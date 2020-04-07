Ciena's Drivers Help Offset Some Of The Covid-19 Uncertainty

Issues with installation delays and capex uncertainty will likely sap some of Ciena's revenue momentum in 2020, but that revenue is likely to be delayed, not lost.

The markets hate chaos and uncertainty, and Covid-19 has certainly been providing that in spades, as nobody really knows when the U.S. and the global economy will be back to “business as usual”. Specific to Ciena (CIEN), this optical equipment supplier’s share price has held up quite well all things considered, and I believe that’s due at least in part to the company’s leverage to carrier capex and a new product cycle in the second half of the fiscal year.

As Ciena hasn’t weakened nearly as much as other stocks, investors can certainly make a relative value call in favor of other names, but I believe Ciena’s business is going to hold up better than many of those alternatives, and I think the valuation remains attractive today. With an increasingly diverse revenue base, increasing market share in multiple markets, and a good valuation, I believe this is a name to consider now.

Near-Term Disruptions Seem All But Certain

When Ciena reported back in early March, management guided to a modest near-term revenue impact from Covid-19, with most of that tied to China. Circumstances have changed since then, and while management has not updated guidance in the interim, I see far more downside risk than upside risk to the next quarter and fiscal 2020. While the average sell-side analyst estimate for FY’20 revenue is still around $3.8 billion, I believe $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion could be in play, largely due to challenges relating to physical installations.

If I’m right and Ciena’s revenue opportunity shrinks some this year, it’s going to have follow-on impacts to margins and cash flow. Margins have been improving, with positive contributions from drivers like product mix, but that process would likely slow on a slower revenue ramp. Likewise, I believe a slowdown would lead to increased working capital consumption in 2020 and a weaker free cash flow number. These are transitory issues that don’t really impact my long-term valuation to a meaningful extent, but not all investors make decisions on the basis of the long-term.

As far as particular market drivers, uncertainty is the norm now. There was likely going to be more downside risk to data center capex in 2020 than commonly appreciated due to the election cycle (U.S. Presidential elections tend to lead to pauses on capex), and now the disruptions from Covid-19 only add to that. On the other hand, with so many more workers now telecommuting, I believe it’s at least plausible that carriers will accelerate capacity-oriented capex, and I likewise think it’s plausible that cloud service providers will need to boost near-term capacity more than expected.

Share Gain And Product Cycle Drivers Still In Place

End-market turbulence is certainly a concern, but I believe Ciena has some meaningful company-specific drivers working in its favor.

Ciena has been an overall market share gainer in recent years, benefiting from many Western customers turning away from Huawei and from various product and execution missteps at Nokia (NOK). The company has also benefited from product cycle developments, including its still relatively new 6500 PTS platform. An underappreciated aspect of this growth has been the diversification of Ciena’s market opportunities – the company is no longer so dependent on major U.S. telco players like AT&T (T) or Verizon (VZ), and has picked up significant business with non-traditional customers (like cable companies) and foreign telcos.

Ciena has also done an impressive job of building strong market share in the webscale market (reportedly over 50%), and the WaveLogic 5 800G cycle could drive that share even higher. Attempts by rivals to drive adoption of 600G products really haven’t gone anywhere, and Ciena has seen strong interest in the new WaveLogic 5 from customers (other links here and here) like Verizon, Comcast (CMCSA), and Southern Cross.

Prior management guidance called for material revenue from WaveLogic 5 in the second half of fiscal 2020. While that timeline could be at risk now, I think the push-out would be relative minor, particularly given the capacity-improvement benefits offered by this product.

The Outlook

As I indicated previously, I’ve cut back my expectations for FY’20 further than most sell-side analysts have so far. I do believe that shortfall will be largely recaptured over the next couple of years, though, as I see no fundamental change in the underlying capacity expansion needs of Ciena’s customer base. Likewise, I see no compelling evidence that any of Ciena’s primary rivals are becoming more effective in competing in Ciena’s targeted markets (you could argue, in fact, that there has been some slippage with rivals like Cisco (CSCO) ).

I expect FY’20 revenue growth to fall into the single digits, but I believe mid-single-digit revenue growth is still achievable over the long term, as well as high teens adjusted operating and EBITDA margins, and low-teens FCF margins. Discounted cash flow suggests a total annualized potential return of around 11% now, and margin-driven multiples-based approaches give me a fair value in the high $40’s.

The Bottom Line

All of my regular valuation approaches suggest to me that Ciena is undervalued now. Are there stocks in the communications technology/hardware space that are even cheaper? Almost certainly, but I think that “cheapness” has to be viewed in the context of revenue and earnings volatility and product/market cycles – Ciena may not be the cheapest, but I think the company has a better chance of achieving (if not beating) my earnings expectations and I believe the company is on better operational footing than many of those alternatives. With all of that, I think these shares are worth considering now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.