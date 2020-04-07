REX American Resources: This Deeply Undervalued Company Offers Long Investors A Return Of 40% Or More By 2021

Overview of Investment Thesis

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is a best-in-class ethanol producer in an oft-misunderstood sector. Furthermore, the company's unorthodox operations relative to its peers complicate its financial analysis. That said, delving into the details of its operating situation, its byzantine regulatory environment, and its unique financial statements reveals a deeply-undervalued company that the market is currently overlooking due to the broader impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Those impacts will dissipate in time, though, at which point REX American Resources is very unlikely to trade at its current low valuation. Its shares offer investors a high-probability return of at least 40% and up to 150% by FY 2021.

Data by YCharts

Background

REX American Resources is a mid-sized corn ethanol producer. The company owns stakes of varying sizes in six different corn ethanol production facilities that are located in the Midwestern U.S. Its effective ownership of these facilities is equal to approximately 288 million gallons of annual production capacity (see table). The facilities have an average age of 11.5 years and can be expected to continue operating for at least a few more decades as a result (modern corn ethanol facilities have expected lifespans of 30 years or more).

Entity Trailing 12 Months Ethanol Gallons Shipped REX’s Current Effective Ownership Interest Current Effective Ownership of Trailing 12 Months Ethanol Gallons Shipped One Earth Energy, LLC 141.9 75.1% 106.6 NuGen Energy, LLC 143.9 99.5% 143.2 Big River Resources W Burlington, LLC 109.8 10.3% 11.3 Big River Resources Galva, LLC 128.8 10.3% 13.3 Big River United Energy, LLC 131.7 5.7% 7.5 Big River Resources Boyceville, LLC 58.3 10.3% 6.0 Total 714.4 287.9

Source: REX American Resources 10-K (2019). Data for FY 2018 was used due to a one-time supply disruption in FY 2019 that prevented actual production capacity from being represented.

REX American Resources operates under a very different philosophy than do other independent peers such as Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX). Whereas those peers have over the last decade pursued capacity growth over profit margins, REX American Resources has kept its ethanol production capacity almost unchanged over the last several years. Production volume increases have been the result of increased on-site production rather than acquisitions or new construction. The company has instead focused on achieving high profit margins, in part through its utilization of facilities that are located in areas with an attractive corn cost basis, but also through disciplined balance sheet management.

This focus on quality over quantity has enabled REX American Resources to be the independent sector's best-in-class ethanol producer despite its comparatively small scale. The company has achieved very strong annual profit margins relative to its independent peers in every consecutive year going back to 2014 (see figure). The last time that its annual profit margin turned negative - and only just at that - was in FY 2013 when the price of corn moved sharply higher following the 2012 Midwestern drought's mass destruction of feedstock supply. With the exception of that very unprecedented year, REX American Resources has remained profitable even in those years in which its independent peers have incurred substantial losses.

Data by YCharts

The company's lack of major expansion has permitted it a focus on balance sheet strength that has served it well during past downturns in the ethanol sector. It began to reduce its debt load in FY 2012 (the company's fiscal year lags the calendar year by one month, ending on January 31) under then-CEO (and current Chairman) Stuart Rose, and continued to do so under his successor as CEO, Zafar Rizvi. Here was how Mr. Rose described the company's strategy during a 2013 earnings call:

[O]nce we pay down the debt, the world is pretty much ours to do what we want with that money, whether it's to return it to shareholders through some form of a limited partnership, continue buybacks, like returning that to shareholders that way, dividends. All of those are open things. Until that debt's paid off, we are restricted on -- we have over $47 million unrestricted, but the money in the plants is restricted, so we can't just grab at that. But it's a lot of money that's in the plants, and we plan on paying off the debt. And if things continue as they are, we should be able to do that in the next couple of years.

By FY 2015, REX American Resources had completely eliminated its financial debt (see figure). That development has had two long-term impacts for the company. First, it reduced its effective production costs by eliminating its interest expenses just before a sustained period of low production margins impacted the entire sector. Second, this relative expansion of its own production margins allowed it to build up a large cash reserve, including restricted cash, that was above $180 million for the FQ4 ending January 31, 2020.

