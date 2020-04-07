Two More Clinical Failures Underline Lundbeck's High-Risk R&D Model

Both programs were high-risk/high-reward longshots, but these additional failures are another blow to sentiment for a company that needs to convince investors it can rebuild its revenue/earnings base.

Drug development is an inherently risky and challenging endeavor, but not all drug development is the same. Some areas, including drugs for the central nervous system (or CNS), have notoriously below-average success rates, and H. Lundbeck's (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.KO) recent clinical failures provided yet another unwelcome reminder to investors that the clinical pipeline they're counting on to restore the company to a growth trajectory carries a high level of risk.

The failures of foliglurax and LuAG06466 don't impact my baseline fair value much at all, as I had assigned low probabilities of success to each compound. Still, it does hurt sentiment as it further highlights how the cupboard is relatively bare when it comes to novel compounds that could contribute to sales in the mid-to-late 2020's. While these failures could conceivably motivate the company to look for additional late-stage/pre-commercial compounds to help shore up near-term earnings, such deals are almost always more expensive than riskier early-stage deals. For better or worse, while I do believe Lundbeck shares are undervalued now, the company's focus on CNS drugs is always going to translate into an elevated level of R&D/pipeline risk.

Foliglurax Fails

Lundbeck acquired foliglurax in its acquisition of Prexton back in March of 2018, but the company reported on March 27 that the Phase II AMBLED study in Parkinson's disease failed to show any clinically meaningful efficacy. With that failure, the company sees no path forward for the drug and will be terminating development, leading to a EUR 100M charge for writing down the purchase price of Prexton.

This was always a high-risk development program, not only because the targeted indication (reduction in "off time" and dyskinesia) is notoriously difficult, but also because this was a novel approach to the indication. Once again, this is part and parcel of Lundbeck's approach to R&D - taking big swings by developing novel treatments for underserved CNS conditions and diseases.

LuAG06466 Fails Its First Phase II Program

Lundbeck also announced that its Phase IIa study of LuAG06466 in adult patients with Tourette's failed to achieve statistically-significant efficacy. Hopes were higher for this drug, at least among sell-side analysts, but Tourette's is an even more challenging target in terms of drug development - Haldol, Orap, and Abilify are all FDA-approved for tics, but most pharmaceutical interventions for Tourette's are off-label. Given the recent failures of drugs from companies including Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) and Teva (TEVA), success here would have been a great positive, but I had the odds of success at just 5% in my model.

Unlike foliglurax, Lundbeck is not ending development of LuAG06466. Given the safety and tolerability seen in the Phase IIa adult Tourette's study, management wants to continue developing the drug for other CNS indications and has talked of three or four other Phase I studies in other indications. An early-stage study in neuropathic pain is already underway, and given the mechanism of action of the drug, I wouldn't be surprised to see Phase I studies in movement disorders like dyskinesias and possibly some forms of epilepsy.

While foliglurax was brought into the company prior to the current CEO's tenure, LuAG06466 was acquired in the May 2019 acquisition of Abide Therapeutics - the first deal under the current CEO's tenure. One Phase II failure does not invalidate the deal, nor the CEO's approach to M&A/drug development, but it does once again highlight the risks in acquiring early-stage clinical assets.

The Outlook

Given the low odds of success I had for both foliglurax and the Tourette's indication of LuAG06466 in my model, these failures don't have a particularly material impact on my fair value. In these two cases, the impact was further diluted by my assumptions that the drugs wouldn't show enough efficacy to be major blockbusters, so this is not really a material hit to the story from a numbers perspective. The bigger hit is to sentiment, at least in my view. Lundbeck now only has one novel compound in Phase II studies (AF11167 for negative symptoms of schizophrenia), and that's a proof-of-concept study. The potential of follow-on indications for Rexulti in Alzheimer's agitation and PTSD aren't trivial from a commercial perspective, but Lundbeck does have a gap in its pipeline ahead of multiple Phase I read-outs.

This puts even more pressure on the company to execute with its launch of Vyepti - the fourth CGRP migraine drug to be commercialized in the U.S. I won't reiterate the pros and cons of this drug here, as I've addressed those in prior articles, but I do think there's a credible chance of the drug generating over $500 million in revenue around the middle of the decade. In the short term, though, the global COVID-19 outbreak adds yet another challenge to what was already going to be a complicated launch for the company.

The low peak revenue and approval odds estimates I had for foliglurax and LuAG06466 for Tourette's mean that there's little change to my long-term revenue estimates; I'm expecting low single-digit revenue growth as growth in drugs like Rexulti and Brintellix/Trintellix is offset by patent expirations. While the end of these development programs should modestly boost near-term cash flow (less R&D spending to support Phase III trials), the underlying base-case DCF-based fair value doesn't really change.

The Bottom Line

Lundbeck shares have more or less kept pace with the larger pharmaceutical sector so far this year, and that sector has been holding up better than the market as a whole. The shares currently look priced for a low-teens annualized total return that I consider attractive, and that's including a somewhat elevated discount rate to account for the riskier pipeline. While Lundbeck's business model means it won't be a good match for more conservative investors, more aggressive investors may want to consider this name; these pipeline setbacks are another blow to sentiment, but I do also believe that the current valuation undervalues the potential of the approved portfolio, not to mention upside from clinical successes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX, LUN.CO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.