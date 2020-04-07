Wyndham Destinations And The Timeshare Business Face A Road That Could Lead Nowhere

Three reasons WYND and other timeshare companies could see their stocks go to zero.

The number of first-time applications for unemployment insurance increased by an incredible ten million over the past two weeks. The U.S. economy ground to a sudden halt in March to slow the spread of the global pandemic. Workers in non-essential businesses are staying at home, only venturing out for food and medical supplies. It is an unprecedented time in the US and around the globe.

People are worried about their health and finances. The current “Social Distancing Guidelines” in the U.S. run through April 30. While President Trump hopes to send parts of the economy back to work at the end of this month, but that depends on the spread of Coronavirus. In Australia, the government has prepared citizens for six months of lockdown conditions.

Coronavirus has dealt a significant blow to most sectors of the economy, but it has hit hospitality particularly hard. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) is a hospitality company that may find it a challenge to emerge from the financial ashes in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

COVID-19 will end, but it will change the world

Coronavirus has hit the United States and Europe like a ton of bricks. Central banks and governments have unleashed unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus to stabilize markets while scientists work franticly on effective treatment and a vaccine.

Science moves a lot slower than the virus, which is spreading like wildfire. The longer it takes for an answer to the pandemic, the higher the human and economic costs.

When the memories of the virus begin to fade in our rearview mirror, the world will be left with a significant bill in the form of high deficits and levels of government debt, and weaker currencies because of bazookas filled with liquidity. A long trail of bankruptcies will also become a legacy as government bailouts will only go so far.

COVID-19 will change the world in many ways. Aside from a massive rise in germophobic behavior, spending habits will change. Those habits could impact the future viability of companies like Wyndham Destinations (WYND), and other timeshare companies like Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) dramatically.

The timeshare model had been very profitable

The timeshare model has been profitable for companies like WYND.

As the chart highlights, WYND consistently beat consensus EPS projections over the past four quarters ending in Q4 2019.

On March 25, the company announced it withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance. Michael Brown, the CEO, said that the company would survive a prolonged travel suspension. WYND drew down its $1 billion credit facility and said it had cash and cash equivalents of just over $1 billion. The next long-term debt maturity is a $250 million secured note due in March 2021. While “tours” increased in the first two months of 2020 by 9% on a year-on-year basis, the company does not expect any sales in April. The steep declines in March sent the metric at least 17% lower for the first quarter. The company also decided to pay its Q1 dividend 50 cents per share on March 31. At a share price of $20.44 on April 6, that equates to an annualized yield of just below 10%.

Wyndham Destination’s survival depends on a return to the status quo in the wake of Coronavirus, which could turn out to be more than a leap of faith.

Financing deals and maintenance payments contribute to WYND earnings

As of Monday, April 4, the S&P 500 declined from the 2020 all-time peak of 3,393.52 to 2,616.70 or 22.9%. WYND share did much worse over the period.

The chart shows that WYND shares fell from $53.13 in mid-January 2020 to close at $20.44 on April 6, a decline of 61.5%, almost three times the loss in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Timeshare tours are the bread and butter of the business. The companies bring in potential buyers with attractive vacation offers. The catch is that they spend time attending a “tour” of the property, with other vacationers. The tour includes an aggressive sales pitch to buy an ownership share or points for future vacations. Companies like Wyndham offer buyers financing options that are often at credit card type rates, which are many multiples of current short-term interest rates and mortgage rates levels. At the same time, buyers agree to pay annual maintenance expenses.

The cash flow from sales, financing, and maintenance accounts for the company’s earnings.

Hospitality survives, but timeshares may not

In the aftermath of Coronavirus, people will continue to go on vacations and visit resorts and hotels. Airlines will make a comeback. Government bailout packages could get many through this rough period. The demand for hospitality services will slowly return. First, many individuals will need to dig out of an economic hole created by job losses, furloughs, and massive hits to retirement and other savings accounts invested in the stock market.

Everyone may want to take a vacation when released from our homes, but for many, it will take some time to save enough to make that trip. When it comes to the timeshare companies, cash flow during the current period is likely grinding to a halt. The longer financial problems impact current timeshare companies, the lower the shares will sink. Government bailouts of many parts of the hospitality industry will keep businesses viable. When it comes to the timeshare businesses, viability could be questionable.

Three reasons WYND and other timeshare companies could see their stocks go to zero

Timeshare companies like WYND sell their products or points via “tours.” Anyone that has been on a timeshare tour knows that while the salespeople can make a compelling case for the investment, the process is anything but a low-pressure environment. In the post-pandemic environment, timeshare tours will not make a sudden comeback as social distancing is not going away any time soon. While timeshare companies like WYND can use an online approach to sales, it is not likely to be as effective as high-pressure sales tactics. The first reason is that sales are not likely to come roaring back in the wake of the virus. Moreover, there are more than a few attorneys working with timeshare owners to get them out of their contracts and financial obligations. Advertisements on radio and TV offer the services of those legal services.

The second problem for WYND and those companies in the business is that default levels will skyrocket. For strapped consumers that lost jobs and big chunks of their nest eggs, paying a bill sent by a timeshare company will take a backseat to funding a home mortgage or rent, car payments, insurance, food, and most other expenses. As the cashflow from maintenance payments declines, so will the company’s ability to service debt, pay employees, and maintain safe and attractive properties.

Finally, creditworthiness will decline, and banks will become far more selective when it comes to granting loans to consumers in the wake of the current economic meltdown. WYND and other timeshare companies could see the addressable market for ownership purchases evaporate at a time when defaults are rising.

While the hospitality business will survive and eventually thrive, the timeshare business could be one of many victims of the global pandemic. It is not unreasonable to think that WYND shares, and others involved in the same business, could go to zero unless the company radically changes its business model to fit a new reality.

