via FFO. Based on all the information, BPY thus enjoys the second-highest distribution safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

There Is Another

While we remain bullish on the common shares, the massive dislocation in the market has created an even safer yield elsewhere. We are referring to the preferred shares of BPY. Before we get to which one we like and why, we must point out one fact: the all-encompassing analysis of every single BPY preferred equity that currently trades is beyond the scope of this (or any sub-10,000 word) article. At last check, BPY had the following number of preferred shares outstanding:

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

Alongside these, it also had additional preferred shares that were either inherited via its Brookfield Office Properties acquisition or via its U.S. listing.

Source: BPY Q4-2019 supplemental information

So, while we understand that investors might want to compare each one, we certainly cannot do that in any reasonable time frame. We are instead going to make an argument for the preferred shares in general and dive into our favorite.

Significant Asset Coverage

The key enchantment of the preferred shares is that there is a substantial amount of common equity that stands between them and annihilation. Using BPY's asset values, preferred plus common equity is worth around $35 billion, and the preferred shares account for just $4.9 billion of that. Now, in a bad market, values can certainly plummet, but BPY's property-level debt provides an unbelievable level of secondary protection here. We like a lot of the preferreds, but we highlight one we think provides a good yield and a chance of a higher reset as well.

Source: BPY

BPO.PR.T, which trades on the TSX, currently yield 5.383% on par of $25. So, at the current price of $12.75, they yield over 10.5%. The preferred shares reset on January 1, 2024 at 5-year Government of Canada bond yield +300 basis points. If they reset today, the yield would drop to 7.1%. But investors have a chance to collect a 10%-plus yield for 3.75 years, and we believe interest rates are likely to be significantly higher by then.

Conclusion

BAM's confidence in BPY is not misplaced. Prime assets will make a comeback in due course. If you do believe that malls will never be the same again and office properties will be rendered obsolete by working from home, then there are absolutely no investments you should own, as the economy has much further south to go. But if you do think that the pandemic will end at some point and we will reach even 95% of the pre-pandemic GDP, then BPY makes a lot of sense. BPY preferreds are an even more compelling option for those who want the yield with less risk.

