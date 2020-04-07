Verizon: Less Recession-Proof Than You May Think

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has outperformed the broader market since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, down 7.5% year to date in 2020 compared to the 17% move lower in the S&P 500 (SPY). The ongoing shutdown of various industries in the United States along with nationwide social distancing measures has led to significant economic disruptions. While the Verizon business as a telecom utility is traditionally accepted as mostly recession-proof, we see some deeper structural challenges that may last beyond the near term. Taking a look across the company's key business segments, we think some areas are exposed to unique challenges. Our concern here is that the current stock price may not be reflecting the impact of upcoming growth and earnings pressures. We take a bearish view on the stock and expect more downside going forward.

VZ 2019 Recap

Verizon ended 2019 on a strong note supported by the then-resilient economy and momentum in wireless customer growth between the consumer and business segments. Q4 featured the highest wireless customer addition in six years while the wireless-service revenue growth was the highest since 2014. For full year 2019, Verizon reported an adjusted EPS of $4.81 compared to $4.71 in 2018.

Management previously guided for 2020 revenue growth in the low-single digits while targeting an EPS increase between 2% and 4% on an adjusted basis. The company was also positive on its 5G infrastructure rollout as the next-generation growth driver. The point here is to say that the business was on a firm footing and supported the stock price reaching an all-time high of $62.22 in late December 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic Disruption

Verizon has been proactive and transparent with daily updates on its COVID-19 response. Since March 13th, the company has been waiving late fees on residential and small business customers that have been negatively impacted by the crisis. Since March 30th, all stores owned and operated by the company have moved to pick-up only, referring to replacement and new device purchases while some locations are closed completely.

What hasn't been discussed is any financial guidance that remains uncertain for investors in terms of the final few weeks of Q1 through the end of March and into the current Q2. In terms of metrics, the only update has been to described network usage which is understandably high given many consumers staying at home and utilizing services like Fios. Verizon is seeing 800 million wireless calls each weekday which is nearly double the call volume on the typically high-volume annual Mother's Day holiday. Call durations are also longer. Another update noted is a 7% increase in web traffic and a 3% increase in gaming traffic compared to normal peak levels.

The reality here is that the figures above are largely revenue-neutral. Voice calling is already an unlimited feature on most home phone and wireless plans. Essentially, the company does not necessarily benefit if consumers are watching more TV or using broadband internet given the standard packages with unlimited access.

Negative Impacts

It's likely the overall Verizon business is taking a significant financial hit during this period even if the exact figures are yet unknown. Some of the impacts are more obvious than others and we can look ahead to longer-lasting implications that some investors may not be considering.

1. Retail Store Closures

The Verizon stores are typically the focal point of the consumer wireless growth strategy. While the online site is still operating normally, the partial loss of the brick-and-mortar business over 2 months represents a material pressure on operating income.

Lost sales from devices, post-paid plans, accessories, and separate services.

The company continues to pay associated operating costs like rent and the employees are getting paid with some additional benefits.

Even as some stores are now operating as "pick-up" only, the greatest impact is from that marginal customer that walks-in to browse and makes an impulse purchase. Sales associates are also trained to up-sell which limited in this environment.

2. Loss Of High-Margin Fee And Services

With consumers and business customers staying home or working from home, this represents a challenge for a significant source of high-margin fees and service revenues. In consideration that most users at home are connecting to the internet via a fixed broadband or "Wi-Fi" connection, this limits the need for mobile data plans.

Verizon loses revenue from lower data overage charges.

Lack of international travel limits earnings potential from roaming charges.

There is less demand for data plans for secondary devices like tablets for example

3. Uncertain Business Customer Environment

Verizon's business customers include both small businesses and large corporations. This has been a strong point for the business in recent years. While we don't expect widespread subscription cancellations, it's hard to see how the current environment supports growth in the segment.

With the labor market effectively frozen, companies that would normally be hiring new employees and require new wireless plans and devices as a "work-phone" are limiting growth which impacts Verizon sales. There is the potential that businesses migrating to remote setups require some additional services, but we see the business segment operating environment for Verizon as a net negative. Even if existing business recurring revenue streams are stable, the challenge is growth which will be challenged.

How Essential Are Mobile Data Plans?

Going forward, the looming recessionary environment facing the United States represents more generalized growth headwinds for the company. Verizon in 2020 is a transformed company compared to its operating profile back in 2008 and 2009 during the last financial crisis.

The main difference is that during the last recession, the wireless phone market was experiencing strong structural growth. Verizon added 17.5 million wireless customers in 2009 while the market has essentially become saturated with flat growth in 2019. 2009 total revenue growth for Verizon was 11% compared to 0.77% in 2019. Our take is that Verizon is entering the current economic slowdown from a more vulnerable position in terms of momentum.

Verizon today is relying more on value-added services including data plans, Fios internet, and business solutions. In a recessionary environment, we expect all areas of the business to be pressured. Our main concern is the "untested" dynamic in consumer mobile data plans which did not exist at the same scale back in 2008 and 2009. There is a thought that during this national quarantine, subscribers may begin to reassess the need for a data plan if they are spending more time at home connected via Wi-Fi.

With unemployment expected to climb above 10% with some estimates as high as 32% over the coming months, it's possible consumers choose to cancel mobile data plans or downgrade packages considering it an unnecessary luxury. While the consensus is for near-term job losses to recover once the economy starts up, it's possible some jobs don't come back, and Verizon loses lucrative data package subscription revenues. Secondary devices with mobile data activations like tablets could also take a hit.

The timing of the current situation poses an additional risk for Verizon that is in the process of rolling out its 5G wireless network. At the margin, it may be a harder sell to convince consumers that have been economically impacted by the current crisis to pay more for faster speeds. Overall, the risks growth risks for Verizon are tilted to the downside.

Valuation

Verizon's current valuation at an EV to EBITDA multiple at 7.6x based on 2019 earnings is near the 5-year average at 7.7x. By this measure, the stock is fairly valued. On the other hand, we believe the stock should be trading at a discount to this average and the historical range over the past decade considering the current macro challenge weaknesses. We think a more normalized EV to EBITDA multiple of 6.0x on the stock is appropriate which represents a share price of $45 and about 20% downside from the current level.

According to consensus estimates, Verizon is still expected to earn $4.88 for the full year 2020. We think this is a case where the estimates are stale and will need to be revised lower given the current disruptions. The company is set to report its Q1 earnings on April 24th, and we look forward to hearing updated guidance from management.

The other consideration here is the stock's dividend yield at 4.3%. We think the dividend yield is supported in the near term, so this is not a case where it's at risk for the foreseeable future. The lower interest rate environment in part helps mitigate some of the financial impacts for the company as the debt servicing costs are reduced with lower rates. Still, we think the weaker growth outlook outweighs this benefit. Compared to an average yield of 4.5% over the past 5 years, the stock is slightly expensive by this measure.

Verdict

While Verizon stock has been resilient thus far in 2020, we expect the current disruptions to the business in Q1 and Q2 to represent a material downside for the company's earnings. The transformation of the wireless business over the past decade may make the business more exposed to cyclical trends compared to the traditional view that telecom is recession-proof. We think Verizon stock at current levels is not yet reflecting the looming weaker growth trends that may last through next year. We take a bearish view on the stock and see more downside from current levels.

