Amazon Just Walk Out: Just In Time For Post-COVID-19 Shopping Era

Revenue model is TBD. Amazon could see great ROI on JWO tech if it charged clients a payment processing fee in addition to installation and an analytics subscription.

Target clients are not likely to be other retail giants like Walmart or Costco as they'd hesitate to share customer data, but more likely small to medium retail chains.

Main clients of JWO tech is still Amazon's own physical stores, but a shared team exists to support technology across all store types and likely future external clients.

Amazon is ramping up hiring to develop Just Walk Out technology, preparing for post-COVID-19 holiday shopping later this year.

We wrote in May 2018 that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would make more money selling its cashierless checkout technology to other retailers than opening more Go stores. Well, Amazon finally announced exactly that this past March.

Just in Time for Post-COVID-19 Shopping Era

The number of new Amazon job postings related to JWO technology stayed consistently low throughout 2019, but ramped up of late.

We observed over 75 new JWO related postings in both February and March of this year. More than double the number in prior months. It’s a signal Amazon is strategically re-investing in Just Walk Out technology.

Source: thebattleofgiants.com

Considering it takes months for new hires to start contributing effectively, we believe Amazon is preparing for the next phase of growth to kick off at the end of the year. Just in time for post-COVID-19 shopping.

COVID-19 may very well be the catalyst Cashierless Checkout needs to thrive. The fast-spreading virus has instilled an unprecedented level of fear around human contact. If social distancing outlasts the pandemic, cashierless technology won’t just offer convenience; Just Walk Out tech will play a critical role in keeping the public safe. It will help both store staff and customers avoid unnecessary contact this upcoming holiday.

Today, Just Walk Out Is Still Just for Amazon

Almost all new JWO related postings are part of Amazon Go and Amazon Bookstore teams. They contribute to at least a quarter of new jobs posted for those teams every month. It’s safe to say Amazon’s own physical stores are still the only clients of JWO tech.

Source: thebattleofgiants.com

We, however, believe Amazon realizes there’s only a limited number of Go style convenience stores it can profitably open throughout America. As our previous analysis explores, cashierless checkout isn’t of much value in non-downtown core locations. Convenience is most prized by hungry workers seeking grab-and-go lunch meals before their 1 PM meeting, and commuters rushing to get a bite before and after work. Suburban grocery shoppers don’t mind cashiers. This fact limits Amazon’s ability to turn a profit on JWO technology. Selling JWO to other retailers may therefore be the best way to make a return on their tech investment.

The handful of JWO job postings not directly under Amazon Go are part of a team called “Amazon Physical Stores.” It appears to be a shared technology team that supports all of its cashierless stores (Amazon Go, Bookstores, and 4Star). See a sample job description below captured from Amazon's career site:

Amazon Physical Stores is likely the team that will lead sales and implementation of JWO technology with external retailers. There were, however, only three positions posted under that team on March 21. It, therefore, looks like Amazon is still experimenting selling JWO to other retailers, not yet ready to scale.

We continue to believe Amazon’s timing to launch Just Walk Out to other retailers couldn’t be better. If COVID-19 subdues by fall (and we pray it does before then), retailers will have a chance to leverage JWO to offer safe and socially distanced checkout for holiday shopping.

Target Customer and Revenue Model: TBD

Less tech-savvy retail chains such as OTG, one of Amazon’s first JWO retail partners, have everything to gain. The level of convenience and data-driven insights Amazon can bring will be especially advantageous to these retailers without large in-house analytics or technology teams.

How Amazon plans to price its technology, however, remains unclear. We continue to believe, as described in our original analysis, that charging a payment processing fee as well as selling a subscription to its data and analytics has the highest revenue growth potential.

What is certain is that retail giants such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) will not be adopting Amazon’s JWO technology. Sharing customer shopping data with their nemesis is unlikely to happen.

How many small to medium retail chains both trust Amazon with their data and have the budget to invest in Just Walk Out technology remains to be seen. It will determine whether Amazon will profit handsomely from the technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.