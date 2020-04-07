Realty Income: Creates An Attractive Buying Opportunity

When I factor in the 6.4% yield, 4-5% AFFO growth, and 2.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, Realty Income is positioned to deliver annual total returns of 12.7-13.7% over the next decade.

I also estimate that Realty Income is trading at a 20% discount to fair value based on data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as the DDM.

Despite the massive selloff in Realty Income, the company reported a stable 98.6% occupancy rate to end 2019 and 4.1% YOY AFFO growth.

This harsh selloff of Realty Income further proves the need to be cognizant of valuation before an investor makes a dividend stock purchase.

Shares of Realty Income have plunged 44% since I wrote about the company last November, which is significantly more than the 19% decline in the S&P 500 during that time.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

As a dividend growth investor, my general philosophy is to construct my portfolio with a variety of stocks that have proven to be consistent in raising their dividends over a span of decades across industries throughout the US, as well as the global economy.

There are few, if any, better ways that come to mind on how to construct such a portfolio than to refer to the list of publicly traded US stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 25 years.

Having said that, I used I Prefer Income's filter to specify for a current yield of greater than 6% with 3 year dividend growth and earnings growth of greater than 4% to narrow the list of stocks from 138 to just 4.

For the sake of this article, I will be revisiting Realty Income's (O) dividend safety and growth potential since I covered the company last November, its operating fundamentals and key risks, as well as the valuation aspect of an investment in the stock at the current price.

Dividend Safety And Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential Remains Intact

When a stock's yield is nearly triple that of the S&P 500's as is the case with Realty Income, it is always a prudent idea to examine the safety of the underlying dividend since it will be generating a significant portion of the total return over the long-term.

In FY 2019, Realty Income generated $3.32 in AFFO/share against $2.71 in dividends per share paid out during that time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 81.6%.

Moving to this fiscal year, Realty Income's most recent AFFO guidance is for $3.50-$3.56/share (notably before COVID-19 became a pandemic and interrupted the lives of virtually everyone in the United States) against dividends per share slated to be $2.794 during the year, for an AFFO payout ratio of 79.8% at the low end of Realty Income's guidance.

Even in the midst of a disruptive pandemic and accounting for Realty Income's AFFO for this fiscal year coming in a bit below its initial guidance, it is probable that Realty Income's AFFO payout ratio will remain in line with last year's.

With Realty Income's dividend still appearing safe for the foreseeable future, the next question is pertaining to Realty Income's long-term dividend growth potential.

Given that Realty Income's AFFO payout ratio is at the top end of the ideal range for a REIT in my opinion, I believe that Realty Income's long-term dividend growth will be in line with whatever AFFO growth the company is able to deliver over the long-term.

Steady Operating Fundamentals And A Strong Balance Sheet

Image Source: Realty Income Fourth Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Realty Income delivered strong operating results for FY 2019.

Realty Income's exciting announcement last April that it was expanding into international markets with the completion of its deal with grocery operator, Sainsbury's, means that the company will have little difficulty in continuing to find attractive properties to invest in abroad to fuel future AFFO growth.

Realty Income's $798 million in international market investments completed in 2019 comprised over a fifth of the company's $3.7 billion in investments on sourced volume acquisitions of less than 7%, which demonstrates the company's conservative underwriting philosophy that differentiates the company from lower quality net-lease REITs.

As indicated by CEO Sumit Roy in Realty Income's most recent earnings call, Realty Income was able to release 214 properties, recapturing 103% of expiring rent in FY 2019.

Realty Income's ability to consistently recapture rent (100.5% recapture rate since going public in 1996) is largely a result of the company's conservative underwriting philosophy because the company's tenants often think to themselves that they would be better off releasing with Realty Income in an ideally located, high traffic and high-quality property at a higher rent than a less ideally located and lower traffic, lower-quality property at a lower rent.

Image Source: Realty Income Fourth Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

It's the same reason that I mentioned above that also plays into Realty Income's steady occupancy rate throughout all business cycles compared to lower quality peers.

Realty Income's Tenets of Consistency allowed the company to maintain an occupancy rate above 96% even through the Great Recession.

