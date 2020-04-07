Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: Comcast Corporation

The company has been undervalued for some time now following the coronavirus scare - I believe it to be time to invest.

Investment opportunities are abound - I'm looking at those I consider appealing on the market today. Comcast Corporation is another company I've had on my radar for a long time.

I own quite a bit of media and telecommunications. Liking this sector is as I see it, simple. People need and want media more than ever before, making both telecommunications operators as well as media producers appealing businesses to hold in one's portfolio.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a good option in this space. I've owned the company for some time - since 2018 as it happens - and my cost basis is somewhat similar to today's share price. Since the stock price fell off a cliff since the coronavirus, I've been looking for the signs of things stabilizing somewhat, and I believe more and more that we're seeing just that.

Because of this, it's time to pick our investments - I see Comcast as one of these.

Let me show you why.

Comcast - What does the company do?

Comcast is the second-largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world, and the largest pay-TV company as well as the largest ISP in the US. The company also provides home telephone services and is third-largest on a national scale when it comes to this. Aside from this, Comcast also produces feature films and TV programs. Comcast also operates film studios and parks & resorts.

Specifically, Comcast businesses include:

The mobile service provider Xfinity Mobile.

The broadcast network channels NBC, Telemundo, TEleXitos, and Cozi TV

Cable channels such as MSNBC, CNBC, Syfy, USA Network, NBCSN, and E!

The film studio Universal Pictures

Universal Parks & Resorts

The European Sky Group, making it the largest European media company in terms of subscribers in five countries.

These are in turn tiered into the following reportable segments:

Cable, containing the company's cable communications, telephone services, internet, and business services.

containing the company's cable communications, telephone services, internet, and business services. NBCUniversal , containing cable networks (paradoxically, given the first segment name), broadcast TV, films and theme parks.

, containing cable networks (paradoxically, given the first segment name), broadcast TV, films and theme parks. Sky, the company's European division.

All of these businesses are performing well - more on that in the financial performance section - and the company has been successful in adding customers and raising revenues and EBITDA for nearly a decade at this point.

I like owning media companies for the reasons that media companies, going forward, will likely grow even further. The fact is that we're living in a world where the amount of TV watched, or media consumed, increases - and quite rapidly.

(Source: Comcast 2019 Peacock Presentation)

This development is of course lead by streaming, and Comcast is well-positioned to capitalize upon this opportunity, with the largest TV audience, some of the most popular streamed programming, a whole host of appealing franchises, and an already-existing global distribution network with more than 50 million customer relations outside of the US alone.

Owning NBCUniversal, the company reaches over 90%+ of the American TV audience, and in terms of market share, has the largest TV audience for ages 18-49 in terms of minutes watched. Comcast also owns some of the most popular shows in terms of streaming.

(Source: Comcast 2019 Peacock Presentation)

The company also owns an appealing mix of content and franchises across both languages and genres - including animated, primetime shows, events, news, morning shows, and late-night shows. In a way, Comcast can be said to "do" and "own" it all.

The company sees itself as competing in a "new" sort of market, not exactly with the advertising focus of some advertising-focused companies, but not in the subscription-focused tier either. Much of what Comcast tries to do is tied to its streaming ambitions - so we'll look at them in terms of what the company "does".

(Source: Comcast 2019 Peacock Presentation)

How this turns out of course remains to be seen. But it's important to remember that where Comcast operates is a proven and reliable business model. Ad-supported networks number in the 250 plus and they've proven their mettle through time, whereas only 8% of total viewership currently go for the less than 10 no-ad linear networks. This isn't saying those, like HBO and Starz, are bad - they're just different, and to a larger extent, unproven.

The criticism that Comcast levels against classical streamers (blue) is that they lack a wide appeal that Comcast has and intends to bring to the table through its streaming service.

(Source: Comcast 2019 Peacock Presentation)

Through Peacock, the company intends to address one of the things that I myself am guilty of - disconnecting after a specific show on a streaming service is over. I'm economically conscious, and despite not "having" to cancel out and go back in once something appealing comes based on my economic prerequisites, I still do this - and I intend to continue to doing so.

"Subscription fatigue" is what Comcast calls it - and it's something I've encountered quite often when speaking to friends, in what they describe as "subbing to too many services".

(Source: Comcast 2019 Peacock Presentation)

While it's well too early to say if this will turn out well, I must say that I identify strongly with the majority here and that I'd accept ads in return for a free streaming service. In a situation where people are pressured economically due to loss of employment or other things, families and viewers are also likely to start cutting what they can - it's hardly unreasonable to expect subscriptions in many services to go down.

