iAnthus Defaults On Debt: What Comes Next?

The company is also investigating whether their CEO had undisclosed conflicts of interest.

This may be difficult given iAnthus's desperate situation and because they are currently suing one of their large creditors.

Given a shaky balance sheet and a poor share price, iAnthus may need to renegotiate with its creditors.

iAnthus generates reasonable gross profits, but spends far too much money on operating expenses to be profitable. Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Dashboard.

Summary

iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) is an unprofitable U.S. cannabis company which has burned through $89 million over the past year. The company has issued nearly $160 million of debt to fund their continuing operations, with an average interest rate of 11%.

On March 30, iAnthus failed to make a debt payment. After the passing of a cure period, they are in default on all of their debt. Shares fell 62% when this news was released. The company also postponed their earnings release and announced that they are investigating their own CEO for potential conflicts of interest.

Given limited assets and declining share prices, iAnthus will likely need to renegotiate with its creditors. One wrinkle in this plan is that iAnthus is currently suing one of its largest creditors. That acrimonious relationship is likely to make renegotiation more difficult.

I suspect that, at best, shareholders can expect to see very significant dilution from this default. I will continue to steer clear, although this situation may attract special situations investors.

Spending money

iAnthus is a cannabis company which operates in eleven states. Their modern form is the result of a then-$1.6 billion merger with MPX Bioceuticals. Shares have plummeted 97% since then due to poor management and continued cash burn.

As with many cannabis companies, iAnthus is deeply unprofitable. In the third quarter, the company sold $22 million of cannabis but spent $48 million in gross and operating costs. This included $10 million of share-based compensation, or about 43% of iAnthus's generated revenue.

This extravagant spending has led to significant cash burn. Over the past four quarters, iAnthus has burned through $89 million of free cash. This cash burn includes $37 million of operating cash burn and $52 million invested into iAnthus's business through capital expenditures. During the time, iAnthus has developed and begun to launch their Be. brand of cannabis stores, most recently launching Be. Staten Island on March 12, 2020.

iAnthus was set to announce annual result for 2019 on the morning of April 7, but their risky debt financing caught up to them before those results were released.

Risky business

iAnthus used debt to fund their money-losing business. Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Dashboard.

Since iAnthus's core business was losing money, the company needed outside capital to stay afloat.

In general, the safest way for a money-losing company to raise money is by selling equity. While this dilutes shareholders, it does not add any costs for the company long-term. So long as the market continues to believe in the company, iAnthus could continue selling more shares to the market while they grew their business and worked toward profitability.

iAnthus has made extensive use of debt, raising $156 million in convertible notes over the past two years. Source: Author based on company filings.

Rather than dilute shareholders, iAnthus repeatedly chose to issue debt. Over the past two years, iAnthus has issued $156 million worth of convertible debt at an average interest rate of 11.1%, or about $4 million per quarter of interest payments.

Nearly $100 million of this debt has been issued to Gotham Green Partners ("GGP"). GGP has close ties with several cannabis companies in the United States and Canada: GGP is also an investor in MedMen and was co-founded by the CEO of Cronos.

Debt is due

Unfortunately for iAnthus, debt holders expect to be paid interest.

As of March 31, iAnthus had $159 million in debt, primarily consisting of the five obligations above. The company owed a $4.4 million interest payment but could not afford to make this payment. They failed to make this payment and, after a cure period had passed, iAnthus had defaulted on its debt.

Data by YCharts

iAnthus announced their default on the morning of April 6, 2020. In addition to announcing their had defaulted on their debt, iAnthus also announced:

A special committee is investigating potential conflicts of interest regarding CEO Hadley Ford and certain related parties.

The company has hired Canaccord Genuity as a financial advisor to analyze strategic alternatives.

A postponement of annual results, which had previously been scheduled to be released the next morning.

The company did not specify why it was investigating CEO Hadley Ford. A week prior to these investigations, unsubstantiated rumors were floating around that Mr. Ford may have had undisclosed personal loans with iAnthus lenders and other parties. It is not clear whether iAnthus' investigation is related to those rumors, nor whether those rumors are true.

Thoughts

Given its default, iAnthus's creditors may terminate their loans to iAnthus and demand repayment. To repay its creditors, iAnthus will need to (1) sell assets, (2) sell shares, and/or (3) renegotiate with its creditors. Each of these paths may be difficult.

Source: iAnthus financial statement dated September 30, 2019.

Assets: As of September 30, iAnthus had $832 million of assets on their books offset by $212 million of liabilities. However, their balance sheet includes $618 million of goodwill and intangible assets. It is likely that iAnthus will have significant write-downs on this goodwill and intangible assets, as their values exceed the company's market cap even before this default.

Aside from goodwill/intangible assets, iAnthus had $214 million in assets against $212 million in liabilities. This shaky balance sheet suggests the company may need to sell most of its assets to repay a $159 million debt.

Shares: Given a 62% single-day decline, it is unlikely that equity markets will have much interest in iAnthus shares. Furthermore, given $159 million in debt and an $0.18 stock price, the company would need to issue 880 million shares at market prices to repay their debt. As of November, the company had only 266 million fully-diluted shares, so this would entail massive dilution for shareholders. This is unrealistic as there is not demand for that many iAnthus shares and share prices would plummet.

Re-negotiations: Because of iAnthus's limited assets and the unlikeliness they could sell enough shares, the company is likely going to have to re-negotiate its debt with its creditors. Their largest creditor is GGP, which has been willing to renegotiate its debt with MedMen multiple times, most recently agreeing to a deal that may give them majority ownership of MedMen.

However, one wrinkle is that iAnthus is currently suing one of their creditors. Oasis lent iAnthus $25 million in an unsecured round of funding. Subsequent to that, Oasis allegedly interfered with iAnthus's ability to receive further secured funding from GGP. iAnthus sued to stop this interference while Oasis alleged a breach of debt covenants and default from iAnthus. Without getting into the merits of each party's claims, this existing litigation looks likely to make it more difficult for iAnthus to negotiation with its creditors given their already acrimonious relations with one large creditor.

In my view, iAnthus is in a very messy situation and cannabis investors are best to steer clear during this tumultuous time. The company may have a difficult time remedying its defaults given its shaky balance sheet, weak stock price, and already-acrimonious relationship with one creditor.

At this point, iAnthus's best hope may be to receive more money from GGP or an outside investor. However, iAnthus is in a very weak bargaining position given their default, making it very difficult to receive favorable terms. At best, shareholders are likely looking at significant dilution.

I will steer clear.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.