Summary Of Dividend Increases In Q1 2020

In this article, I summarize the dividend increases announced in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020), as covered in my weekly Dividend Increases article series. In these articles, I cover dividend increases announced for dividend growth stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

In preparing for this article, I excluded dividend increases of stocks not in the latest available CCC list (dated 03/31/19). I covered dividend increases announced by 266 companies in Q1 2020.

Top Increases

Here is a summary of the top 10 increases in Q1 2020:

• Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) — Energy

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, TPL holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. TPL sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

• Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) — Real Estate

CTO together with its subsidiaries operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. CTO was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

• Woodward (WWD) — Industrials

WWD is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. WWD was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

• Popular (BPOP) — Financials

BPOP, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit, loan, and insurance products in Puerto Rico, New York, New Jersey, Florida and in the Virgin Islands. BPOP was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

• Insperity (NSP) — Industrials

NSP provides human resources and business solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers human resources services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform. NSP was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

• Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) — Financials

TSBK operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company offers various deposit and loan products. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. TSBK was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington

• CenterState Bank (CSFL) — Financials

CSFL operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company offers various deposit and loan products, and other banking-related services. CSFL was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

• Universal Forest Products (UFPI) — Industrials

UFPI, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company primarily sells its products under the ProWood, Deckorators, and UFP-Edge names. It serves retail, industrial, and construction markets. UFPI was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

• Nexstar Media (NXST) — Communication Services

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, NXST operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. NXST offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

• Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) — Financials

BMRC operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. BMRC was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Analysis of Increases

Here is a table of tickers in 5 different categories based on the percentage of each dividend increase. The tickers of stocks in my portfolio are highlighted:

The following table presents a summary of average dividend increases by Increase Category, along with average dividend yield and average years of consecutive dividend increases:

Generally, there is an inverse correlation between the average increase and both average yield and average streak (though the inverse correlation is not perfect in the case of the average yield).

Other Statistics

The following table presents a summary of the average overall increase (i.e. for the 266 stocks included in this analysis), and by sector. Also included are the average yield and average streak, overall and by sector:

In the table, the highest and lowest averages are indicated with green and red cells, respectively.

Top Increases By Sector

Finally, here are the top dividend increases by sector.

I own the two highlighted stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

• Nexstar Media — Communication Services

See above.

• Carter's (CRI) — Consumer Discretionary

CRI markets apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada under the brand names Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. CRI was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

• Church & Dwight (CHD) — Consumer Staples

CHD develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care, and specialty products. The company sells its consumer products under a range of brands through a distribution platform that includes supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, specialty stores, and websites.￼ CHD was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

• Texas Pacific Land Trust — Energy

See above.

• Popular — Financials

See above.

• Anthem (ANTM) — Health Care

ANTM operates as a health benefits company in the United States, offering a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. It also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers. ANTM was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

• Woodward — Industrials

See above.

• Amdocs (DOX) — Information Technology

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, DOX provides software and services to communications, pay-TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company also provides advisory services, mobile financial services, and advertising and media services. DOX was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

• Sherwin-Williams (SHW) — Materials

SHW develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. SHW was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

• Consolidated Tomoka-Land — Real Estate

See above.

• NextEra Energy (NEE) — Utilities

NEE, formerly known as FPL Group, is an electric power company with approximately 42,500 MW of generating capacity in 26 states in the United States and 4 provinces in Canada. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, petroleum coke nuclear, solar and wind. NEE was founded in 1984 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Concluding Remarks

Every week I summarize dividend increase announcements for dividend growth stocks in the CCC list. In Q1 2020, I covered 266 stocks that announced dividend increases. This article provided a summary and some interesting statistics.

Below is a comparison with the statistics from the summary articles of Q1 2019, Q2 2019, Q3 2019, and Q4 2019.

Note that I'm now covering dividend increases of all stocks in the CCC list, which explains the smaller Avg Streak of 13.1 Previously, I used various screens to reduce the number of CCC stocks I tracked. Also note that the Avg Yield jumped quite a bit, which is unsurprising given the market's precipitous decline over the past two months.