So, what is Peacock Free?

(Source: Comcast 2019 Peacock Presentation)

An ad-supported, partial streaming replacement service. Color me intrigued (as I have been for some time now). There will also be a premium version, priced at less than half of a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscription here. it will still hold ads (unless you go for $10/month, in which case, no ads), but will come with original series, premium movies, HDR/4K and other things. Also, Peacock premium will come free with an Xfinity Video subscription, as well as Xfinity flex and COX.

In short, it seems that Comcast might have found a model where they're able to have customers choose what degree of ads they want, as well as providing appealing programming and content for a, potentially, very reasonable price. Compare this to the overall rigidity of the current streaming alternatives, many of which are not even profitable yet, and this does not seem like a bad idea, especially given today's economic climate which has people clutching their cash.

So, in closing, what is Comcast? Comcast is really a mixed bag of businesses that makes money by:

Providing internet and telecommunication services as well as worldwide cable TV, network TV (both licensed and broadcast on the company's own networks) content, movies, animated content, and theme parks. The company also provides significant worldwide advertising space throughout all of its services and channels.

Let's see how the company has been doing lately.

Comcast - how has the company been doing?

We have FY19 - so results insofar as the coronavirus go haven't been published yet, nor are we likely to know the full impact until a few quarters in the future - or maybe well into 2021.

Nonetheless, 2019 was an excellent year. Why?

(Source: Comcast FY19 presentation)

Because really, almost every single relevant metric is either showing flat or positive growth (excepting CapEx, which is down for the full year). Customer relationships and the EBITDA per relationship, full-year company EBITDA, revenues - it's all excellent. The one spot in an otherwise-perfect year are the issues in the filmed entertainment, mostly due to unfavorable comparisons to a successful 4Q18. Filmed entertainment still gave Comcast its third most profitable year of all time. There was also a small reduction in the theme parks, mostly due to some reduction in Japan.

This part of the presentation should really speak for itself.

(Source: Comcast FY19 presentation)

While there is debt, it's not as though this debt is somehow affecting the company's ability to pay its dividend in a crisis. Payout in terms of earnings is less than 40% - in fact, it was 27% for 2019. The company isn't the biggest yield-monster at ~2.7%, but it's certainly acceptable given the metrics we're seeing.

While some may argue that Peacock is nothing except the next Netflix competitor, I argue that it may well be a sort of game-changer when it comes to the streaming market - but time will tell. What I can say is that based on how Comcast has been doing, I feel very comfortable going into investing in the company not based solely on Peacock, but with Peacock as an attractive addition here.

The company's results really showcase how necessary the company is considered, with broadband net adds of 1.4M, which is the best number in 12 years. I said "Necessary", not "loved", as Comcast is actually known for being a pretty hated company by their consumers, and has been previously named "The Worst Company in America" in 2010 and 2014.

However, you don't need to love a company to want or to need it. The net add growth, the double-digit growth in terms of EBITDA and the growth in Sky Europe, which I know myself is a very challenging market given the multiple geographies, nations and legal frameworks involved, all of this gives us a very positive picture for the company, which is firmly echoed when looking at the overall longer-term metrics and evaluations.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

One of the few media/communications companies at such a safety grade, the company also sports an excellent 13% 5-year dividend growth record and an A- credit rating. There is some debt, but a 3.06X NTM net debt/EBITDA can't be considered "worrying" for a company of this caliber. It's not as low as we'd like it to be, but there's plenty of cash incoming to cover debt repayments and the company has easy access to cheap capital.

In short, I consider the company to have done very well over the past few years, and especially up until now, going into the streaming war with their "Peacock" idea, which I consider to have excellent broad appeal, especially during troubled times like this.

Comcast - what are the risks?

There are plenty of risks, truth be told - some of the larger ones are presented below.

