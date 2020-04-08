The Asset Allocator: Magnifying Volatility (Podcast)
Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors’ Mike Hennessy discusses a trade that lost nearly two decades of performance in a single month, that being last month of course.
A variance swap is available only to institutional investors such as asset managers because it requires advanced modeling capabilities.
A variance swap is a bet on expected volatility, and March volatility was so great that this trade just wiped out a couple of hedge funds.
This podcast (6:36) suggests that clients holding alternative investments or structured notes are likely already exposed to complex derivative strategies, and that advisors should therefore know about the workings of trades like variance swaps that can magnify an already volatile environment.