Data by YCharts

Management's insistence on avoiding major ethanol capacity expansion has, in hindsight, proven to have been the correct decision, given the steady collapse of ethanol production margins over the last several quarters. This does not mean that REX American Resources has ignored its cash reserve, however. Rather, it has made two moves that have strengthened its income statements. First, in FY 2015 and FY 2016, it commenced an aggressive share repurchase program that has caused its share count to decline by almost a quarter over the last five years (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Then, in FY 2017, it acquired a 95.4% ownership interest in a refined coal facility. Coal refining effectively reduces the carbon intensity of the fossil fuel by increasing its calorific value. The process generates federal tax credits equal to approximately $7.17/ton due to this resulting positive externality. The refined coal segment has nominally operated at a substantial loss, recording gross losses of $13.6 million and $7.9 million in FY 2018 and FY 2019, respectively. Its primary purpose is to generate tax credits, however, and it has been very successful in this regard, generating tax benefits of $24.7 million and $10.8 million in the same respective years that have exceeded the nominal operating losses.

The unique operational profile of REX American Resources does prevent it from being quickly analyzed in the same manner as its independent peers. While EBITDA is a useful tool for analyzing commodity producers such as those in the ethanol sector, it misses two important components of the company's operations. The refined coal segment, for example, has caused the company to record negative income tax expenses since FY 2018 despite its overall profitability over the same period (see figure). Likewise, its lack of debt has caused, in sharp contrast to its independent peers, to generate positive net interest income results over the last several years. EBITDA calculations that do not account for these two characteristics understate the profitability and, by extension, value of REX American Resources as a consequence.

Data by YCharts

Why the market is bearish on REX American Resources

The share price of REX American Resources has fallen by as much as 60% from its December 2019 high, and it currently trades 56% below that earlier level at $40.10. The share price collapse can be attributed to two recent developments that have caused the market to turn very bearish on the ethanol sector as a whole: the Saudi-Russia crude price war and the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former has pushed the price of the gasoline that ethanol displaces down to multi-decade lows while the latter has caused demand for gasoline and, since the fuel is blend-constrained in gasoline, also ethanol to collapse in short order (see figure).

Ethanol margins have rapidly turned negative in response and have fallen to lows last seen in Q2 2019. Worse, average margins are likely to reach lows not seen since the aftermath of the 2012 drought as strict social distancing measures remain in place in the U.S. until at least the end of April (see figure). Margins would be lower still but for the mass idling of production capacity across the ethanol sector: 3.5 billion gallons of capacity, or almost a quarter of the U.S. total, has already been closed at least temporarily. REX American Resources has not been immune from this, with management stating during the Q4 earnings call held on March 26 that the NuGen facility has already been idled and a similar idling of the One Earth facility is being considered. Both facilities combined represent more than 85% of the company's total capacity ownership.

Production margins at a hypothetical Iowa corn ethanol facility. Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

This ethanol demand destruction has occurred despite the backstop that is normally provided by the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. The RFS2 requires that predetermined volumes of biofuels be blended with refined fuels every year. Practically, this has mandated corn ethanol demand of approximately 15 billion gallons per year since 2015. Two separate issues have caused that volumetric requirement to be voided in 2020, however.

First, between 2017 and 2019, the Trump administration reduced the mandated volume by awarding a large number of "hardship waivers" to small refiners (a frequent lack of actual economic hardship notwithstanding). This was deemed unlawful in January by a federal appellate court in a ruling that the Trump administration recently declined to appeal, but the consequence of this past policy was an ethanol stock volume at the beginning of 2020 that was already at record levels. It will take time for these stocks to be reduced, especially given current consumption trends.

Second, the specific timing of the rulemaking process that the U.S. government employs when implementing the annual mandates is working against the ethanol sector in 2020. Congress established absolute demand volumes back in 2007 that remain in effect until 2022 (at which point, a different process will be employed that will keep consumption at roughly 2022 volumes). Each November the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which implements the mandate, divides the statutory volume for the upcoming year by expected refined fuels demand for the upcoming year. The denominator is based on a forecast that is made in October by the U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA]. The result of this simple division is a percentage blend that obligated blenders must achieve on average in the following year. This process is then repeated every Q4.

