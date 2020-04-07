March Employment Update: Model Signaling Recession; Equities Unattractive

The loss in nonfarm payroll of 701,000 was considerably worse than the consensus forecast of a loss of 100,000.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on April 3. The report showed a decline in nonfarm employment of 701,000 in March. The number was far weaker than the consensus estimate of a loss of 100,000. Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were revised downward.

Temp employment in March fell 50,000 from the previous month. On a year-over-year basis, temps fell 4.5%. Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were essentially unchanged.

The March decrease followed weak months in January and February, when temps were off about 3% year over year. In fact, an economic slowdown was underway before the restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19 were imposed. Yield curve inversions tend to precede recessions, and it’s not believable that the yield curve inverted in the summer of 2019 because the bond market was predicting an economy-wrecking pandemic in early 2020. In truth, there was a slowdown coming before COVID-19 made the economic situation even worse.

I also updated my model to reflect the March 12 release of the American Staffing Association’s (ASA) staffing employment and sales report for the fourth quarter of 2019. The report showed that U.S. staffing companies employed an average of 3.18 million temporary and contract workers per week in Q4. The figure was off 6.7% from the previous year. The reported data was slightly ahead of my estimate of 3.15 million workers. I was forecasting a decline of 7.6%.

Still, I’ve lowered my estimates for both the BLS and ASA data series significantly for the months ahead. Temporary labor is an easy expense to eliminate for companies looking to bring expenses in line with a lower revenue outlook. The effect is decidedly negative economic composite scores through the rest of the year, ranging from -9.0 to -11.0. The question remains, will the recession be short and shallow or longer and more pronounced. The answer is likely to come when the data shows how aggressively companies lay off temps in the months ahead.

The next Employment Situation report is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 8. I expect to provide an update to the economic composite shortly after the report comes out.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through the middle of 2020. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

Valuation Composite

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P of 2,626 (mid-day April 6) at 13.6. With the model signaling recession, I think this is overvalued.

First, after decades of experience in fundamental equity research, I’m fairly confident that analysts haven’t yet reduced their earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies enough. And there will probably be many negative surprises this earnings season and downward revisions to future estimates. So, the “E” in P/E is likely currently too high. That would suggest the market is trading at an even higher multiple than 13.6 - for example, 14.3 if the earnings estimate is 5% too high and 15.0 if the estimate is 10% too high. Second, during the depths of the last recession, at the market low in March 2009, the S&P was trading at 10.2. If the market were to retrace those lows, that would suggest another 25% downside from current levels.

With temp employment deteriorating, I liken this time to the early days of the 2000 recession and the Global Financial Crisis. While equities had already declined significantly, they still had a ways to go before reaching bottom in a process that took more than year. Perhaps the path to the bottom will be shorter this time. But before making commitments, investors ought to wait for a sustained pick-up in temp employment, which would indicate that business fundamentals are improving.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. Despite the recent steep decline in the S&P, I still think stocks are overvalued.

Track Record

The model’s historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990 - hence the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis.

In my March 7 report, I closed out the most recent Overweight period, which ran from the end of March 2010 through the end of October 2019. In that time, the S&P returned nearly 11% annually.

Since the end of October, the S&P has fallen 14%.

Methodology

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April 2017 employment update (under the heading “Methodology”).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.