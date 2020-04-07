Assessing Survival Potential: Noble Midstream Partners LP

With much of its debt maturing 2021-2023 and high planned capital expenditures, COVID-19 came at an awful time for NBLX.

Oil & Gas Master Limited Partnerships can't seem to catch a break. After years of struggling, the all-important U.S. rig-count finally leveled off only to collapse due to COVID-19's demand shock on crude. To illustrate, take a look at the recent trend to crude oil, the U.S. rig-count and the midstream-dominant MLP ETF (AMLP):

As oil crashed on glut expectations, most producers cannot turn a profit and have been reducing active rigs. To make matters worse, many rigs are likely to temporarily go offline as a matter of worker-safety directly due to COVID-19. This has caused demand for pipelines to decline and so too with contract rates, bringing MLPs even lower.

Unlike many other sectors of the economy (i.e., banking and aerospace), the U.S. government seems to be less keen on bailing out the energy sector. Bankruptcies were problematically high before the crisis began, with oil under $30/barrel, bankruptcies are likely to become the norm for higher-debt energy firms.

One midstream MLP that has been hit extremely hard is Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) which is down almost 90% YTD. Its TTM dividend ratio has increased all the way to 85%, though the company has slashed its dividend by 73%, so it is closer to 23% on a forward basis which is still quite high. With significant market discounting for bankruptcy, NBLX is a great addition to my ongoing "Assessing Survival Potential" article series.

A Closer Look at Noble Midstream's Operations

Traditionally, the company focuses on gathering and processing (transferring energy commodity from well to a larger pipeline while removing impurities) for Noble Energy (NBL) with most operations being in the Niobrara-DJ Basin. However, the company has been aggressively expanding operations into third-party business; most of which is in long-haul pipelines from the Permian Basin.

The original CapEx and EBITDA composition guidance for 2020 is shown below:

(NBLX Q4 19 Investor Presentation)

Unfortunately, the company has been forced to take drastic measures to improve cash flow. Not only has the company cut its dividend substantially but also cut its CapEx guidance by 35% to a range of $120-150M.

In total, the company's measures are currently expected to increase cash flow by around $200M ($110M from the dividend, $75M from CapEx, and $15M from operating cost savings). The goal is to use this money to reduce its dependence on debt financing. In its statement, CEO Brent Smolik stated:

Noble Midstream continues to prioritize financial discipline and is taking prudent steps to reduce leverage in this volatile commodity and market environment. The new distribution amount, along with the announced capital and cost reductions, is designed to enhance the sustainability of the business and strengthen our financial position and flexibility

Obviously, such drastic measures are alarming to investors and may be taken as an "imminent bankruptcy" signal. Indeed, NBLX's current valuation seems to suggest this possibility. However, it seems that the MLP is extremely oversold and is trading far below reasonable given its cash flow and balance sheet.

To demonstrate, first take a look at NBLX's valuation metrics beyond dividend yield:

As you can see, the company is trading at a third of its book value, at less than 6X TTM "EV/EBITDA" and below a year's worth of TTM earnings. Of course, book value is imperfect and 2020 earnings are likely to be poor. However, we can still clearly see that the company has never traded at such a low TTM valuation. Remember, it is still expected to pay a high 20%+ dividend yield despite the extreme cut.

That said, the company does have a high debt level that has seen significant leverage expansion over the past few years due to NBLX's expansion efforts:

This does put the company in a difficult situation where it has high debt than most of its peers. Even more, it does not have a ton of cash on hand:

Still, the company's working capital is just about even, so this is not of extreme concern given efforts to increase cash.

While this may raise concerns, it is important to note that most of the MLP's debt matures in 2021 and 2022, not 2020. According to its annual report, it had a total of $77M of contractual obligations this year vs. slightly over $1B over the next two years. I believe that it is highly unlikely the present demand-shock situation will last into 2021.

NBLX's debt covenant requires the company to maintain a financial leverage ratio below 5X and it is currently at 2.5X, meaning it must keep EBITDA from falling over 50%. In my opinion, it is highly unlikely that NBLX's cash flow from operations ($385M last year) declines so much that the company cannot meet this obligation or its 2020 financial obligations.

As you can see below, NBLX's income has been increasing substantially over the past few years, with few drawdowns despite the 2016 and 2019 slowdown:

Of course, these metrics are all about flat on an asset basis since growth has been financed with debt. However, I believe that it is clear NBLX will survive even with a hit to EBITDA. Importantly, many of the company's pipeline developments are nearing full-service and are expected to boost 2020 EBITDA.

The main problem then is financing the company's half-billion debt maturity due next year. I expect NBLX to build its cash reserves this year, but only by an amount that will stabilize its CapEx budget going forward. In all likelihood, the company will need to sell equity or refinance. Both of these scenarios are difficult as interest rates to oil and gas firms are currently spiking and NBLX's equity value is diminished. This will likely be through some mix of both, but the company is trading so far beneath its book value that refinancing seems like a better option.

The Verdict

In all likelihood, energy markets will be stabilized by next year. WTI is currently at an abysmal $26 which will bankrupt many producers if sustained, but the curve is so steep that futures are at $35 by year-end. Personally, I believe global production is actually likely to fall a bit due to COVID-19 shut-ins that the glut may not be as bad as anticipated and prices may rebound faster.

Further, recent price action suggests that natural gas may have bottomed. Most likely, this will bring an end to the ongoing decline in the NG rig-count shown below:

Obviously, the upcoming year will be difficult for NBLX. However, fundamentally speaking, the company is in a far better situation than other beaten-down companies I've seen. It is still likely to see positive cash flow this year. Energy demand will temporarily slow, but energy transportation is far more of a necessity than the vast majority of other industries.

NBLX's high leverage is slightly problematic, largely due to potential equity dilutions. That said, management would need to make significant dilutions before the MLP is no longer undervalued. It trades far below its book value, has a high forward dividend yield, and a largely unheard of TTM dividend yield of 85%.

Quite frankly, even if shares outstanding doubled, I'd believe NBLX is a clear buying opportunity. To make a price target, let's say that after COVID-19 impacts are over the MLP's dividend is permanently cut 50% per unit from last year's level of $2.6 to $1.3 (due to financing needs or dilutions). Given that conservative estimate, I believe NBLX should trade at $10 to reflect a "fair value" dividend yield of 13% (which is still on the high end).

Importantly, in its present state, NBLX has a higher risk than most of its peers. If COVID-19 lasts longer than a few months and causes a prolonged drop in energy demand or, worse, a prolonged drop in energy production, it could cause difficulty going into 2021 wherein the company struggles with financing. In my opinion, its extremely low valuation makes this a risk worth taking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.