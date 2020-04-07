PepsiCo: Stability In Times Of Crisis

Earnings season is on us, and there are going to be some ugly numbers being reported due to the dramatic drop in demand. That's exactly why I want to have exposure to more defensive names, especially in the consumer staples sector. Many businesses in that sector might see demand drop during the COVID-19-triggered slowdown; however, the decline is likely to be dramatically lower when compared to more cyclical companies.

PepsiCo (PEP) is one such consumer staple where I don't expect to see much, if any, deterioration of the underlying business.

Dividend History

My primary investment strategy is as a dividend growth investor. That means that I want to find quality businesses that have a history of both paying and growing their dividend payments. These are companies that you can sleep well at night with when you own them.

PepsiCo is a Dividend Champion with 48 consecutive years of dividend growth. That covers all sorts of economic environments and geopolitical maladies du jour. It's not a guarantee that things will continue, but it's a good sign that the business, at least historically, has been able to keep expanding.

PepsiCo's dividend growth, while quite varied from year to year, has still been solid, more often than not. Of the 48 1-year periods, annual dividend growth has ranged from 2.5% to 52.1%, with an average of 12.9% and a median of 11.3%.

Expanding the time frame out to the 44 rolling 5-year periods and the annualized dividend growth ranges from 4.0% to 27.0%. The average 5-year annualized dividend growth rate is 12.2% with a median of 11.3%.

Looking at the 39 rolling 10-year periods dividend growth is quite impressive, ranging from 7.5% to 20.3%, with an average of 11.8% and a median of 11.3%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling annualized dividend growth rates since 1972 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 1972 $0.0139 1973 $0.0211 52.05% 1974 $0.0241 14.02% 1975 $0.0278 15.37% 25.99% 1976 $0.0352 26.67% 18.55% 1977 $0.0458 30.24% 23.93% 26.97% 1978 $0.0542 18.20% 24.93% 20.73% 1979 $0.0614 13.31% 20.37% 20.58% 1980 $0.0700 14.06% 15.17% 20.31% 1981 $0.0789 12.70% 13.35% 17.53% 1982 $0.0878 11.25% 12.67% 13.88% 20.25% 1983 $0.0900 2.53% 8.73% 10.69% 15.60% 1984 $0.0925 2.77% 5.44% 8.55% 14.40% 1985 $0.0975 5.41% 3.56% 6.85% 13.38% 1986 $0.1047 7.43% 5.18% 5.83% 11.52% 1987 $0.1117 6.62% 6.48% 4.93% 9.31% 1988 $0.1333 19.41% 11.00% 8.18% 9.43% 1989 $0.1600 20.01% 15.18% 11.59% 10.06% 1990 $0.1917 19.79% 19.73% 14.48% 10.60% 1991 $0.2300 20.00% 19.93% 17.04% 11.29% 1992 $0.2550 10.87% 16.81% 17.96% 11.25% 1993 $0.3050 19.61% 16.75% 18.00% 12.98% 1994 $0.3500 14.75% 15.02% 16.95% 14.23% 1995 $0.3900 11.43% 15.21% 15.27% 14.87% 1996 $0.4450 14.10% 13.42% 14.11% 15.57% 1997 $0.4900 10.11% 11.87% 13.95% 15.94% 1998 $0.5150 5.10% 9.71% 11.05% 14.47% 1999 $0.5350 3.88% 6.33% 8.86% 12.83% 2000 $0.5550 3.74% 4.24% 7.31% 11.22% 2001 $0.5750 3.60% 3.74% 5.26% 9.60% 2002 $0.5950 3.48% 3.61% 3.96% 8.84% 2003 $0.6300 5.88% 4.32% 4.11% 7.52% 2004 $0.8500 34.92% 13.92% 9.70% 9.28% 2005 $1.0100 18.82% 19.29% 12.72% 9.98% 2006 $1.1600 14.85% 22.57% 15.07% 10.06% 2007 $1.4250 22.84% 18.80% 19.09% 11.27% 2008 $1.6500 15.79% 17.78% 21.24% 12.35% 2009 $1.7750 7.58% 15.23% 15.87% 12.74% 2010 $1.8900 6.48% 9.87% 13.35% 13.04% 2011 $2.0250 7.14% 7.06% 11.79% 13.42% 2012 $2.1275 5.06% 6.22% 8.35% 13.59% 2013 $2.2400 5.29% 5.83% 6.30% 13.52% 2014 $2.5325 13.06% 7.74% 7.37% 11.54% 2015 $2.7625 9.08% 9.10% 7.89% 10.59% 2016 $2.9600 7.15% 9.74% 7.89% 9.82% 2017 $3.1675 7.01% 7.74% 8.29% 8.32% 2018 $3.5875 13.26% 9.10% 9.88% 8.08% 2019 $3.7925 5.71% 8.61% 8.41% 7.89% 2020 $4.0225 6.06% 8.29% 7.80% 7.85%

*2020's dividend payment assumes the $1.0225 payment is maintained throughout 2020.

