We Started Buying More Schlumberger

Oil equities have taken it on the chin, but oil service names may stand to gain from coming production cuts that should help the price of oil.

We have traded Schlumberger (SLB) many times at our firm. We maintain a core position which is obviously underwater in the long-term account, but have recently started scooping shares in the low teens. It is a bit of a dice roll but backed by the belief that, while demand erosion has been more than real, oil prices will rebound later this year. We think that global moves to curb oil production, while immense cost-cutting will benefit the oil service stocks. We see a ramp in the stock similar to what we saw coming out of the doldrums of 2016.

My, how things have changed though. We were excited to see shares dip into the $20s weeks ago, thinking that we had a good opportunity. That was a quick stop-loss trade. It happens. You have to fold hands in a poker game to move on to bigger pots. We digress with the analogy. What we see now is a new opportunity. We believe the 15% dividend yield is not likely to last, either because shares will rally or the dividend will eventually be cut. However, we do not see management cutting just yet, after recently announcing dividends for the year. One or two quarters like this will be fine - after that, the dividend would be in real potential jeopardy. To make ends meet, we know oil as an industry needs to curb supply, while demand will return when COVID-19 subsides later this year.

With companies having cut down to the bone now, we believe shares are a buy in the low teens. Q1 is going to be a disaster. Ok? That will be reported later this month. In this column, we will discuss the Q4 results, but more so that you can understand what to look for in Q1. Again, it is going to be so ugly. We really do not care about Q1 results - well, we do, but Q2 is a bigger concern. We are hopeful oil can rebound to levels where the company can approach somewhat decent levels of profitability, but the pressure is still on. Thus, dabble here, scale in. Do not bet big. But consider shares. Let us discuss key stats from Q4 that you should look for during the next report.

Revenues up in Q4, but they won't be in Q1

It feels like forever ago, but believe it or not, oil was strong in the back half of Q4, and we felt this would save a quarter that started with oil at painful prices for Schlumberger. Imagine that, "painful" was the word that came to mind in October for oil prices. Devastating is the word now. Even that is not strong enough. We digress. Revenues did, in fact, grow in Q4 to $8.23 billion:

There is a good chance those revenues are cut in half in Q1. Oil was weak pretty much a week after the New Year and really has been in a downtrend ever since, exacerbated by stay-at-home orders across most of the states in the U.S. How good the Q4 slight top line growth looks in retrospect. Now, even in Q4, the company was handling expenses. In the quarter, it brought in an additional $130 million over our projections of $8.1 billion in revenues. Revenues were up 0.6% as a result versus last year. We thought Q1 2020 would have continued to see nice gains, but boy, did things turn. Right now, oil prices are pitiful. We know demand and pricing data has been disastrous. Now, we are already looking ahead to H2 2020. Expenses have been slashed way more than we thought would be possible this year.

Expenses were already being cut, but expect to see draconian-level expense results in the next two quarters

We have said this before too, but when oil prices declined from 2014 to 2016, Schlumberger worked to cut expenses to the bare bones to maintain profits. We are now seeing this again. We are now at those levels of cuts to protect profit. Even before this COVID-19 nightmare, Schlumberger had been scaling back in certain areas to control expenses. That said, with the small rise in revenues from last year, we were pleased to see that expenses were very comparable to last year for Q4:

Source: Q4 earnings release

When revenues rise, we usually expect a rise in costs. We saw a pretty similar set of expenses. In Q1, with the revenue carnage, expect to see a drop in expenses, but we think the real cuts will be reflected in Q2, when that report comes out this summer. Q4 total expenses were $8.05 billion, which was a rise from last year, but only because there was an extra $280 million of impairment/other charges. Expect more charges and write-downs this year, by the way.

Profits expanded when adjustments made, but it won't be that way

As you saw, the top line surpassed our expectations while expenses were in line, with the exception of the added charge related to restructuring. Overall, margins were pressured from last year, coming in at 12.2% versus 12.8% last year. Can't even figure how bad they will be in Q1. Breakeven? Possibly. Earnings per share is going down to pennies, if not losses for now - a far cry from the $0.39 when adjusted for items in Q4. This is up from the $0.36 last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This was a solid adjusted earnings result. This was a beat of $0.03 versus our estimates (we thought EPS would be flat), while it beat consensus by $0.02. We really know the damage will be bad in Q1 and Q2. But we are buying for improvements in H2 2020, at lows not seen in recent history.

Looking ahead

Operational expenses are being cut to the bone. The company said its Q2 outlook for North America land operations anticipates a rapid reduction in rig counts and completions activity, with the rig count projected to potentially reach 2016 trough levels. We think it gets there frankly. Internationally, one has to think that the COVID-19 situation will impact field crews and a number of operations during Q2 and is planning for reduced activity due to customer budget cuts. The total impact remains to be seen, but with a price in the low-teens, the market has priced in disaster, and a dividend cut. Despite the mess of the last two months in oil, Schlumberger has a fairly impressive financial position overall still and should be well-positioned as a company for a while. We believe the dividend is maintained at least in H1 2020. Without any sort of oil recovery, that may change. But these levels of oil prices will cause world powers to act, and they already are, as rumors of production cuts abound.

Take home

We are the ultimate contrarians in many ways. We encouraged moving to heavy cash in mid-February. We encouraged you to get very defensive with a number of hedges in late February. Now, we are once again stepping back into energy a bit more aggressively. We think scaling into quality names is a solid play for traders and for long-term investors here.

