AMC Networks: Big Risk From Peak Earnings And 'Dead' Saturation

As I look at AMC Networks (AMCX), which touched an all-time closing low on Friday, I keep coming back to a quote from CEO Josh Sapan on the third quarter conference call:

...one of the exciting things for the network is, when you combine The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, and now what we anticipate to be 10 episodes of The Walking Dead 'Series 3', we will have 40 Sundays of original zombie related world premieres on AMC in 2020, which gives us the more active consistency that has not happened before, and we think our fans and we know advertisers will be excited about.

I highlighted this excerpt back in November, and asked another question. What is AMC Networks' second-best show? With AMCX at the lows, and down 48% year-to-date, both that passage and that question are more important than ever. Both suggest at least some caution, even with the stock appearing to be almost absurdly cheap.

An Insane Valuation...Right?

On a trailing twelve-month basis, AMCX now is one of the cheapest stocks in the market. At a current price of $21.27, AMCX trades at 2.3x 2019 adjusted earnings per share. EV/EBITDA, using the company's 2019 Adjusted Operating Income metric (which excludes D&A), is 3.7x. Price to free cash flow is slightly above 3x.

On its fourth quarter conference call in late February, AMC Networks did guide for declining profits in 2020. AOI was expected to fall "mid- to high single digits", per CFO Sean Sullivan. But there are some investments at play.

AMC is pulling back some of its shows from streaming services, which will hit high-margin licensing revenue. And it's investing in its own streaming services, including British TV platform Acorn. Based on that guidance (assuming an ~8% decline in AOI), the stock remains easily cheap enough, at slightly over 4x EBITDA and less than 3x earnings. On the fourth quarter call, full-year free cash flow actually was guided flat to up year-over-year, thanks to lower capital expenditures, taxes, and interest.

Amid the crisis, however, AMCX has withdrawn that guidance. In an 8-K filing on Mar. 27, the company disclosed "adverse advertising sales impacts" and noted that it had suspended production of certain series. Per reporting from Variety, those include The Walking Dead and Kevin Can F— Himself.

To be sure, AMC Networks should remain profitable once some sense of normalcy returns. And one point in favor of the bull case is that the balance sheet looks solid from a near-term perspective. AMC closed 2019 with $816 million in cash. According to the 8-K, it has access to another $500 million on a revolving credit facility. Debt maturities in 2020 and 2021 total just $121 million. $200 million in 2022 notes were repaid on Mar. 4, leaving a $400 million balance.

There's plenty of liquidity to cover those notes, which leaves no significant maturity until 2023, when a term loan matures with a balance of $525 million. Affiliate fees (payments from cable, satellite, and so-called vMVPD distributors like YouTube TV) will keep coming in. So too will some licensing revenue from the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu. From here, it looks like near-term bankruptcy risk is somewhat minimal. In fact, those 2022 notes, which yield 6.3% at the last trade, look reasonably attractive.

It's even possible that, from a capital allocation standpoint, the crisis drives a much-needed change in AMC Networks strategy. The company has spent $1 billion on share buybacks over the last four years. Net debt including finance leases has declined just $80 million. Deleveraging might be a more effective tack to take going forward, and AMC appears to have already headed in that direction: share repurchases totaled just $70.6 million in 2019, while cash on the balance sheet increased $263 million. That built-up cash now likely will be targeted for debt repayment instead of buybacks.

The Ad Revenue Problem

If near-term bankruptcy risk is modest, as I believe, the next question is whether a current market capitalization of $1.2 billion is too low. And there the case gets a bit more difficult.

The core problem for AMC Networks at this point is that it looks likely, if not certain, that earnings have peaked. That was a worry heading into 2020, and it's a much larger concern now. In that context, AMCX stock should be cheap, with the argument being over how cheap.

It's worth noting upfront that "too cheap" generally has been a losing case since at least the financial crisis and particularly during this sell-off. Other content plays like ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA) and Discovery Communications (DISCA) (DISCB) have been hammered. Retail and diversified energy stocks have underperformed even this plunging broad market (though retail is getting a bounce on Monday as I write this).

For AMCX in particular, the risk becomes more obvious looking at a breakdown of 2019 revenue:

AMC Networks, 2019 Revenue

Category 2019 Revenue 2019 Growth % of Total* NN Advertising $904.3M -4.3% 29.1% NN Subscription** $978M -1.8% 31.5% NN Licensing** $486M +3.0% 15.7% I&O Advertising $89.7M -1.9% 2.9% I&O Dist. & Other $644.5M -1.5%*** 20.8%

'NN' = National Networks segment

'I&O' = International & Other, includes Levity, IFC Films, international ops

* - excluding inter-segment eliminations

** - author estimate

*** - organic, excluding acquisitions of Levity and RLJ Entertainment

Everything is going in the wrong direction right now. Advertising has been in steady decline, with ratings at the flagship AMC network a key problem. Ad revenues at the other properties — WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV — actually increased in 2019, according to figures from the 10-K. But AMC's decline includes higher pricing — which simply isn't going to hold.

A core issue is The Walking Dead and the broader Dead ecosystem. Ad revenues worsened as 2019 went on: the category declined 8% in Q4, which per the earnings call was driven by lower delivery (ie, ratings) for TWD.

Those ratings are getting worse. Viewership dropped under 3 million last month for the first time ever. Pricing is going to come down as well. TWD not that long ago had the highest non-football ad prices of any U.S. property. It's still benefited since from a scarcity premium assigned to any program that can reach enormous amounts of viewers in this era of fragmented content.