Investing in high-quality real estate and leasing to healthy tenant industries on initial average lease terms of well over a decade allowed Realty Income to post a respectable 98.6% occupancy rate in FY 2019.

Realty Income's steady occupancy rates along with annual same-store rent growth run rate of 1.0% over the long-term and 1.6% in FY 2019 allowed Realty Income to generate $3.32 in AFFO/share in FY 2019, which is a 4.1% YOY growth rate compared to the $3.19 in AFFO/share generated in FY 2018.

Image Source: Realty Income Fourth Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Aside from Realty Income's solid operating fundamentals and conservative underwriting approach, Realty Income maintains a prudent capital structure, with 76% of its $32.5 billion enterprise value comprised of common stock and 24% net debt at the time of the above presentation.

Realty Income's prudent capital structure, stable operating fundamentals, and conservative underwriting approach have allowed it to maintain its investment grade A3/A-/BBB+ credit ratings from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively.

Although interest rates are positioned to remain low for the foreseeable future, another encouraging quality of Realty Income's debt structure is that 91% of it is fixed rate, which largely protects the company when a rising rate environment begins.

Realty Income's $2.3 billion in revolver availability also provides the company with an adequate liquidity, which is important given the uncertain business environment we find ourselves in since COVID-19 was announced a pandemic last month.

The final positive quality of Realty Income's debt is its debt maturity schedule as Realty Income enjoys a weighted average years until maturity of 7.2 years and an attractive weighted average interest rate of 3.76%.

Realty Income's ideal debt maturity schedule means that the company faces no meaningful maturities until $1.062 billion comes due in 2022, which gives the company plenty of time to adequately prepare for the maturity.

When I consider Realty Income's stable operating fundamentals, conservative underwriting philosophy, and investment grade balance sheet, I believe the company is capable of being a solid long-term investment if acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Despite the fact that Realty Income is a SWAN, there are several key risks that vary in the degree of disruptiveness to Realty Income's investment thesis that potential and current shareholders must be aware of and occasionally monitor.

Image Source: Realty Income Fourth Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Similar to my last article on Realty Income, the company is largely dependent on retail and industrial properties in generating its annualized base rent or ABR.

Realty Income's core exposure to retail and industrial properties in terms of ABR increased from 94.3% of ABR at the end of Q2 2019 to 94.5% of ABR at the end of Q4 2019.

With this in mind, it's important to note that Realty Income's success as a company hinges upon the ability of its tenants to be able to continue paying rent and renewing leases on as favorable or more favorable terms than the previous lease contract (pages 21-22 of Realty Income's most recent 10-K).

If COVID-19 keeps many of Realty Income's retail tenants shut down into the summer, a significant minority of the company's tenants could face insolvency if Congress doesn't provide further economic relief in a timely manner. This could adversely affect Realty Income in two ways.

The first way is through a decrease in revenue in the near-term, with increased renovation expenses in subsequent quarters to attract new tenants, which could significantly impact Realty Income's operating and financial results.

Another risk to Realty Income is that due to the legal requirements that the company must pay out at least 90% of its taxable income and accordingly a substantial portion of its AFFO to maintain its designation as a REIT, Realty Income relies on the issuance of equity and debt to fund the portion of its capex that isn't covered by retained AFFO (page 24 of Realty Income's most recent 10-K).

While Realty Income has been a master at issuing equity on accretive terms for shareholders (and recently completed a $677 million stock offering for 9 million shares), it is worth mentioning that issuing equity at accretive terms in this operating environment could prove to be difficult with Realty Income's yield moving higher than the company's 6.4% initial average cap rate in FY 2019 per slide 39 of Realty Income's Fourth Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation.

This could require Realty Income to issue more debt to fund the shortfall that retained AFFO doesn't cover, which wouldn't pose a risk of a credit downgrade unless Realty Income's share price remains depressed and yield remains elevated for a span of years and not merely weeks or months.

The next risk to Realty Income is from a growth target standpoint.

Given that Realty Income's market cap is $15 billion and the company is very selective in sourced volume acquisitions, this conservative approach to growth could eventually result in difficulty continuing to grow its AFFO at a mid-single digit clip, which would in turn, impact Realty Income's dividend growth rate.