Advertising is the first I want to talk about. Other companies don't have this risk to the same extent, but the fact is that Comcast has plenty of advertising exposure across most of its sectors - and a dip in this, which the coronavirus is likely to bring, especially given that sports are paused, is likely to be a risk for the company's operations and pace of debt repayment.

is the first I want to talk about. Other companies don't have this risk to the same extent, but the fact is that Comcast has plenty of advertising exposure across most of its sectors - and a dip in this, which the coronavirus is likely to bring, especially given that sports are paused, is likely to be a risk for the company's operations and pace of debt repayment. Competition in the streaming space. While the company has many popular TV shows and movies, and has experienced success in retrans and other things, indeed confirming the strength of company franchises and brands, there are plenty of risks in entering streaming. Comcast is one of the companies with the muscles to do this, but competition and the market is far from easy. This certainly bears watching going forward and once the service is released on a broader scale.

in the streaming space. While the company has many popular TV shows and movies, and has experienced success in retrans and other things, indeed confirming the strength of company franchises and brands, there are plenty of risks in entering streaming. Comcast is one of the companies with the muscles to do this, but competition and the market is far from easy. This certainly bears watching going forward and once the service is released on a broader scale. Theme park exposure is also a risk, virtually guaranteeing very small revenues during the time the coronavirus is ravaging through the nations of the planet. While Comcast isn't a theme park or entertainment park company at its core, this segment will experience issues.

In short, we can expect 2020 to be a weaker year than 2019, and analysts are indeed including this in consensus estimates at this time.

Valuation

Simply put, Comcast hasn't seen this degree of undervaluation for more than 15 years.

Not even the financial crisis brought Comcast to the valuation it's trading at today - only 10.97X P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The price has completely disconnected from its standard valuation - though it's important to point out, that it, in fact, did this back in 2017/2018, which is why I focus on a more standard fair value, as opposed to the market premium.

Regardless of your choice of comparison, the current valuation and corresponding, the inverse earnings yield of 9.11% is well above historical norms. I don't see why the company has suddenly become fundamentally less attractive, even with the identifiable risks in Comcast - I don't consider them that significant to cause this sort of valuation.

Comcast's fundamentals are beyond convincing. We're talking an ultra-safe ~30% EPS payout ratio, A- credit rating, and an excellent dividend growth rate. Morningstar even considers the company's moat to be "Wide", lending further credence to this company's defensive position.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Analysts do expect the company's earnings for 2020 to take a hit, and I consider this forecast to be really on the conservative side, perhaps expecting more of a 8-10% EPS hit. Nonetheless, I believe the overall forecast trend of a bounce back in 2021 to be accurate, and consider the forecast ~20% annual rate of return here to be likely - and that's given a standard fair value P/E-15 calculation.

If we consider the next 3 years, including the dip in 2020, into a PEG ratio based on today's earnings, the 3-year forecast average PEG ratio is currently 1.53, which is really beyond merely "good". That's where you want to be, investing in a quality company like this.

One of the bigger arguments for Comcast has been its dividend growth. Since the inception of its dividend back in '08, the company has grown it on average nearly 20% per year - and given both payout ratio and earnings growth records, it's likely to continue doing just that.

I consider the fair value P/E baseline for 2020 to be a good measuring point for the valuation. Even if I consider the EPS hit to potentially be higher, I do think that a valuation of $45/share, representing a ~15X P/E at an EPS of $3/share, to be a good target here. That makes the company around 26% undervalued at this time.

Let me show you my thesis from this.

Thesis

Comcast is an excellent company that, with its Peacock service, is bringing back fresh air to the streaming service industry. It doesn't take a degree to figure out the number of services on the market today, and that people are expected to pay for.

In fact, I think it's only a matter of time before there is some serious consolidation in the streaming space. Consumers are expected to pay for far too many services as it is. Take a look.

(Photo Source)

Personally, I'm one of the disconnecters that Comcast warns about.

I subscribe to a service and watch what I want - then cancel the trial or subscription until something new comes along that I want to see. I realize I'm far from the typical consumer, but I believe it will only be a matter of time before this space becomes far too cluttered. Only the strongest will survive at that point, and I think the economical trouble for consumers will speed this up - much like it is speeding up the retail apocalypse.

The notion of allowing subscriber flexibility in terms of ads and so forth will, I believe, bring a larger appeal to the service offered by Comcast as opposed to its competitors. Comcast could further hurt other streaming services like Netflix by starting to pull content, once the current licensing/retrans deals expire. Doing so would deprive Comcast's competitors of some of their most-watched shows at this time (which don't belong to them).

All in all, Comcast has a lot going for it in this market, and I'm more than happy putting my capital to work in the company. I said only the strongest will survive here - and I have no doubt that Comcast's variety of appealing businesses and income streams will provide it the necessary financial muscles and influence to make certain that they indeed are one of the survivors.

In short - I'm buying me some more Comcast.

Thank you for reading.

The current undervaluation of Comcast indicates a 20%+ upside. I rate the company a "BUY".