The percentage blend that the EPA established for 2020 in its November 2019 rulemaking was based on projected 2020 gasoline consumption of 142.7 billion gallons. That denominator is much higher than actual consumption in 2020, of course, under the current COVID-19 circumstances. Mandatory ethanol demand under the RFS2 is therefore explicitly linked to gasoline demand for the rest of 2020. This is why such a large percentage of U.S. ethanol production capacity has already been idled despite the mandate. Even REX American Resources now expects its ethanol segment to report losses in Q1 and Q2 because of this situation.

Why the market is wrong

The market's bearishness on the ethanol sector, then, is not entirely unjustified. Operating conditions have deteriorated rapidly since the end of February and earnings expectations for the first half of 2020 will soon follow suit. Barring a bailout such as the one that multiple ethanol trade groups recently requested from the Trump administration, I expect some ethanol producers to liquidate by the end of the year. Current conditions are truly catastrophic for many producers.

That said, the current situation will not last. The duration of social distancing measures in the U.S. is a major point of uncertainty, and that means that gasoline demand into 2021 is also uncertain. Ethanol demand in 2021, on the other hand, suffers from no such uncertainty. This is because of the RFS2 rulemaking mechanism described above. In early Q3 2020, the EIA will make its projection of gasoline demand in 2021. That estimate will be based on all of the information regarding the U.S. pandemic response that is available relatively late in the year. Barring the sudden appearance of yet another pandemic that humanity has no immunity against, in other words, the EIA will not be wrong-footed again.

Regardless of what it projects for 2021, then, in November 2020, the EPA will establish the blend percentage that will be required to achieve approximately 15 billion gallons of ethanol demand in 2021. Federal law, in other words, effectively requires that the current ethanol demand destruction be temporary. Ethanol production margins in 2021 will immediately rebound (if they have not already done so by then) to the level at which sufficient production occurs for the 15 billion gallon domestic demand requirement to be met.

History provides an analog for the conditions that will exist in 2021. 2016 was the year prior to the Trump administration's weakening of the RFS2; it was also characterized by low gasoline prices. According to the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development, the average production margin for a hypothetical Iowa corn ethanol facility in 2016 was $0.25/gallon. For comparative purposes, the average margin in Q1 (through March 27) was -$0.05/gallon. The effect of 2020's reduced mandate is immediately clear. At the same time, though, the effect that 2021's updated mandate will have on ethanol margins is also evident. Ethanol production margins will rebound strongly at some point, although it is an open question as to whether all ethanol producers will survive to benefit from it.

REX American Resources will survive to benefit from it due to its individual strengths that were discussed above. The last year in which it had to idle production capacity was FY 2019, when extremely wet planting weather resulted in a supply disruption at its NuGen facility. Despite that the company still managed to generate annualized free cash flow in the affected quarters (FQ3 and FQ4) of close to zero (or higher still if its positive net interest income and negative net tax expenses are accounted for). Its $180 million cash reserve and complete lack of debt will allow it to survive intact even if its facilities remain idled into the second half of 2020.

Valuation analysis - EV/adj. EBITDA

Survival alone does not make REX American Resources a long investment opportunity. What makes it attractive is the very low valuation of its shares relative to expected FY 2021 earnings. This section demonstrates that in two different ways. First, I analyze its valuation in the context of the upcoming ethanol production margin rebound using EV/adj. EBITDA to demonstrate that its shares are deeply undervalued based on future earnings. Second, given that REX American Resources is currently trading at a steep discount to its book value, which signals bankruptcy risk, I also analyze its valuation via a liquidation analysis to demonstrate the realistic book value that is offered by its shares. Taken together, the two methodologies illustrate the multiple ways in which the company's shares are undervalued.

I consider two scenarios (see table) as part of the valuation analysis to reflect the uncertainty that exists regarding the timing of the ethanol demand rebound. These scenarios are based on the earnings of REX American Resources in those past years that have most closely reflected each future demand rebound scenario. The "pessimistic scenario" corresponds to the market sentiment and ethanol PP&E valuations that existed in FY 2019, during which time REX American Resources had to idle production at the large NuGen facility due to a weather-induced feedstock supply disruption. The pessimistic scenario envisions an operating environment in which ethanol demand remains suppressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until early 2021, in which case the market is assumed to value the company's earnings and assets at 3x EV/adj. EBITDA due to bearish sentiment.

