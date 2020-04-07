Kinder Morgan - With Yields Exceeding 7% KMI Is Very Attractive

By 2055 we are projected to have 10 billion people on the planet and we will have an increasing need for energy. KMI will be one of the companies transporting the fuels the global economy needs.

COVID-19 has thrown a monkey wrench into a booming economy marking March of 2020 an absolute whirlwind for investors. The short-term pain has been immense as just about every sector has witnessed a negative reaction. COVID-19 has the potential to shape what is considered a new normal and the next six months will show if a new normal is formed or if the U.S goes back to business as usual. Some are saying this the best buying opportunity since the financial crisis and some are saying there is more pain to come. I don't have a crystal ball and I am somewhere in the middle of both outlooks. If you're looking at investing with a long-term perspective in mind this is definitely a buying opportunity, but I believe there is a good chance things will get worse before they get better. I am being very selective in where I allocate capital and I am buying in stages in case prices drop further.

The energy sector has been decimated between falling commodity prices, the Russia vs. Saudi price war and COVID-19 making more and more states enforce strict measures. As people adapt to the current situation the loss of activity is straining the energy sector as less and less fuel is being used. As there are less airlines are flying, people commuting to work and businesses being open there is simply an insufficient amount of fuels being utilized. This is creating an enormous supply glut as America hasn't reduced production and overseas Russia and Saudi Arabia increased production only to flood the market with cheap oil. This has destroyed pricing for crude and natural gas while not only jeopardizing the survival of exploration and production companies but the economic stability of multiple regions. I am still bullish on energy because it is essential to our way of life and I believe the current energy landscape has created an opportunity in energy infrastructure companies.

Today, tomorrow and two decades from now there will still be a need for transporting petroleum products, natural gas and carbon dioxide in addition to terminal storage and export/import facilities. Kinder Morgan (KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America and its shares seem like they are starting to stabilize after a sharp descent. I think its unlikely companies like KMI will become extinct as their operational network is too critical to our way of life. With an operation that has approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals KMI is going to play an important role in America's future. I am bullish on COVID-19 being defeated and America getting back to business. KMI got hit with many other companies and today presents an opportunity for the long-term as KMI's dividend exceeds 7%.

The logical reasons why energy infrastructure companies will remain in business

The world is dependent on sustainable energy and there would be chaos if natural gas wasn't transported to homes or crude wasn't drilled for. Natural gas is a non-renewable hydrocarbon that is used to generate electricity throughout the industrial, residential, commercial and transportation sectors. In 2019 roughly 4.12 trillion (kWh) of electricity were generated at utility-scale generation facilities across the U.S. Of the 4.12 trillion (kWh) fossil fuels attributed to 62.7% of the electricity generation while nuclear added 19.7% and renewables attributed 17.5%. When looking at every component of the energy sources natural gas was the largest contributing factor as it was used to generate 38.4% while coal was the second largest at 23.5% and nuclear was third with 19.7%. The industrial sector utilizes natural gas for process heating and as a raw material to produce chemicals, fertilizer and hydrogen. In 2018 natural gas was attributed to 32% of the U.S industrial sectors total energy generation. Within the residential sector natural gas is used to heat buildings, homes and water while also used to cook and dry cloths. In 2018 natural gas accounted for 24% of the U.S residential total energy consumption. In the commercial sector in the U.S natural gas has similar use cases as residential with the addition of fueling power systems. Across the U.S commercial sector 19% of the energy consumption came from natural gas. The transportation sector natural gas is used to operate compressors that move natural gas through pipelines. Natural gas accounted for 3% of the U.S transportation sector's total energy consumption in 2018.

Crude oil and other liquids which are produced from fossil fuels are refined into petroleum products that have many different purposes throughout society. The four most commonly used petroleum products are gasoline, distillate fuels, hydrocarbon gas liquids, and propane. In 2018 gasoline was the most consumed petroleum product as it equaled 45% of U.S petroleum consumption at a rate of roughly 9.33 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel includes both diesel and heating oil. Diesel is commonly utilized throughout larger vehicles including construction equipment, trucks, buses, boats, and trains. Heating oil is primarily used in boilers and furnaces The total distillate oil consumption in 2018 was equivalent to 20% of the total U.S petroleum consumption.

