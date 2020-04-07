Eros International Is A Speculative Buy

The wild card is the possible impact of the coronavirus in India in general and movie production in particular.

And Eros Now keeps on expanding paid subscriptions; if the company manages to stabilize results and this growth continues, an inflection point could emerge.

However, the company still generates considerable adjusted EBITDA and at least some cash.

The market is also very competitive with bigger, better-capitalized players in India.

Results have deteriorated in recent times and the company has more than doubled its share count in the last two years.

There is potential in Eros International (EROS), which is in the midst of shifting from a traditional movie production company towards more emphasis on its subscription-based OTT (streaming) service Eros Now. From the January presentation at City 2020 Global TMT West Conference:

The basis of our investment thesis is pretty simple:

If they can keep ambitions at least somewhat in check, production costs are more or less fixed while Eros Now is scaling, which should boost both gross margins and operating margins.

But we are not blind to a number of complications, some of which could be so significant as to materially affect a bull case:

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on movie production and theater visits.

Separating the financials from Eros Now out, this is only going to happen in FY2021 (we're in its Q42020 at present, ending in March).

The competition in the OTT market from bigger, more capitalized competitors like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) and Hotstar (now part of Disney+ (NYSE:DIS)).

The company has a substantial debt.

The company's reputation is somewhat tarnished.

What we do know is that revenues have generally been declining, but Eros Now has been growing pretty briskly. Let's start with the revenues, from SA:

Although quarterly results are quite lumpy, the decline in revenue is the result of the company cutting down on movie production, especially big-budget films.

Eros Media

Eros International Media Limited co-produces, acquires and distributes Indian language films in multiple formats worldwide. This is its production and distribution arm, and it is also a supplier of content to Eros Now.

While the company does not separate the results for Eros Media and Eros Now, the fact that the former is listed on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) we can puzzle things together. From the BSE website, we know the results (in mln Indian rupees):

A first complication comes from the fact that Eros Media has 11 subsidiaries (most of which are 100% owned) which you can find listed in the 2019 year-end report. But luckily, for the last quarter it also provided a consolidated view:

The daughter companies boost revenue and earnings by a nice bit. A second complication is that Eros International Plc, which is the parent company of Eros Media and Eros Now, only owns a part of Eros Media; we give you the following from the 2019 year-end report:

There is quite an array of these tables in that report but we look for confirmation in its US year-end 2019 filing of Eros International, and we find this:

In fiscal year 2019, Group shareholding of Eros International Media Ltd increased to 62.39% (2018: 60.13%) The change in shareholding was due to exercise of 0.11% ESOP by the employees and purchase of 2.37% shares in open market. In fiscal year 2019, the Group has pledged 47.74% of its holding in Eros International Media Limited as security for certain of the Group’s borrowings (See Note 23).

So the net sales of the consolidated accounts of Eros Media in the December quarter (Q3 2020) were 2.746B rupee, which roughly translates into $38M (taking 72 rupees to the dollar), 62.39% amounts to $24M in revenue from Eros Media, which is a little under half of the reported $50.8M in revenues for Eros International.

However, Eros International itself has many subsidiaries, from the year-end 2019 filing of Eros International:

But these turn out to be the same as those listed in the Eros Media year-end report (albeit from the previous year), so we can now assume that Eros Media is making up the rest of Eros International, which is split almost half-half into Eros Media and Eros Now.

Since Eros Media is profitable, the losses are the result of Eros Now, despite its fast growth. One should also keep in mind that Eros Media also produces films for Eros Now.

Eros Now

Subscriber growth in its OTT platform Eros Now has been brisk From the January presentation at City 2020 Global TMT West Conference:

At the end of Q3, it had 26.2M paying subscribers (+60% y/y) with the target at 30M for the end of the current (March) quarter. This is pretty impressive growth, achieved through multiple channels and partners (see below).

Other KPIs also show impressive growth, like a 130% y/y increase in the number of screens and a 59% increase in watch time q/q. The company simplified the pricing structure, from the earnings PR:

In India, consumers can now access Eros Now premium at INR49 per month, INR 79 per quarter or INR 399 annually. The revived infrastructure, technology and pricing of the platform enables extreme ease of use for subscribers across the world. The launch of our revamped pricing and infrastructure resulted in a 22% increase in the funnel from users to paid subscribers worldwide within one month of re-launch.

Eros Now has a library of 12,000 films in 10 Indian languages and content keeps increasing, from the earnings PR:

This quarter we digitally launched a total of 249 films on Eros Now in 9 different Indian languages. Over the same period over 2,460 music audio files were released on Eros Now as well as 102 units of short form and Eros Now Quickie content. Over the past two years, we have digitally premiered (first ever digital release) over 60 films on the Eros Now platform, which is a testament to the strength of our platform and has proven very popular with our consumers.