Pessimistic scenario Optimistic scenario Analogous period FY 2019 FY 2016 EV/adj. EBITDA ratio 3x 6x PP&E liquidation value ($/gallon) $0.39 $1.62 FY 2021 adj. EBITDA (million) $80 $80 Avg. sector production margins $0.08 $0.25

Sources: CARD (2020), REX American Resources 10-K filings.

The "optimistic scenario" corresponds to the market sentiment and that prevailed in FY 2016. That year saw low fuel prices, as are likely to prevail in 2021, with the spot price of Gulf Coast gasoline then averaging $1.34/gallon for the year. While the price environment negatively impacted production margins, U.S. ethanol demand was still strong under the RFS2, and this spurred a rapid improvement to market sentiment (and increase to the company's EV/adj. EBITDA ratio); ultimately, the market's valuation of the company averaged just under 6x EV/adj. EBITDA in 2016. The optimistic scenario assumes that bullish sentiment resulting from an earlier rebound to ethanol demand causes the market to value the company's earnings and assets at 6x EV/adj. EBITDA.

It is very important to note that both the pessimistic and optimistic scenarios assume that adj. EBITDA in FY 2021 rebounds to $80 million. This assumption is justified in more detail below, but it is based on the fact that ethanol demand in 2021 must, under federal law, recover to its earlier highs from 2020's lows. Margins will necessarily increase to the level that is necessary for sufficient production under the mandate to occur regardless of when market sentiment recovers. While I assume for the purpose of the liquidation analysis that REX American Resources would receive more value for its assets in the event of a forced liquidation in 2020 under the optimistic scenario than under the pessimistic scenario, the goal of the liquidation analysis is to demonstrate what the company's shares would be worth in the event that it failed to survive 2020 as a going concern. If it survives until 2021, then the specific timing of that year's biofuels blending mandate will ensure that margins recover sufficiently to generate FY 2021 adj. EBITDA of $80 million, regardless of whether or not market sentiment rebounds at the same pace.

The first step to the EV/adj. EBITDA analysis is the calculation of the company's "true" EBITDA result. Using the conventional EBITDA calculation with the company's earnings from 2017 on understates its actual earnings potential because it subsequently generated net income, rather than net expenses, from interest and income tax as part of its operations. A more accurate result can therefore be obtained by including net interest and income tax benefits as an adj. EBITDA result. (Yes, this means that the acronym no longer applies, but I continue to use it here due to the lack of a widely-used alternative.) In this case, adj. EBITDA equals net income plus depreciation and amortization (see table).

REX adj. EBITDA (million $) FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 Net income* 39.7 31.6 7.4 + Depreciation & amortization 21.5 24.8 29.3 = Adj. EBITDA 61.2 56.4 36.7

*Interest and taxes are not excluded since they benefit net income.

The enterprise value calculation is more straightforward due to the company's lack of debt; its liabilities are easy to value as a result. I include inventories in the EV calculation since they are easily converted to cash but have reduced the value relative to the reported value in the company's latest 10-K filing by 50% to reflect the subsequent change to the price of ethanol. The result is an EV of $106.6 million (see table) and a trailing EV/adj. EBITDA ratio of 2.9x. This ratio is especially low given that, as I wrote back in 2018, the company's shares have historically traded at a 6x ratio during periods of positive production margins, although it does reflect the current (and temporary) dire operating environment.

REX enterprise value (in millions except for share price) 1/31/2020 Share price $40.10 Diluted shares outstanding 6.3 Market cap $252.6 Short-term debt $0 Long-term debt $0 Total debt $0 Minority interest $52.6 Cash, restricted cash, and eq. $180.8 Inventories* $17.8 Enterprise value $106.6

*Reduced by 50% to reflect the falling price of ethanol. Source: FY 2019 10-K.

I expect a return of the share price to an EV/adj. EBITDA ratio of 6x in 2021 as the ethanol sector's production margins turn positive in response to that year's reinvigorated blending requirement. Assuming a successful 2020 planting season - which is exactly what the U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecasting to occur - then REX American Resources can be expected in FY 2021 to achieve an ethanol production volume that is closer to its capacity volume of 288 million gallons than to FY 2019's volume shipped of 238 million gallons. It is therefore realistic to assume that FY 2021 will see the ethanol segment's contribution to adj. EBITDA reach or exceed $63.7 million, or $0.22/gallon, on rebounding demand.