That premium is going to dissipate. Near-term pressure is going to accelerate, as many classic national advertisers like automakers and retailers pull back on spending. But the long-term problem still holds. The Walking Dead has peaked, which almost certainly means AMC's advertising revenue has peaked. Cord-cutting is only going to amplify the problem.

Pull that advertising revenue down and even at $20 valuation starts becoming more logical in a hurry. Pre-tax decremental margins have to be absolutely enormous. Costs don't come down much as ad revenue falls; the only offsets are commission and whatever profit-sharing agreements exist. AOI did increase 1.1% in 2020, but declined on an organic basis, as did revenue.

Accelerating declines on ad revenue alone start to pressure valuation. Cut $200 million off 2019 ad revenue — a ~22% reduction — and AOI might fall as far as $150 million. Admittedly, adjusted EPS still stays above $7 — but a 22% drop might be conservative in this environment, and going forward. But ad pressure isn't the only problem for AMC.

Affiliate Fees and Licensing

Affiliate and licensing fees in theory should provide some stability on the P&L. But those categories are going to decline as well.

Subscription revenue (what AMC now calls affiliate fees) has reversed to a decline in recent quarters, and the news keeps getting worse. The category had a "mid-single-digit" reduction in Q4, according to the earnings call. Looking at subscriber numbers from the 10-K, the outlook is even worse:

AMC Subscriber Declines by Network, 2019

Network Y/Y Change AMC -4.4% WE tv -7.6% BBC AMERICA -4.8% IFC -4.9% SundanceTV -4.4%

This crisis only will add to the problem. A recession likely will drive increased cord-cutting. (Shares of both Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR) appear to be pricing in an acceleration of that trend, though Comcast's own content exposure via NBCUniversal doesn't help, either.) AMC might recapture some of those losses through vMVPDs like YouTube TV and Sling, but the trend is likely to get worse before it gets better.

Licensing revenues have some issues as well. Again, AMC is pulling some shows back. Per the Q4 call, the end of shows Into the Badlands, The Son, and Preacher will hit category revenue in 2020 as well.

There's a bigger, longer-term headwind here, however, which goes to the points with which I opened this article. There's not much left to drive significant licensing revenue going forward if The Walking Dead keeps sputtering. AMC doesn't own Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Mad Men, or recent hit Killing Eve. I'm truthfully not sure what its second-best show is; it might be Preacher.

Whatever the answer is, it's not a particularly good one. And with AMC keeping streaming rights to its third Dead series in-house, there is not much left to drive these hugely high-margin revenues.

How Even $20 Gets Supported

From here, the risk at this point isn't that AMC Networks earnings have peaked. That seems close to certain.

Rather, it's that the declines are going to accelerate quickly. Advertising revenue is going to fall off a cliff near-term, and will stay depressed if a recession follows. Ratings for the Dead ecosystem are going to decline, and so will pricing. Cable subscribers aren't come back. And licensing revenue may continue to fade.

AMC is trying to stem the declines, at least. The focused streaming services, including Acorn and horror platform Shudder are generating $100 million in revenue on a run-rate basis, per the Q4 call. AMC is expecting that figure to grow to $500 million by 2024, with "healthy" margins that year, as Sapan put it. Recent renewals with Charter and DISH Network (DISH) have escalators for affiliate payments, which can blunt some of the impact of subscriber declines.

But this looks like a business that has peaked. And whatever the numbers prove to be, that's a real problem. It is exceedingly difficult to actually make money off a "melting ice cube", as attractive as those cases can look paper. And fundamentally, I'm not convinced the company has enough free cash flow left to justify an enterprise value that still sits just over $3.5 billion. Start cutting 5-10% annually off 2019's ~$390 million in FCF and the fundamentals, incredibly, don't work even below 3x earnings. In fact, it's relatively easy to model a scenario in which there is no residual free cash flow beyond that required to repay the $2.3 billion in debt net of current cash.

In theory, there is the possibility that AMC gets acquired. But that, too, comes back to the Dead problem. In a "content is king" world, that intellectual property is basically the only material asset AMC has. Canceled series like Halt and Catch Fire or Turn aren't driving interest from Comcast (which seems like the most logical acquirer, given its coming streaming service and its theme parks), Lions Gate (LGF.A) (LGF.B), or another industry player. The debt and the declining earnings make a go-private highly unlikely.

Again, AMCX looks absurdly cheap. But enterprise value only has dropped around 25% so far this year. If earnings have peaked, as increasingly appears to be the case, the debt suggests that the stock should be cheap. And the asset-based/takeover target case now rests solely on a Dead franchise that, too, has peaked, while AMC continues to oversaturate the market with its content.

It's possible AMC finds an acquirer with the equity cheaper. And it's possible that aggressive deleveraging, affiliate fees, and success with the vertical streaming services creates enough free cash flow to clear the debt and leave some long-term residual returns for shareholders.

But it's equally possible (and I'd argue more likely) that neither happens. AMC Networks is betting big on a declining franchise. It doesn't own a second franchise (or anything close), and hasn't developed a true hit in a decade. The Walking Dead at this point simply doesn't look like enough to keep free cash flow stable or attract an acquirer. Yet AMC is doubling (and tripling) down on that franchise — perhaps because it's the only chance the company has.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.