One of the main priorities for dividend growth investors is that the dividend is safe to allow for temporary downturns to be weathered with the dividend unscathed. We can determine the safety of the dividend by analyzing the stability of the business, as well as looking at the payout ratio based on net income, accounting earnings, and free cash flow.

Image by author; data source PepsiCo SEC filings

PepsiCo's payout ratio had typically been fairly conservative in the ~50-60% area for both net income and free cash flow. The average net income payout ratio for the last decade is 60.5%, and for the most recent 5 years, the average is 69.0%. Unfortunately, the free cash flow payout ratio has risen significantly over the last 4 years. The average free cash flow payout ratio for the last decade is 62.4%, with the most recent 5-year average at 70.2%. The latest fiscal year saw the free cash flow payout ratio climb to 97.9%, suggesting that there's very little margin for error.

Quantitative Quality

My planned investment time horizon is several years out and ideally forever. As such, that means I want to focus on quality businesses that have a high likelihood of protecting the business model while continuing to grow.

PepsiCo hasn't been able to muster much in the way of revenue growth over the last decade. Since the end of FY 2010, sales have only grown by 16% in total, or ~1.7% annualized.

Operating income has seen better growth, rising by 23.5%, or ~2.3% annualized; however, it's still nothing to get excited about. Likewise for operating cash flow, which has grown 14.2% over the same period, or just ~1.5% annualized.

Free cash flow has eked out just a 4.3% gain in total over the last decade, or ~0.5% annualized. Much of that underperformance, especially for FY 2019, was due to higher capital expenditures.

One way to view the profitability of a business is through its cash flow margins. PepsiCo's margins have been strong over the last decade, although its free cash flow margin has dipped below the 10% level that I like to see. The average free cash flow margin over the last decade is 10.1%, with the average for the most recent 5 years at 10.6%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, or "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that a business is generating based on the capital invested in the business. In theory, this would be the annual return in percentage of freely distributable cash.

PepsiCo's FCF ROIC has been quite strong over the last decade, maintaining >10% levels every year. The 10-year average sits at 13.5%, with the 5-year average at 14.3%. The company's FCF ROIC has declined each year over the last 5 years, which is something to keep an eye on.

I like to invest in businesses that use their cash flows in ways that align with shareholders. That means the first priority is for management to re-invest in the business through capital expenditures to maintain and grow it. Any remaining cash flow should be used for some combination of paying a dividend, reducing debt, share repurchases, acquisitions or building up a cash buffer.

To understand how PepsiCo uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally, businesses will show positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not concerned about any given year being negative, since opportunities could be short-lived; however, it's the trend over the longer term that I focus on and that I believe gives insight into management's priorities.

PepsiCo has generated positive FCF every year over the last decade, with a cumulative total of $64.87 billion. That has allowed management pay out $39.74 billion in dividends out to owners.

The company's cumulative FCFaD for the last decade comes to $25.13 billion, and it has been positive every year over that time. However, FY 2019 saw just $0.11 billion in positive FCFaD, which is a marked decline from prior years.

PepsiCo has spent a total of $33.72 billion on share buybacks over the last decade. That puts the cumulative FCFaDB for the period at -$8.56 billion. That suggests management has been quite aggressive with their shareholder return plans, and moving forward, investors should expect lower combined dividends and buybacks barring a major uptick in cash generation for the business.

The $33.72 billion spent on share repurchases has been effective at reducing the share count, with shares declining from 1,614 million in FY 2010 to 1,407 million for FY 2019. That's a total reduction of 12.8%, or ~1.5% annualized.

Another way to view this is through by looking at the cash used for shareholders that was supported by cash generated by the business and that which was excess spending. When it's all said and done, ~29% of the money spent on buybacks was not supported by cash that was generated by the business. In other words, the share reduction should look more like ~9.1% over the last decade instead of the 12.8% level that was realized.