The company's total FY 2021 adj. EBITDA will be closer to $80 million due to the contributions of its short-term investments ($4.2 million interest benefit in FY 2019) and refined coal operation ($12.8 million in income tax benefit in FY 2019) in addition to its ethanol operations. Notably, the adj. EBITDA assumption is not scenario-dependent, given that a demand rebound in FY 2021 is mandated by federal law. This enables the calculation of two share price forecasts based on the aforementioned pessimistic and optimistic scenarios. The pessimistic scenario makes the assumption that the company's cash reserve declines by $15.8 million in FY 2020 (its FH2 2019 cash burn extrapolated to an entire year) due to ethanol demand remaining depressed because of social distancing. Its inventory is expected to be 50% lower than on January 31, 2020, for the same reason. The optimistic scenario assumes that ethanol demand rebounds alongside gasoline demand in H2 2020 and that the cash reserve declines by only $7.9 million as a result. The optimistic scenario further assumes that the January 31, 2020, inventory value is unchanged.

The share price of REX American Resources in FY 2021 will be dependent on the scenario that occurs. Under the pessimistic scenario, the company's EV in FY 2021 can be expected to reach $240 million ($80 million adj. EBITDA and 3x EV/adj. EBITDA ratio), which would result in a share price of just under $60 (see table). Under the optimistic scenario, by contrast, the company's EV in FY 2021 can be expected to reach $480 million ($80 million adj. EBITDA and 6x EV/adj. EBITDA ratio) due to the faster recovery of market sentiment, which would result in a share price of $101. The difference between the two EV and share price estimates is due to (1) the larger amount of cash burn under the 3x adj. EBITDA scenario and (2) the superior market sentiment under the 6x adj. EBITDA scenario. The pessimistic and optimistic scenarios would result in share price increases of 47% and 152%, respectively, from the current share price of $40.10.

REX valuation scenario (in millions except for share price) Pessimistic Optimistic Adj. EBITDA $80 $80 My FY 2021 EV estimate $240.0 $480.0 Short-term debt 0 0 Long-term debt 0 0 Total debt 0 0 Minority interest $52.6 $52.6 Cash and cash eq. $165.0 $172.9 Inventories $17.8 $35.6 Market cap $370.2 $635.9 Diluted shares outstanding 6.3 6.3 Share price target $58.76 $100.93

Valuation analysis - Liquidation value

Liquidation analysis calculates the value of a company in the event of a liquidation event. While the probability of such an event occurring to REX American Resources is extremely low due to its balance sheet strength, liquidation value is also a good measure of the downside protection that is provided by a company's underlying book value. This is especially true for companies such as REX American Resources that have relatively liquid balance sheets. It is used here, in conjunction with the EV/adj. EBITDA analysis, to determine the lower range of the share price target.

At the start of FY 2020, REX American Resources had a total cash reserve, including restricted cash, of $180.8 million. It also had 6.3 million diluted shares outstanding, meaning that each share represents $28.70 of cash. In other words, 72% of the current value of the company's shares takes the form of cash.

REX American Resources also has a number of current assets that are either easily convertible into cash or represent cash payments (see table). These assets are valued at a combined $54.7 million, or $8.67/share. Inventory is excluded from this figure, given the ongoing collapse of ethanol prices and demand (i.e., the analysis conservatively assumes that, in the event of a liquidation, the company would be unable to find a buyer of its ethanol inventory).

Asset Value Value/share Short-term investments $26.1 million $4.14 Accounts receivable $13.0 million $2.06 Prepayments $9.6 million $1.52 Refundable taxes $6.0 million $0.95 Total $54.7 million $8.67

Each REX American Resources share therefore represents liquid assets of $37.37, or 93% of the current share price. This leaves tangible property as the remaining major asset class to be valued. As mentioned above, the company has substantial ethanol production PP&E in the form of an effective corn ethanol facility capacity ownership of 288 million gallons. This PP&E would be sold as part of a liquidation event. The quantification of this PP&E value can be difficult, given important differences in terms of facility age, efficiency, corn cost basis, and local ethanol prices. Different facilities have different liquidation values as a result. We have a better understanding of these variables with regard to REX American Resources due to its historical production margins, however: the fact that the company has consistently achieved high margins from its PP&E relative to its peers means that its production facilities would have a correspondingly higher liquidation value.

