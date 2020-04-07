BUI: Beating The Utilities Sector Through Call Writing

Major Utility companies have raised new debt or tapped credit lines. This will allow them to take advantage of lower interest rates by paying off their more expensive obligations.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) as an investment option at its current market price. My expectation for the broader market going forward is there is going to continue to be a lot of volatility, that select sectors will out-perform, and that the broad indices will generally trend higher. With these assumptions, I view BUI as a favorable investment. The fund incorporates a strategy of writing covered calls, which is a lucrative strategy when stocks rise modestly over time. Further, BUI trades at a steep discount to NAV, which limits downside risk in my view. Finally, I view positions in the fund's underlying sectors attractively, as the dividends look safe and the residential needs for electricity and power are on the rise, and industrial needs will recover soon.

Background

First, a little background on BUI. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation". BUI seeks to achieve this objective by investing in equity securities issued by companies in the Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power business segments and by utilizing an option writing strategy. Currently, BUI trades at $15.35/share and yields 8.53% annually by paying monthly distributions.

This is my first review of BUI, and has come about as I am looking for creative ways to earn positive returns during what has been a challenging market. With equity and fixed-income volatility likely to remain high over the next few months, I believe BUI's investment strategy could provide a higher total return than a pure equity fund. This thesis rests primarily on the belief that equity markets are not going to rebound quickly in the next few months. Rather, I see continued swings, and perhaps modest positive returns by summer time. Therefore, I feel BUI is an attractive way to try to "beat the market" going forward, and I will explain why in detail below.

What Makes BUI Unique & When It Will Outperform

To begin, I will give an overview of BUI, to discuss how the leverage this fund utilizes differs from many CEF options. I will highlight why I believe this is an opportune time to employ this type of leverage to compound returns.

First, let us examine the make-up of BUI. On the surface it looks like a traditional fund in that it holds a selection of stocks in the Utilities, Power, and Energy sectors. In fact, BUI is quite top heavy, with the top ten holdings making up almost half of total assets, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

As such, BUI is absolutely a play on the appreciation of these equities. However, the fund employs what is known as a covered call strategy, which means the fund will actually generate stronger returns than similar funds with a passive strategy when the market is moving down or sideways. Essentially, the fund's managers attempt to generate income through the selling of options and, in the case of BUI, they are using this strategy quite aggressively.

To illustrate, consider the following metrics, which show the fund has $0 in leverage, but is almost 33% "overwritten":

Source: BlackRock

This means BUI is selling options on stocks that are actually held within the portfolio. Rather than employing a leveraged technique by borrowing cash to buy more of a particular asset, BUI is attempting to compound its return through the earning of options premiums on single stocks held within the fund. This is known as "covered" calls, as opposed to "naked" ones, which would be where fund manager's sell options on stocks not actually held in the portfolio. Covered call writing is a more conservative way of playing the options market because, if a stock rises and is called, the manager has participated in the upside and can likewise sell those appreciated shares to the buyer. If the manager did not own the shares, they would need to buy up equities on the open market at the correspondingly higher prices, which hurts returns.

To illustrate this concept of overwriting, let me discuss a straightforward example. Please understand I am going to use simple math to present the content, and know most stocks and options do not trade necessarily trade for round numbers. Further, most options are purchased in baskets of 100, but I am considering 1 option to equal 1 equity share in this example:

BUI holds a stock trading at $10. The fund's manager writes a $15 call option with a short-term expiration for a $1 premium. BUI will compound its return in one of two ways. One, if the share price drops below $10, the call option will not be exercised (since the buyer could purchase the shares on the open market for less than the option price of $15), and the premium received by BUI would hedge against the share price decline. In a simple scenario, if the share price drops to $9, investors in BUI would earn a flat return, as opposed to a straight investment in the stock that would have yielded a 10% loss. Two, BUI would out-perform if the stock rises, but stays below $15. In this example, if the stock rises to $12, BUI will earn the $2 on the stock it holds, in addition to the $1 premium because the option again would not be exercised.

In both the above examples, the overwriting strategy would have been advantageous for investors. Even though it would not guarantee a profit, it would negate some of the losses if the stock does decline. In a third scenario, BUI would under-perform a similar fund that does not write options. If the stock were to rise about the strike price of $15, to $17, then investors would have earned less than what they would have by simply buying the stock. The buyer of the option would exercise their right to purchase the stock, and BUI would collect the premium, but lose out on the corresponding upside beyond the $15. In this example, BUI would see $6 in profit (by selling the stock at $15 to the buyer of the option, and earning the $1 premium). Had they held the stock without writing the option, the profit would have been $7.

Hopefully, this strategy makes sense. It is not overly complicated, but the important point to remember here is this strategy would out-perform if a stock does not move aggressively higher in a short time period. If the stock were to fall, BUI would offset some, or all, of the loss through the collected premiums. If the stock rises, but not beyond the strike price, the fund will compound its return, which is how leverage works. However, during periods where stocks are rising a lot, BUI could under-perform because it will miss out on the upside beyond the agreed upon strike price on the shares it has sold the options on.

