Even After The Recent Surge, This High-Frequency Trader Still Shows Value

That Virtu declined significantly in the mid-March universal asset meltdown shows there still are limits to it benefiting off of volatility, as when markets collapse, even Virtu isn't isolated.

I doubt Virtu will gain much more immediately from even further coronavirus-spurred volatility but the income and data it has gained will spur further acquisitions, expansion, and balance sheet support.

Virtu Financial has rallied immensely since the coronavirus pandemic has begun rocking assets of every sort; the company gains when markets are volatile, and it can trade and market-make.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) has rallied immensely since the start of the coronavirus bear market as volatility has soared through the roof not just on a regular basis but daily and even intraday. This historic volatility is precisely what fuels Virtu; even years after its 2015 IPO, it's still relatively unique as a public high-frequency trading company. While volatility likely will eventually settle down along with Virtu's immediate trading income, this pandemic-spurred volatility nonetheless has likely provided Virtu ample new assets from trading income as well as greater market knowledge of how it can operate in extreme volatility environments.

Data by YCharts

Trading Cowboys Eventually Fall Apart But Virtu Seems To Play It Cautious

Virtu Financial is, in some ways, what happens when you say you take a few scattered trading desks across the Wall Street banks and merge them into a large, nimble, concerted institution devoted purely to trading, market-making, and the furtherance of its trading technique. Virtu, self-described in a recent 10-K filed with the SEC as a company that "leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients," occupies, therefore, an unusual space in-between the market-making exchanges and the trading desks of major banks.

It is worth noting that Virtu Financial is still a fraction of the trading revenue of the major bulge brackets. In 2019, for example, Virtu Financial made $912.316 million in net trading income as compared to Goldman Sachs' $10.157 billion in market-making. In Q4 2019, Virtu Financial pulled in $228.705 million in net trading income as compared to Goldman's $3.480 billion in net revenue in its market-making and trading global markets segment.

Virtu reported that as of the end of 2019, it had $773 million in cash and equivalents and $1.957 billion in long-term debt. For a company even after its recent rallying with a market capitalization of about $4.57 billion these are extremely liquid, green numbers. Then again, it needs to keep such good numbers since it primarily is in the business of trading and market-making for it to suddenly find itself in the red or significantly stressed means there is an issue with its very business model.

Virtu, right now, is hovering near the high of its historical P/E range, perhaps with the market believing that either more volatility is coming, that the trading income gained from the recent volatility will fuel Virtu's scale and operations, that it's learning and gaining increased technique and skill from this extraordinary environment, or all three. Just like how waves crash and return so does Virtu seem to always rake in cash when volatility suddenly appears and suffers a moderate existence when markets are calm.

(Source: MacroTrends)

Data by YCharts

Virtu I believe is likely pushing forward on all three fronts and this gives it increased price stability and a prospect for some growth as well. It is worth noting that during the increased volatility of the past month after its initial surge, it seems Virtu did not continue rallying much, likely having already priced in the above-described boosts, and even falling in the mid-March general asset collapse perhaps amid worries over the stability of the corporate credit and even asset markets themselves.

ts Data by YCharts

It is beneficial that Virtu appears knowledgeable of the risks inherent in its business and in its quest for growth does not poke at leverage risks without need. For example, its major acquisition earlier in 2019 of the Investment Technology Group was not financed with any debt or equity but rather entirely with roughly $1 billion in just cash. It is likely that such cautious expansion will fuel Virtu's slow and steady growth over time and the recent market turbulence very likely has given Virtu a new windfall of trading income to secure its bases and find new opportunities with.

Conclusion

Virtu Financial is a strong company in an extremely delicate and narrow industry. Unlike the exchanges, it reaches beyond market-making into the world of high-frequency profit-oriented trading, and unlike the trading desks, it's not attached to a broader institution nor is it constrained, or supported, by such.

For these reasons, Virtu Financial would be a bad bet if it were risky and over-leveraged or a trading wildcard as history is littered with the remains of such companies that chug along in glory until everything suddenly implodes. In reviewing Virtu Financial's actions and financials, it seems they are quite cautious, whether in daily operations or in major corporate actions, and that supports both their stability as a company and the likelihood of their scale and operational growth plans being both successful and profitable.

Even if markets take another turbulent turn, I don't believe Virtu Financial has much more immediate rallying in its stock price to gain from the current pandemic. As shown in the mid-March asset market collapse, if markets begin falling apart too much even it feels the contagion risk. However, the income and data it has gained from this recent eruption of volatility likely will fuel it well into its next steps, whether that be more acquisitions, expanding current operations, or providing more stability cushion to already generally-positive current financials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.