Just last month, Pacific Ethanol sold 145 million gallons of its Midwestern corn ethanol production PP&E for an average $0.49/gallon. The sector's production margins have declined since then, but this must be balanced against the fact that Pacific Ethanol's facilities have historically achieved the lowest production margins of its group of independent peers. For example, REX American Resources achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of $0.13/gallon ($36.7 million adj. EBITDA divided by 288 million gallons of capacity) in FY 2019 compared to Pacific Ethanol's CY 2019 EBITDA margin of $0.004/gallon ($2.5 million EBITDA divided by 605 million gallons of capacity).

Scenario analysis illustrates how the company's liquidation value is affected by the operating environment. The pessimistic and optimistic scenarios from the EV/adj. EBITDA analysis are used here as well: a 3x EV/adj. EBITDA ratio that reflects a scenario where ethanol demand remains low until 2021, and a 6x EV/adj. EBITDA ratio that reflects a scenario where ethanol demand rebounds in H2 2020 and hits full stride in 2021. For purposes of calculating liquidation value in FY 2020, the 3x EV/adj. EBITDA scenario assumes adj. EBITDA of $0.13/gallon (the FY 2019 result) while the 6x EV/adj. EBITDA scenario assumes adj. EBITDA of $0.27/gallon (the FY 2016 result).

The 3x EV/adj. EBITDA ratio yields an ethanol PP&E value of $0.39/gallon, whereas a 6x EV/adj. EBITDA ratio yields a value of $1.62/gallon (see table). These correspond to absolute ethanol PP&E values of $112.3 million and $466.6 million, respectively. Such a range is realistic under the circumstances: in Q4 2019 the company's market cap approached $600 million on strong sector-wide margin growth, for example, and its asset mix has not changed substantially since then. The company's ethanol PP&E is valued at $17.83/share and $74.06/share under the pessimistic and optimistic scenarios, respectively.

Pessimistic Optimistic Capacity adj. EBITDA/gallon $0.13 $0.27 Capacity value/gallon $0.39 $1.62 Total capacity 288 million gallons 288 million gallons Total capacity value $112.3 million $466.6 million Total capacity value/share $17.83 $74.06

In total, then, the assets of REX American Resources have a calculated liquidation value of $55.2/share under the 3x EV/adj. EBITDA scenario and $111.43/share under the 6x EV/adj. EBITDA scenario. From these values must be subtracted total liabilities of $7.44/share. The result is liquidation values for the two scenarios of $56.43/share and $112.66/share, respectively (see table). To put these into perspective, the company's share price moved above $100/share in late 2016 and below $70/share in early 2019. The likely target value is somewhere in between this range. Even the low value of $56.43/share represents an increase of 41% from the share price at the time of writing, though, meaning that REX American Resources is worth substantially more based on its net assets alone than the market is giving it credit for.

Values ($/share) 3x EV/adj. EBITDA 6x EV/adj. EBITDA Cash and eq. 37.37 37.37 + Current assets 8.67 8.67 + Ethanol PP&E 17.83 74.06 - Total liabilities 7.44 7.44 = Liquidation value $56.43 $112.66 Change from current price 41% 181%

Conclusion

I employ EV/adj. EBITDA analysis and liquidation analysis to forecast the share price of REX American Resources in FY 2021 following the mandated rebound of U.S. gasoline demand. Both analyses forecast the lower bound of the share price range to be approximately $57/share, which would represent an increase of more than 40% from the share price at the time of writing. The liquidation valuation analysis also illustrates how deeply undervalued the company's share price is during the ongoing market panic: its liquid current assets alone, excluding inventories, represent 93% of its current market value. Even should a complete and permanent collapse of U.S. ethanol demand occur - and this would require Congress to attempt to overturn the RFS2 in a move that would be extremely unlikely to succeed, let alone during a general election campaign - then REX American Resources offers investors strong downside protection.

As I have described above, though, the reality is that mandated U.S. ethanol demand in 2021 will rebound to volumes not seen since 2016. A recovery of market sentiment in H2 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic response eases, such as the optimistic scenario assumes, would result in a share price target of at least $100 that would represent an increase of almost 150% from the share price at the time of writing. Conservatively, then, long investors can expect the shares of REX American Resources to achieve a return of at least 40% by FY 2021, with uncertainty to the upside rather than downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.