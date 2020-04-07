Eaton Vance: Once Again Attractive After A Brutal March

Shares are dramatically undervalued, in our view, with great valuation multiples. The business has just been too steady to warrant this negativity.

Despite the fall, the company operates a resilient model. Its dividend is covered, and yielding more than ever. It has been raised for 39 consecutive years (through multiple recessions).

When we last covered asset management company Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) in January, shares were trading roughly 30% higher than they are now. At the time, we had issued a bullish rating on the stock, driven by strong fundamentals. So, what happened? The coronavirus pandemic hit the US, and the markets as a whole have been knocked well off of all-time highs from the beginning of the year. With a safe dividend that yields 4.95% and a large discount on shares, we are again bringing attention to this little-known business with 39 consecutive dividend raises under its belt. Eaton Vance offers an attractive combination of long-term performance, dividend yield, and value in what remains a volatile market.

Business Model Remains Resilient

Eaton Vance is an asset management company that creates and sells a variety of investment products to clients, and then charges a percentage of their worth in exchange for management services. Stocks are the primary component of these offerings, so AUM is heavily influenced by the overall direction of the stock market. This carries through to the management fees that the business generates (the more AUM, the higher the actual fee revenues are).

(Source: Eaton Vance Corporation)

This correlation somewhat ties companies like Eaton Vance to the overall stock market. The market will have an occasional "crash", but overall, the stock market has ascended higher over a span of many decades. This general upward current has carried the value of Eaton Vance's AUM higher over the long term and helped fuel steady growth. In other words, the stock market can create "choppy" operating results at times, but the overall "big picture" points up.

(Source: YCharts)

Eaton Vance's net income growth has managed to actually outpace the performance of the S&P 500. This consistent, long-term growth of profits has been the secret behind the company's ability to raise its dividend for 39 consecutive years. Despite the continued rise of passive funds (those that generate little/no management fees), Eaton Vance has continued to grow its profits quite consistently. Its net income has grown at a 5-year CAGR of 9.76% (versus 10-year CAGR of 10.65%). Until the company's ability to grow its bottom line diverges from the long-term trajectory of the stock market, Eaton Vance's business model appears poised for steady appreciation.

Safe and Solid Dividend Payout

The investment thesis for any Dividend Champion will center around that company's ability to continually pay out increasing amounts of cash to shareholders each year. Eaton Vance is no exception to this. The company's annual payout of $3.50 per share yields a sizable 4.95% on the current stock price. With treasury yields pretty much useless, a safe 5% yield can be attractive to income-oriented investors. The yield is also at historically high levels for Eaton Vance. The only comparable yield was when it crossed 4% during the financial crisis.

With such a strong starting yield, dividend investors can gain additional upside from steady growth added to the mix. The dividend has grown at an average of 8.6% over the past decade, and the most recent increase of 7.1% indicates continued momentum.

(Source: YCharts)

When it comes to analyzing the dividend's safety, both the numbers and context point to a secure payout. The current payout consumes 38% of the company's earnings, and the payout ratio has actually declined steadily over the past five years. What is the immediate threat to the operating results of a business like Eaton Vance? The answer would be a sudden collapse in AUM, driven by a stock market crash (or a dramatic outflow of clients, but that hasn't occurred through multiple market events over the years). But with almost four decades of steady dividend growth, Eaton Vance has raised its payout through the dot-com crash, the financial crisis, and every correction and bear market along the way.

Shares Are Back Where We Started

When we last covered Eaton Vance in January, the stock had appreciated quite a bit from its price at the time of our initial coverage in December 2018. In 2018, we made the case that Eaton Vance was a compelling valuation play - even if wasn't considered "best in show" for its sector. Ironically, the stock today is even further discounted than it was then. Shares now trade a dollar below that price (currently $32 per share).

(Source: YCharts)

Analysts are currently projecting that the company will earn approximately $3.32 per share for 2020. This would put shares at an earnings multiple of 9.63X, or 50% below the 10-year median P/E ratio of 19.36X. The stock currently represents a compelling discount to historical norms, despite shares having already bounced off of a brief low of just $23 per share.

The trading range of Eaton Vance over the past month has placed the stock at its lowest price-to-book ratios in more than 10 years.

(Source: YCharts)

While analyst consensus estimates point to a slowdown in growth over the next five years (growth of 3-4% per annum), the compelling discount on the stock leaves room for both a margin of safety and P/E expansion over time. Eaton Vance has just proven itself to be far too consistent of a business to be this oversold. The type of collapse needed to really jar the company at a fundamental level is just not likely when you look at its history and what circumstances Eaton Vance has performed through. The rise of passive funds has also failed to put a meaningful stop to the growth of Eaton Vance's bottom line. While Eaton Vance doesn't get as much attention from investors as some of its larger peers, it has certainly traded at eye-catching valuations in recent weeks.

