Dunkin' Brands: Elevated Risks Amid Pandemic Are Priced In

While this raises a possibility of further downside in shares, the steep discount already present is a solid entry point for long-term investors. Risks appear priced in.

Dunkin' Brands is uniquely positioned to feel disruption from coronavirus. The company is heavily based in the northeastern US - the epicenter of the virus.

The restaurant sector has been hit incredibly hard amid the ongoing shelter-at-home mandates in the US to mitigate the coronavirus. Traditional eat-in businesses have been hit the hardest, while those with drive-thru options and a lighter capital footprint have fared better. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) falls into the second category, which may entice investors who see the stock trading well off of highs. Investors need to note that the business is especially vulnerable to the impact of the virus because its core markets overlap with the US epicenter of the outbreak. We will likely see operating results suffer in the months ahead, which could put a dividend cut on the table. With that said, risks appear priced into the stock at this point, and long-term investors could do well "dipping their toes" into Dunkin' Brands.

Positioned For Severe Impact Of Coronavirus

Dunkin' Brands is positioned to feel a direct impact from actions taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. While some restaurants have a global footprint, Dunkin' is heavily concentrated in the United States. Approximately 84% of the company's revenues are generated within the US.

(Source: Dunkin' Brands Group)

Dunkin' Brands is based in Massachusetts, making the northeastern US its core market. The northeastern US boasts the highest concentration of stores and almost half of the company's total store count. Despite having a "national" presence, the vast majority of the company's US stores are located in the eastern half of the US.

When we overlay with a map of the US that displays the number of cases by state, we see that the coronavirus is heavily concentrated in areas where the majority of Dunkin's stores are.

(Source: NPR)

The northeast is the hardest hit region of the country, and states such as Michigan, Louisiana, and Florida are all emerging as "hot spots" for the virus. These hard-hit areas are where the most strict mandates to avoid travel are being implemented. Although restaurants such as Dunkin' are open for drive-thru service, these areas are highly likely to see notable declines in traffic and sales.

The Financial Consequences

To gauge the impact of this on Dunkin', we need to see how it generates its revenues. The company runs a model where all of its locations are franchised. This means that Dunkin' generates revenues through franchise fees, royalties on sales, rent paid by franchisees, and advertising fees versus pure product sales.

(Source: Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.)

Of the $1.37 billion generated in 2019, franchise fees/royalties, advertising, and rental income were the company's top revenue streams. A substantial decline in traffic would most directly impact its royalties and rental income in the event that franchisees have difficulty affording rent with low customer traffic. Franchisees incur virtually all of the overhead and fixed costs of operating the stores.

It will take a few months to fully quantify the impact on operating results. The company won't be releasing Q1 earnings until next month, and it won't be until Q2 that we see a substantial impact from mitigation. However, it isn't too early to paint a picture of how well the business is positioned to absorb a disruption to its business. Dunkin' Brands is 100% franchised, so the company's light capital footprint will serve it well in this. In other words, the company doesn't require a lot of capital to generate its revenues streams.

Our concerns are more related to the company's highly leveraged balance sheet. Dunkin' currently carries a solid cash position of $621 million against $3.0 billion in total debt. This leverage equates to a gross ratio of 6.2X EBITDA (4.9X on a net debt basis).

(Source: YCharts)

The company's solid cash buffer will buy Dunkin' some time, but a prolonged economic environment where consumers avoid restaurants could begin to pressure the company's cash flows. To have to borrow and add onto its already hefty debt load would risk burdening the company over the long term. So, where could Dunkin' save on its cash flow expenditures?

The dividend could become a point of discussion for management. The payout costs the company about $124 million of its $261 million in FCF, a payout ratio of about 47%. The dividend currently yields 3.51%.

(Source: YCharts)

Investors need to note that while the fundamentals surrounding the dividend are otherwise solid, the restaurant sector will see great disruption in this pandemic. Dunkin's concentration in the northeastern US, combined with a high debt load, could (and will likely) mean that the company will see severe disruption. This could cost investors the dividend if the disruption is severe enough. There just isn't much of a financial backstop available in the form of Dunkin's balance sheet once it draws its cash down.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

Fortunately, this increased degree of risk has been partially reflected in the stock price. Shares of Dunkin' have retreated well off of their 52-week highs ($84) per share and now trade at $51 (a large jump in today's trading session).

(Source: YCharts)

While it remains to be seen just how disrupted the business will be from virus mitigation, analysts are currently projecting full-year EPS of approximately $2.95. This puts an earnings multiple on the stock of 17.37X, a 39% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio. Such a large discount can function as a margin of safety. The economic shutdown policies in place are unlikely to last more than a few months, and on-the-go spots such as coffee chains will be the types of businesses to bounce back the fastest. The stock could certainly retreat from these levels (today's large jump is an example of the volatility in the current market). We see the $33 drop from 52-week highs as a case where most of the damage has already been done to shares.

While prolonged shelter-at-home orders in the northeast will hurt Dunkin's operating results, having a large discount on the stock's valuation is a nice margin of safety for long-term investors. The low capital footprint means that Dunkin' will be able to slow its cash burn enough to maintain itself through this, with a dividend cut functioning as a "break in case of emergency" type of option in more severe scenarios. The stock would certainly fall further in such an event, but the current valuation is looking ripe for long-term investors who want to begin accumulating shares.