Partners

While Eros Now is operating apart DTC direct to the consumer, it also sells through a rapidly increasing number of partners; from the January presentation at City 2020 Global TMT West Conference:

And there have been a number of recent additions, among which:

Microsoft Azure to improve the streaming experience and improve search

YouTube (distribution deal)

WasuMedia (China, distribution deal)

Apple Plus (distribution deal, not live yet)

Samsung (distribution deal)

But this isn't all, from the earnings PR:

we have had multi-year renewals on our telecom deals with Vodafone Idea and Airtel, and further penetrated the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets with BSNL pre-paid plans. The Airtel deal specifically was a great scale-up in conjunction with the launch of the Airtel Xtreme platform to extend Eros Now from mobile subscribers to also broadband subscribers and across the large screen experience. In the International markets we also saw completion on several deals ranging from China to Middle East and Africa including Ooredoo Qatar and Airtel Africa.

Basically this is a race to gain the biggest amount of footprint, and that is likely to cost money.

Competition

Here is how Eros Now is stacking up against the competition, from the January presentation at City 2020 Global TMT West Conference:

The biggest competitors are Netflix and Hotstar, the latter has now folded into Disney+ as Disney bought 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Star India, which is the owner of Hotstar. We get an idea of viewership from an article describing the exit of Viu from the market in December last year:

The Indian OTT market is incredibly competitive, with global players like Netflix and Amazon vying for audiences from local leaders like Hotstar. According to RedSeer, data from 2019 revealed Hotstar had over 300m users, Amazon Prime had 13m and Netflix 11m. Viu sits at around the 13-14th most popular OTT service in India.

The reasons for Viu's exit are also sobering:

According to the report, employees believe the closure of the India office comes because Viu was unable to compete with the level of investment that companies like Amazon and Netflix are pumping into India. “Netflix and Amazon are spending $5-10 million on one show in India, and we had a total content budget of $15 million. Even the marketing budget that was given to us was just $8 million. You cannot create a big OTT play with such a low budget,” an employee told ET.

In a way, this isn't a surprise given the size of the market and the proliferation of digital channels and bandwidth. This was always likely to be a high-prized market where big global corporations see large opportunities and are at an advantage given the size of funds at their disposal.

Eros Now isn't that much larger than Viu, so they will be under some of the same competitive pressures. Eros Now does seem to have a good position among a younger audience, from March 13 PR:

Smartphones are very popular devices for online video streaming in India. According to a Counterpoint Research study published in 2019, Eros Now has the largest share (59%) of users in the 25-39 age bracket in Tier II/III cities, highest among all major OTT platforms with a total of 68% of its consumers watching content on the platform daily. The survey also indicated that 9% of Eros Now users watch content on the platform for more than 21 hours a week which is the highest among all other OTT platforms in India.

International

While big international players like Disney, Amazon and Netflix try to conquer the Indian market, Eros Now is also trying to get a foothold in markets abroad, especially those with a significant Indian population (like migrant workers in the Gulf states) and/or some with appetite for Bollywood fare, from the January presentation at City 2020 Global TMT West Conference:

China is one of its target markets, from the January presentation at City 2020 Global TMT West Conference:

That is of course a large market, but how much appetite there is for Indian films, we're not so sure.

Q3 results

Q3 revenue came in soft at $50.8M, a decline of 33.8% which was $6.8M short of expectations. Investors should not attach too much importance to this as quarterly results are quite volatile, given the nature of movie production and syndication revenues.

The more important result was that Eros Now experienced a 65% increase in paid subscribers to 26.2M. Quite impressive is the adjusted EBITDA of $22M, implying a 43.3% margin. The company enjoyed $8.9M in operating profits.

However, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, administrative cost increased by 52.0% to $ 74.8M, compared to $49.2M for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly due to increase in expected credit loss accounted as per default method under IFRS 9, which explains the GAAP loss.

The company really cut down on film releases, which sank from 56 in the first 9 months of FY2019 to 26 in the first 9 months of FY2020, of which just 6 in Q3 (two medium budget releases and 4 low budget ones).

Cash went down from $134.9M a year ago to just $44.9M at the end of Q3, although debt also went down, from $294M to $221.2M over the same period, from the Q3CC:

We ended the quarter with net debt of $176.3 million, an increase over our position at year end, primarily due to a ramp on content spending, as well as an increased mark-to-market of our 25 million convertible notes

There has been a worrying acceleration in dilution with the share count more than doubling in two years:

Data by YCharts

And there is more to come as the company has a $50M equity line on which it can draw at its discretion.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

Based on our current plan, for the full Fiscal Year 2020 we are expecting Adjusted EBITDA in the area of $80 million, and are forecasting growth of 20-25% in Adjusted EBITDA during Fiscal Year 2021. We are targeting 30 million monthly paying subscribers on Eros Now by the end of the current fiscal year.

$80M in adjusted EBITDA is still fine although it's down from earlier $80M-95M guidance.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

All one can say is that the shares aren't expensive.

Conclusion

On the negative side are the slide in revenues, the tremendous dilution the past two years, increasing competition, operational deterioration and a substantial debt.

On the positive side, the company still generates substantial adjusted EBITDA and at least some cash. The most promising is the expansion of Eros Now in terms of registered users, paid subscriptions and the increase in partnerships and international expansion.

If management can stabilize results, then at some point the company could reach an inflection point through the continued growth of Eros Now. Given the intense competition from bigger, better-capitalized companies, this isn't a given, but if it does happen the shares are cheap at this point.

A wildcard is how the coronavirus pandemic could affect India in general, and movie production in particular.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.