Could you imagine what the world would look like if natural gas and crude weren't readily accessible? Right now people are spending a lot more time at home but what if you went to turn on the burners to cook and there was no flame or went to turn on a light but it didn't go on? How about if petrochemicals became scarce? Many people don't think about or realize how the most essential products from the keyboard I am typing on to the smartphone you're using are made. Many of the plastics we use on a daily basis are made from long chains of monomers which are created from petrochemicals. Crude and natural gas are the main inputs for creating petrochemicals as they are the least expensive raw materials to utilize, most commonly available and easily processed into petrochemicals. Petrochemicals are essentially the building blocks for manufacturing goods which make modern-day life possible from paints to plastics to smartphones.

The uses for crude and natural gas go well beyond powering a jet engine or an automobile. When I look at the energy landscape in a logical way I don't see how on a global scale crude and natural gas can be abandoned. If I am correct we will need these fuels for decades to come and a way to transport, store and process them. Energy Infrastructure companies will survive out of necessity and KMI has built an energy infrastructure that is not only relevant today but will be essential going forward to our way of life.

Kinder Morgan is a leader in energy infrastructure with a diverse integrated system

KMI is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Its business operations act as a giant road with tolls for primarily transporting and storing natural gas, gasoline, crude, and carbon dioxide. Its integrated system which is transports and stores primarily by take-or-pay or fee-based contracts helps mitigate dependence on commodity pricing. KMI's system operates roughly 83,000 miles of pipeline and 147 terminals.

Natural gas is KMI's largest business segment as it represents 64% of its business mix. KMI has the largest natural gas transmission network across North America with 70,000 miles of dedicated pipelines. 40% of the natural gas which the U.S consumes and exports moves through KMI's network as its 70,000 miles of pipe connects the major U.S basins to demand centers. In addition to the wide reach of its pipelines KMI also has 650 bcf of working storage capacity across its natural gas network and 1,200 miles of pipelines dedicated to natural gas liquids.

KMI is also the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America as it has 6,800 miles of refined products pipelines and 3,100 miles of crude pipelines. KMI transports approximately 2.1 million bpd of petroleum products which include gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, and natural gas liquids. Throughout the Products segment, KMI has 60 liquid terminals which store fuels and also offer blending services for ethanol and biofuels.

KMI is also the largest independent terminal operator and transporter of CO2 in North America. KMI's 147 terminals have a combined liquid storage capacity of 151 million barrels and handle 59 million tons of dry bulk materials annually. KMI's terminals are strategically placed in areas such as the Houston Ship Channel, New York Harbor and Los Angeles Harbor. KMI also has 16 Jones Act vessels for transportation and is currently the largest transporter of CO2 as they move 1.2 bcfd.

Kinder Morgan is financially stable with significant cash flow generation

At the end of 2019, KMI had an impressive balance sheet as it totaled $74.16 billion in total assets, with $39.29 billion in total liabilities leaving shareholder equity at $34.09 billion. At the close on 4/3/20 KMI had a market cap that was valued at $31.53 billion which is roughly 2.56 billion lower than the shareholder equity in KMI. At a very minimum based on the balance sheet KMI is undervalued by at least 8.12% and that's not adding a premium on for their business. From 2018 to 2019 KMI significantly decreased its total operating costs & expenses by 19.46% or $2.01 billion and increased its net income by $320 million and its net income available to common shareholders by $709 million or 47.87%.

KMI has self-funded its discretionary capital primarily with operating cash flow since Q1 of 2016. As of KMI's March 2020 presentation their 2020 budget remained unchanged as its distributable cash flow was projected to be $2.24 per share. After the discretionary capital of $2.4 billion is paid for there is still $2.7 billion in excess cash flow to cover its 2020 dividend increase to $1.25 per share. KMI has built a stable cash flow generating machine as in 2019 its debt repayment, distribution of KML proceeds, Contributions to joint ventures, dividends and CapEx were all funded by cash flow from operations.

KMI's secret sauce is its stable fee-based cash flow directly from high-quality customers. Of KMI's $7.8 billion of cash flow 64% comes from take-or-pay contracts which KMI is entitled to payment regardless of the throughput. 27% are fee-based which is supported by stable volumes, 5% is hedged and 4% comes from other means. KMI has a high-quality customer base as 78% are investment-grade rated with 7% being BB+ to B, 3% B- or below and 12% not rated.

KMI has more than enough equity on the balance sheet to weather the storm of COVID-19. Being self-funded for all its ventures from the dividend to CapEx is an ace in the hole. We know utilization has come to a screeching halt but KMI hasn't notified us that CapEx or the dividend would be cut so it's a safe assumption that management feels its operating cash flow for 2020 will be sufficient to stick with their vision. Even if the dividend increase was postponed due to COVID its not the worst thing in the world as KMI is currently supporting a 7% plus forward yield.