Fortunately for Realty Income, the company's expansion into international markets has opened up vast markets of investment opportunities for the company to maintain its selectivity and continue its mid-single digit AFFO growth (take for instance that the company's sourced volume was a record $57 billion in FY 2019 and this substantially eases growth concerns).

However, it is worth noting that this growth strategy comes with a variety of risks to Realty Income because the company is relatively new to international markets and the varying regulations throughout these markets (pages 27-28 of Realty Income's most recent 10-K).

Should any key international markets where Realty Income conducts business enact new regulations dictating the company's operations or introduce revisions to existing regulations, this could result in increased compliance expenses to Realty Income and weigh on the company's profitability.

Although currency fluctuations tend to even out over time as unfavorable currency translations are neutralized by favorable currency translations, the more noteworthy economic risk is that of a prolonged recession in international markets, which could impact the company's occupancy rate and ability to renew leases on favorable terms.

While I have discussed key risks associated with an investment in Realty Income, I haven't outlined all of the risks for the intent of being concise. For a more complete discussion of the risks facing an investment in Realty Income, I would refer interested readers to pages 20-32 of Realty Income's most recent 10-K and my previous articles on the company.

The Monthly Dividend Company Is Trading At A Deep Discount

Even though Realty Income has established itself as a SWAN stock, that doesn't mean the stock is a buy at any price for investors that concern themselves with starting yield and total return potential. It's for this reason that I will be examining a couple valuation metrics and using a valuation model to determine Realty Income's fair value.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I'll be using to determine the fair value of shares of Realty Income is the yield to historical yield.

Realty Income's current yield of 6.36% is well above its historical average of 4.62% according to I Prefer Income.

Assuming a reversion to a yield of 5.00% and fair value of $55.92 a share (to account for a slightly lower growth rate going forward due to increased size and scale), shares of Realty Income are trading at a 21.4% discount to fair value and offer 27.2% upside from the current price of $43.95 a share (as of April 4, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I will utilize to arrive at a fair value for shares of Realty Income is the PE to historical PE ratio.

Assuming a reversion in Realty Income's PE ratio to slightly below its historical norm and a fair value of $56.26 a share, shares of Realty Income are priced at a 21.9% discount to fair value and offer 28.0% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I'll be using to assign a fair value to shares of Realty Income is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Realty Income, that amount is currently $2.796.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. Although this can vary from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe this is an adequate reward for the amount of time and effort that I devote to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require little more than a quick retrieval of data and subjectivity to set a required rate of return, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider factors, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether they are likely to contract, expand, or remain the same over the long-term), future earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a company's balance sheet.

As I previously indicated, Realty Income's dividend growth is likely to track whatever the company is able to deliver in terms of AFFO growth over the long-term.

Since I am estimating a long-term AFFO growth rate of 4-5% and the company's balance sheet is investment grade, I believe that a 4.75% long-term DGR is a reasonable assumption.

When I plug these inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $53.26 a share.

This implies that shares of Realty Income are trading at a 17.5% discount to fair value and offer 21.2% upside from the current price.

Upon averaging the three fair values together, I compute a fair value of $55.15 a share, which indicates that shares of Realty Income are priced at a 20.3% discount to fair value and offer 25.5% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Realty Income Is An Attractively Priced SWAN

Realty Income recently announced its 26th consecutive year of dividend increases in as many years of being a publicly traded company. With the payment of its April dividend, Realty Income will have made its 597th consecutive monthly dividend payment since its founding in 1969.

In spite of the difficult operating environment since COVID-19 became a pandemic and the possibility that a significant minority of Realty Income's tenants may face insolvency if global quarantine efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 drag on into the summer and no further economic relief is provided by Congress, Realty Income has persevered through many crises in its half century operating history and this time appears as though it will be no different, though it is positioned to be a challenging 2020 for the company like most other companies in these uncertain times.

Unlike when I previously covered Realty Income, the stock is trading at a 20% discount to fair value, which positions total returns over the next decade very well.

When I factor in the 6.4% yield, 4-5% annual AFFO growth, and 2.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, Realty Income is positioned to deliver annual total returns of 12.7-13.7% over the next decade.

It's this rationale that led me to expand my position in Realty Income a couple weeks ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.