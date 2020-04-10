The Asset Allocator: What Advisors Need To Know About The Mortgage Market (Podcast)
With the Fed’s dramatic cut in rates, financial advisors are getting questions from clients about whether a refi is in order.
Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors’ Mike Hennessy provides a big-picture view of this question.
The Miami-based advisor notes the fall in mortgage rates have not kept up with the drop in Fed funds or overall Treasury rates, for reasons he explains in detail.
This podcast (6:22) explains the host of factors influencing mortgage rates, including the surprising reason his own refi effort fell apart.