I See Utilities Rebounding As The Sector Raises Cash

Now that I have discussed the underlying strategy of BUI, I want to touch on why I like the sector right now. While BUI could be a buffer against downside, it is still preferable to invest in this fund when the outlook for Utilities and Power is bullish. In this regard, I continue to find this sector relatively attractive to the broader market. These are areas that are domestically focused, and will help keep the revenues stable, while more cyclical sectors are being pressured by challenges with supply chains. Further, the dividend stream from Utilities in particular has risen sharply. As share prices have declined across the space, the dividend yield offered by the sector has shot up, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

With treasury yields on the decline, investors may be forced to take on more risk to earn higher income. Given that current yields have moved sharply higher for Utilities, this could be a logical option, helping BUI by extension.

A second reason I find the Utilities sector attractive is some of the top players in the space have been aggressively raising cash. While this could be a red flag for some, I view it positively. Liquidity concerns have been rattling the markets, across fixed-income and equity sectors alike. By raising cash, major Utility companies have signaled to the markets they have the resources on hand to maintain operations in this difficult time. Further, much of the capital raising has been through new bond issuance, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

I view this positively because these companies can use the capital raised from the new bond issuance to pay off existing debt, which many have stated they will be doing, according to the article from Bloomberg. This should improve the capital structure of these companies, as the new bonds have lower interest rates than the bonds that will be paid off. Further, by lowering their interest expense, it helps put to rest some concerns investors may have about the sustainability of the dividend payouts utility companies have already declared.

Valuation Is Attractive

My next point on why I like BUI is the fund's valuation. Specifically, BUI sports a high discount to NAV on the open market, at over 9%, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

In this volatile environment, it is paramount to focus on value in any new positions. Finding a fund with a large discount helps limit the downside potential, in my view. Further, I like BUI because its use of leverage is less risky than borrowing to purchase more shares. I point this out because CEFs using leverage right now have come under intense selling pressure. As liquidity issues hit the market, the cost of leverage soared. When this reality was coupled with the fact the underlying value of the assets within the funds were declining, many CEFs saw compounded losses. The leverage that assisted in good times, made things progressively worse as the market cratered. BUI's leverage on the other hand, is not at risk in the same way. The fund does not need to borrow at current short-term rates in order to sell these options. This limits some of the risk the credit market is presenting right now, and the premium collection also helps hedge against continued equity declines.

Headwinds Still Exist

As I noted above, there are inherent limitations to BUI's strategy. One, total returns are limited in rising markets. If investors anticipate a sharp turnaround in equity markets, including the Utilities and Power sectors, then BUI's strategy of selling calls will cause the fund to under-perform a non-leveraged, passive sector ETF. Two, the ongoing Covid-19 crisis presents unique challenges to this Utilities and Power sectors as well. While these are sectors that typically have fairly stable demand and revenues, that thesis will come under pressure as long as stay-at-home orders remain in place. While household electricity and gas consumption may actually rise during this period, commercial and industrial demand for energy is undoubtedly falling. Commercial buildings, factories, and warehouses consume much more electricity than households, so the shutdown, or partial shutdown, of these facilities is pressuring prices.

To illustrate, consider the costs for energy in hot-spots across the country, such as New York City and California, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

Clearly, the costs have declined sharply, and that impacts the future revenue streams for Utility and Power providers. The declining use in non-residential sectors is markedly outweighing any rising residential demand, and that will be a continuing headwind until we see commerce and travel return to normal.

On a related note, in most circumstances BUI's international exposure would help to smooth out a challenging environment domestically. The problem this time around is the other countries in BUI's portfolio are mostly in Western Europe, and that region of the world is facing a similar situation. To illustrate, the chart below lists out the top countries in the fund:

Source: BlackRock

As investors are likely aware, countries like Italy and Spain are some of the worst hit on the planet, and other nations like France and the United Kingdom are under similar lock-down orders as in the United States. My point here is that normally I would view BUI's diversification as a strength, but at this time I do not see it offering much of a buffer given how so many of these countries are also facing difficult economic climates.

Bottom-line

This is a challenging market, and finding value is no easy task. Over the next few months, if investors want to try to "beat the market", they are going to have to get creative. While this may not be the right fund for conservative investors in this climate, but for those who are willing to take some risk, I believe BUI could fit the bill. The fund's use of writing options is a method to compound returns without taking as much risk as traditional leverage through borrowing at short-term rates. While the Utilities and Power sectors will face headwinds as long as industrial production is limited, I see current prices as a reasonable way to gain exposure to sectors that should rally once operations resume at full capacity. Therefore, I am looking to start a position in BUI, and would recommend investors give this fund some serious consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.