That cash shortfall had to be made up somehow, and unfortunately it was through further leveraging of the balance sheet. At the end of FY 2010, PepsiCo's debt-to-capitalization ratio stood at 54%, and by the end of FY 2019, it had increased to 68%.

Given the nature of PepsiCo's business - a consumer staple with brands that people are likely to continue purchasing no matter the economic environment - the business can support higher leverage than others. My preference is still for stable or lower debt levels.

In total, PepsiCo's long-term debt increased by $9.1 billion over the last decade at the same time that the company spent $8.6 billion more than cash generated by its operations. Due to the company's business, as well as the persistently low interest rates, the debt that it does carry is quite manageable. The FCF interest coverage ratio is very healthy at 4.8x, although it would take 5.9 years of FY 2019's FCF to pay off all of the debt on the balance sheet.

Valuation

One valuation method that I like to utilize is the minimum acceptable rate of return, or "MARR", analysis. The MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable expected future multiple on those earnings, and then determine if the expected return exceeds your hurdle rate for investment.

Prior to the COVID-19 induced economic slowdown, analysts were expecting PepsiCo to have earnings per share for FY 2020 of $5.78 and to grow earnings per share at 5.6% per year for the next 5 years. I then assumed that the company would be able to manage 4.0% per year earnings growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to grow less than earnings to bring the payout ratio lower to ~65%.

Historically, market participants have valued the company's TTM EPS between ~13x and 25x. For the MARR analysis, I'll use expected P/E ratios ranging from 10x to 25x given the quality premium that PepsiCo's business deserves.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in PEP could provide given that the assumptions laid out above play out. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price of $124.59, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5-Year", and calendar year 2029, "10-Year".

IRR P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 25 11.8% 9.4% 22.5 9.5% 8.4% 20 7.0% 7.3% 15 1.2% 4.6% 10 -6.3% 1.2%

Alternatively, I want to know at what price I would need to purchase shares in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical investment threshold is 10%. I will also calculate the price targets based on 11% returns, which is comprised of ~4.9% annualized earnings growth, a 3.3% starting dividend yield, and 25% undervaluation normalizing over 10 years, which equates to ~2.3% annualized.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 11% Return Target P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 5-Year 10-Year 25 $136.79 $121.43 $131.67 $112.74 22.5 $124.77 $112.28 $120.13 $104.35 20 $112.75 $103.13 $108.59 $95.96 15 $88.71 $84.84 $85.51 $79.17 10 $64.66 $66.54 $62.43 $62.38

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory as a quick gauge for the current valuation. The idea behind dividend yield theory is reversion to the mean with the assumption that the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for the fair value of a stable business.

Image by author; data source PepsiCo Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Shares of PepsiCo currently yield 3.28% on a forward basis, assuming that the previously announced, but not declared, increase to $1.0225 per share per quarter is maintained. The 5-year average dividend yield sits at 2.94% and suggests a fair price of $139.12.

Conclusion

PepsiCo is a great consumer staple business, and the diversity between drinks and snack foods is one of the reasons that it's currently the sixth-highest weighted position in my portfolio.

The markets are obviously attempting to digest all of the information regarding COVID-19 and what exactly that means for the underlying businesses. Some businesses have seen very little disruption, while others are seeing complete stoppages. It's going to be a very tough time for many businesses for however long this lasts, and that will likely continue for at least a few quarters after the "all-clear" is given.

I don't believe PepsiCo is one of those businesses that will see much disruption to the underlying business, and it could be argued that the company is likely to see a short-term boost in the business, as many were caught flat-footed and panic buying/stockpiling ensued.

Free cash flow margins have been under pressure, partially due to negative currency conversion from the strong USD, causing margins to dip below 10% each of the last two years. Free cash flow returns on invested capital have been under pressure as well; however, they have maintained >10% levels each year of the last decade.

My main gripe regarding PepsiCo is the insistence on share repurchases. I have no problem with businesses repurchasing their own shares if they deem them to be trading at a significant discount to fair value. However, it's hard to argue that PEP shares were incredibly cheap over the last decade while management spent a cumulative $8.6 billion more on dividends and share repurchases than available free cash flow.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $126 and $154. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $93-120.

Given my existing stake in PepsiCo, I would look to add shares on any dips back into the $115 area, with ideal purchases coming near $100 or below.

