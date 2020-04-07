Gold Road Resources: A Look At The Q4 Results

We’re finally through the Q4 and FY-2019 earnings season for the gold miners (GDX), with all-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 coming in at $978 for the industry average. Fortunately, for Gold Road Resources (OTCPK:ELKMF) investors, the company isn’t interested in being average and had an exceptional first quarter as one of Australia’s newest gold producers. The company’s all-in sustaining costs came in at A$1,102/oz, equivalent to U$672/oz, earning the company a spot as one of the highest-margin gold producers in the sector for FY-2019.

While the recent correction in the stock may have unnerved some investors, it has done nothing to damage the bigger picture, as the stock merely tested a multi-year breakout level. Based on the company’s industry-leading margins, aggressive exploration program, and strong technical outlook, I believe the stock is a Hold. Gold Road Resources owns 50% of the Gruyere Mine, in a joint venture with Gold Fields. All figures in the article are presented on a 100% basis for the mine, and not the 50% ownership basis unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

Gold Road Resources is a name that most investors are likely unfamiliar with, given that it's based out of Australia, and was a gold explorer until last year. However, the company has finally put itself on the map after the team poured its first gold last June at its Gruyere Project in Western Australia, a 50% joint venture with Gold Fields (GFI). Amazingly, the company's first quarter of gold production came in at cost guidance, a rarity for new projects, especially given the ambitious cost guidance provided by the company. This impressive feat, coupled with the fact that the mine was built below budget, is undoubtedly a reason for putting the stock on one's radar as it's clear we have a management team capable of executing on its plans. Let's take a closer look at the company's results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Gold Road Resources released its Q4 and FY-2019 results last week and reported gold production of 70,000 ounces in Q4 2019, and 99,000 ounces since the mine went into production. These production figures trounced the FY-2019 guidance mid-point of 87,500 ounces of gold production by more than 10%, but the real standout was the mine’s costs. While the company missed the cost guidance midpoint by $2/oz, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,102/oz, this is hardly anything to be upset about as they were guiding for some of the lowest costs in the industry.

This is a massive deviation from what we sometimes see in this sector, which is management teams forecasting for industry-average costs that are easily attainable, and then patting themselves on the back when they step over the low bar they had set. Therefore, while Gold Road Resources may have technically missed guidance, they beat 90% of the sector, and that’s what is worth taking away from the report.

Digging into the report a little deeper, we can see that the strip ratios were exceptional in Q4 2019, coming in at 1.22, an incredible metric for any open-pit miner. Meanwhile, gold recovery rates were also quite robust, given the relatively low grades mined, with gold recoveries coming in at 93.3% with grades of 0.94 grams per tonne gold. Based on the company’s 70,000 ounces of gold production in Q4 2019, the mine should have no problem meeting FY-2020 guidance of 268,000 ounces of gold production at A$1,150/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on these solid results, the company has already flipped to a net cash position, with net cash of A$21 million, as the company paid down A$38 million in debt in January. Gold Road’s current cash position is A$101 million, which has allowed for yet another year of aggressive exploration, with A$26 million planned this year. Based on last year’s successful exploration, the Gruyere JV finished the year with 6.62 million ounces of gold resources at the project, at an average grade of 1.34 grams per tonne gold. This works out to 3.31 million ounces of gold attributable to Gold Road, which is a very respectable mine life for a producer of this size. We can see that this substantial resource at industry-leading costs separates the Gruyere Mine from many of its peers:

(Source: Company Presentation)

We can see in the chart above that while Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF), Westgold, and Kirkland Lake’s (KL) Fosterville Mine edge out Gruyere in the margin department, Gruyere has them all beat on mine life. Currently, Gruyere has one of the longest life of mines at over 12 years among Australian gold producers and has the other two mines with longer life of mines (Super Pit and Boddington) beat out significantly from a margin standpoint. Therefore, for investors looking for a high-margin gold producer without the worries of reserve depletion like we could have with Fosterville, there are few names as attractive as Gold Road.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While some investors may not be crazy about a gold producer like Gold Road that only has 50% ownership of its producing asset, there is more upside to the Gold Road thesis as of Q4 2019. In December of last year, Gold Road announced that it had delineated a 300,000-ounce gold resource at two separate deposits, with the majority of these resources at the new Gilmour deposit. These deposits are located on 100% owned land within Gold Road’s 5000-square kilometer Yamarna property, which is relatively untested to date given that getting Gruyere into production has been the focus until commercial production was achieved in late Q3.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the below table, the Gilmour resource comes in at 258,000 ounces at an average grade of 3.09 grams per tonne gold. This resource is split between a 130,000-ounce open-pit resource at 2.21 grams per tonne gold, and a 130,000-ounce underground resource at 5.13 grams per tonne gold. It’s worth pointing out that these resources are much higher grade than Gruyere, and located 55 kilometers south by road from the Gruyere Mine. It’s far too early to even discuss a potential mine here with less than 1.5 million ounces of gold delineated, but these initial results are quite encouraging. Given that Gold Road expects to pay down all of its debt in FY-2020 and is in great financial shape, the company certainly has the ability to ramp up exploration at its 100% owned properties if we continue to see solid exploration results.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the technical picture, we’ve seen a little more turbulence than usual recently, with the stock correcting more than 30% as the major market averages plunged (SPY). However, while this correction might have looked worrisome to investors, it has been a completely normal decline in the context of the bigger picture. As we can see, Gold Road merely pulled back to its multi-year breakout level, before finding immediate support here at A$0.85. Based on strong support at this pivotal level and an impressive close for the month of March, I see no reason to exit long positions here.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Gold Road Resources is a lesser-known name in the gold producer space but is arguably the most attractive new mid-tier miner on the block. The company has industry-leading costs, a strong production profile of over 135,000 ounces per year, and is in an excellent financial position, likely to be debt-free by year-end. Therefore, the company should be in a position to reinvest in exploring for new deposits on its extensive land package in the next two years, while benefiting from steady free cash flow at Gruyere. Based on a strong first quarter to production and the exploration upside elsewhere at Yamarna, I see Gold Road Resources as a Hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.