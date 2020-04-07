Sonoco: The Price I Would Pay For This Packaging Dividend Aristocrat

As is the case with many Dividend Aristocrats, though, the stock tends to trade at a rich premium.

Thesis

Sonoco Products Company (SON) produces a variety of consumer and industrial packaging products. These are the sort of plastic, cardboard, or paper packages that you would find at the grocery store, general merchandise stores, or many industrial facilities. The company is very old, having been founded in 1899, and very stable, despite operating in a somewhat cyclical space. The balance sheet is strong, sporting $145 million in cash at the end of 2019 and a BBB+ credit rating from Standard & Poor's. The dividend has been raised every year for 39 straight years.

Sonoco also has an eye toward the future and how they can innovate in order to fit into it. In the company's 2019 annual report, we find the statement:

Changing global demographics, advances in technology and an increasing focus on the environment will drive the evolution and role of packaging, and therefore, will drive our focus as a company.

Sensing the changing tides away from the enormous packaging waste that is produced every year, Sonoco is looking toward more sustainable packaging solutions that will enhance recyclability, reusability, and compostability. "While not a financial metric," writes CEO Howard Coker in the 2019 annual report, "we believe sustainability is so important we have made it an integral part of our business strategy going forward."

Having diversified revenue streams from various forms of packaging, along with the focus on sustainability, sets up Sonoco for many more decades of success - and dividend hikes! - in the future. The question, as always, is what would be a fair price to pay for this excellent Dividend Aristocrat. I give my answer below.

The Company

Sonoco has four main product categories. Listed by percentage of net sales, they are consumer, industrial, display, and protective.

Source: Sonoco 2019 Annual Report

Consumer packages include a wide variety of cans, trays, bowls, and pouches holding various kinds of foods and liquids sold at grocery stores.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

While revenue in this segment has risen in the last five years, operating profit has been more stagnant, sliding from $239 million in 2015 to $228 million in 2019. The costs of newer, more consumer-friendly and eco-friendly packaging has cut into profits, but these costs are necessary in order to retain business from food producers who operate in a very competitive space. It bears noting, however, that demand for Sonoco's packaging products in this segment has probably risen significantly during the pandemic-induced stockpiling mania.

The paper and industrial products segment, however, has made up for consumer packaging profit stagnation with growth in both revenue and operating profits. Revenue rose from $1.73 billion in 2015 to $1.97 billion in 2019, and operating profit rose from $135 million in 2015 to $219 in 2019.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

This segment is also quite geographically diversified, with 38.6% of sales coming from outside North America.

Display packaging, which are the standing cardboard product displays often found in grocery stores, general merchandise stores, or pharmacies, have seen sales erode slightly over the last five years as brick-and-mortar retailers have faded against e-commerce. However, while revenue in this segment fell from $606 million in 2015 to $554 million in 2019, Sonoco managed to lift operating profit from $11.1 million to $27.7 million in the same time frame.

"Protective solutions" refers to the foam, plastic, or cardboard pieces put inside larger packages to protect breakable items like televisions or other electronics. Think of the foam molds fitted to both ends of a TV when you unbox it for the first time. Sonoco makes those. Both revenue and operating profit in this segment have been somewhat stagnant in the past five years, but profit has trended slightly upward.

Zooming out to the last 30 years, we find long-term growth trends in both revenue and earnings per share, though both show some cyclicality during recessions.

Data by YCharts

Looking at non-GAAP, or "base," earnings per share over the last five years, we find steadier growth. Admittedly, though, this is partially due to buybacks, which were mostly concentrated in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Valuation

Is Sonoco's stock a good value right now? Broadly speaking, yes, it is. Looking at price-to-TTM earnings, we find that the stock is currently cheaper right now than it has been for most of the last 13 years but not as cheap as it was during the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

By enterprise value to EBITDA, a valuation measurement that incorporates both debt and equity against operating earnings, the selloff pulled the valuation down almost to the 2015 low but not quite. And not nearly as low as the Great Recession's sub-6x level.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, I like to look at price to operating cash flow, which, combined with data on capital expenditures, is an important metric for dividend investors. A low price-to-cash flow from operations ratio implies that the stock is cheap compared to its robust cash flow stream. At above 11x operating cash flow right now, Sonoco doesn't scream value, but it doesn't look expensive either.

Data by YCharts

I won't try to peg exactly the price at which Sonoco would be "fair value," but my rough guesstimate is that the stock is trading slightly under fair value.

The Dividend

As previously mentioned, Sonoco has rewarded shareholders with a continuously rising dividend for 29 years straight. The rate of dividend growth has been quite steady as well. Compare the company's 10-year compound annual growth rate of 4.64% to its most recent raise of 4.94%. After a strong up day on Monday, April 6th, Sonoco offers investors a 3.61% starting yield.

That is higher than the 4-year average of 3.04%, but not significantly so. It certainly does not suggest the level of investor panic that one would expect during a sharp recession with (likely) double-digit unemployment rates. It's also not nearly the yield offered during the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

I suspect that the combination of massive liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve and yield-hungry investors buying the dip on any hint of good news viz-a-viz the pandemic is preventing the stock from falling as much as it otherwise would. Of course, investors are probably also considering that Sonoco is positioned in its consumer segment to benefit from the stockpiling phenomenon.

In 2019, Sonoco paid out 69.4% of free cash flow as dividends, a sharp jump higher from 2018's 38.2% payout ratio. Before the outbreak of COVID-19, management expected to return to a 35-40% payout ratio, which bodes well for the safety of the dividend this year.

Ideally, I'd like to buy shares of SON at a starting yield of 4.3%, or $40 per share. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 5% (which, admittedly, is perhaps a bit on the high side), buying at that price would render a yield-on-cost after ten years of 7%.

Conclusion

Will investors get the chance to buy Sonoco at $40 per share again during this bear market? I don't know. But, in this case, I don't want to chase the stock higher than I'm comfortable paying. Though I like the company, I don't like it enough to overpay for shares, even slightly.

Sonoco is a diversified producer of packaging products that could see some benefits from the pandemic in its largest segment this year. What's more, the company is largely insulated from e-commerce, as its packaging products are needed whether consumers purchase in stores or online. (Although this wouldn't be true of the cardboard displays one can find in brick-and-mortar retail stores.) And the company has a stellar dividend growth record, as a Dividend Aristocrat (eleven years from becoming a Dividend King).

Sonoco is on my watch list, and if the stock market pulls back significantly again, I will keep a close eye on it to hit the "Buy" button when my target price is reached. But if I don't get it, so be it. I'd rather not own Sonoco than overpay for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.