Sharp Slowdown In The U.S. Economy - Weekly Market Notes April 6, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
Stocks declined last week amid more government shut-down of entire industries and the extension of laws mandating most of the country stay at home.
This has driven a sharp slowdown in the U.S. economy.
Financial markets have been volatile as investors try to think through the likely outcomes.