Kinder Morgan has significant capital projects in the pipeline to increase its capacity and revenue

KMI's Dayton Loop Project which is part of the Texas intrastate system is on schedule to have been placed in service during Q1 of 2020. The Dayton Loop was designed to increase capacity by 1.7 bcfd and improve connectivity throughout the Texas intrastate system. Takeaway capacity for natural gas will be increased from East Texas to the Houston Ship Channel, Texas City and Katy markets. In the latter part of 2020 the Permian Highway Pipeline is expected to come into service with a capacity of 2.1 bcfd through 430 miles of 42" pipe. The minimum contract term for access is ten years as this project provides an outlet for the increased natural gas production coming out of Texas. The base project capacity of 2.0 Bcfd has been fully subscribed by drillers as this pipeline will provide access from the Permian to the U.S Gulf Coast and Mexican markets.

On the products pipeline side the Roanoke Expansion Project on the Plantation Pipe system was on track to finish in Q1 of 2020. The current incremental capacity of 21,000 bpd is available on the mainline and once the full project is complete an additional 21,000 bpd of capacity will be available on the system. The project consists of additional pump capacity and operational storage.

KMI is also expanding on its terminal business segment as construction has begun on several projects. The Pasadena Terminal located on the Houston Ship Channel is being upgraded which will include increasing flow rates on inbound pipeline connections, modifications to its tanks to include butane blending and vapor combustion capabilities to ten storage tanks. These improvements have already been supported by a long-term agreement with a major refiner and should be complete by the end of Q2 2020. At KMI's Galena Park Terminal construction has begun for a butane on-demand blending system for 25 tanks. This will include the construction of a 30,000-barrel butane sphere and a new inbound C4 pipeline connection in addition to tank and piping modifications. This will extend blending capabilities to 25 tanks, two ship docks and six cross channel pipelines. This project is expected to be complete in Q1 of 2021 and is supported by a long-term contract with an investment-grade midstream company.

Kinder Morgan has a strong dividend and track record of delivering cash to shareholders

Previously KMI cut its dividend to focus on restoring the financial integrity to the company. Since the dividend cut KMI has self-funded all CapEx and dividends with more than $19 billion of cash flow from operations since 2016. Over this period KMI has provided two large dividend increases and is slated for another 25% increase to its dividend in 2020. KMI is able to make the tough decisions that aren't glamorous, but they have shown when times get tough they can steer the ship in the right direction. In a time when companies are slashing or cutting their dividends completely it can become a crapshoot trying to find quality yield in the oil patch. Most recently Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) slashed its quarterly dividend from $0.79 to $0.11 due to the sharp decline in oil prices. OXY had become a dividend powerhouse with 18 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

KMI has been distributing cash flow to shareholders for years and the current landscape shouldn't change that. KMI is still planning on increasing its dividend from $1.00 per share to $1.25 and still has its $2 billion share buyback program in place. Since 2017 KMI has repurchased $525 million in stock and has been self-funded since Q1 2016. I believe KMI's dividend is safe and America will get back to business sooner than later. I don't believe the current situation is the new normal and everything will bounce back just as it did after 9/11. If you're looking for yield KMI has strong metrics and a solid dividend for shareholders.

Conclusion

COVID-19 has changed our lives but I believe it is a temporary setback. I refuse to believe people will stop flying, going to the beach, traveling, going to the movies or anything they previously did in their lives. COVID has presented an opportunity to purchase quality names at a discounted price. We will need energy today, tomorrow and one hundred years from now. I am bullish on energy and if I was going to pick at this point I am more bullish on midstream operators because they are less dependent on commodity prices than the supermajors and smaller E&P's. Let's not forget the global population doubled from 1959 to 1999 to 6 billion people and our current growth rate is roughly 1.05%. We are projected to reach 10 billion people around 2055 which would add over 2.2 billion people to the population. There are two things we will need to sustain the population and that is additional food and energy. KMI should collect fees for transporting energy for years to come and right now could be the best time since the MLP collapse to purchase shares. At a very minimum I think they will return to its previous levels in the low $20s by this time next year and KMI has the potential to hit $30 over the next five years. As the world gets back to normal and we increase the utilization of energy KMI will have organic capital projects coming online to increase its revenue and DCF. If you believe in the picture I illustrated about energy you can buy shares of KMI with a forward 7% yield and get paid to wait. I think the dividend is secure and the long-term landscape sets up well for KMI. I have been wrong before but I think KMI will outlast the storm while paying healthy dividends along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own OXY and do not currently own KMI but I may start a position in KMI soon



Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters