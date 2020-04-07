A History Of IG Credit Spreads Suggests Opportunity

For those looking to add some risk to their portfolios, but less comfortable adding equities, gleaning credit spread premia might be desirable.

Even passive market watchers know that the stock market recently experienced a rapid sell-off, characterized by historic levels of volatility. Most well-informed Seeking Alpha readers can tell you that the S&P 500 (SPY) at 2600 is back to a level it first reached in November 2017, nearly two and a half years ago.

Fewer readers are in touch with what has happened with investment grade credit spreads during the current bout of market turmoil. These spreads refer to the average spread premium above similarly matched Treasuries for investment grade rated companies. Whether you are a fixed income investor or an equity investor, understanding the functioning of credit markets can be of valuable insight. Wider spreads raise the cost of debt capital for companies, reducing the returns on capital that underpin capital budgeting decisions and asset valuations. In “The Hidden Stock Market Driver”, I showed readers that the returns of S&P 500 constituents have been directly related to their credit ratings.

Investment grade corporate credit spreads hit 373bp over Treasuries on March 23rd. That spread level was 280bp over where spreads started 2020. The credit index I am using to glean average spreads is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index. This 373bp spread level was the widest since the recovery from the Global Financial Crisis in 2009. Credit index spreads closed yesterday at 274bp, still more than 2x their trailing ten-year average, and above local highs in other post-crisis periods of stress.

Source: Bloomberg, Barclays

Credit spreads offer compensation for credit default risk. That spread over Treasuries is the annualized premium investors need to be paid for lending to that basket of corporations versus lending to the U.S. government. Currently, the average investment grade corporate bond pays investors 2.74% more per year that Treasuries of similar length.

When corporations default, investors do not lose all their money. Given that debtholders are senior in the capital structure of a company versus the equity, they tend to get paid a recovery of 40 cents on the dollar in the event of default. That means that a 373bp spread over Treasuries was pricing in a 6.22% annualized default rate (373/69% loss given default). Similarly, the current 274bp spread premium is offering investors compensation for a 4.57% annualized default rate. Let’s look at history to see what the average credit default rate for investment grade credit has been historically. The graph below shows Moody's annual default rates for investment grade corporate bonds (blue line), speculative grade corporate bonds (orange line) and the default rate implied by current market spreads (yellow) and recent peak spreads (grey).

Source: Moody's, Barclays, Bloomberg

From this graph, it has become apparent that investment grade corporate bondholders are being paid for something other than simply credit risk in this environment. Current investment grade corporate bond spreads are compensating investors for multiples of any single year's realized credit losses. Speculative grade corporate bond default rates have only hit the stressed levels implied by current investment grade corporate spreads in severe recessions, and when so, only for a short-time horizon before credit stress and default rates receded.

The next graph shows an overlay of 5-year A rated corporate bond spreads with 5-year CDX spreads over the last several years. For retail investors unfamiliar with CDX spreads, the contract represents a basket of 125 equally weighted corporate credit derivatives. This derivative is typically traded between institutional counterparties through a clearinghouse with one side looking to earn insurance premiums against defaults and the other side hedging against credit risk. As you can see, the funded cash bond trade and the unfunded derivative trade, requiring limited cash outlay in the form of initial margin, have tended to move together. Very recently, the two diverged. Cash corporate bonds, a funded trade that requires cash to purchase the securities, began to trade at much wider spreads, reflecting an increased risk premia for furnishing liquidity.

If part of the widening in corporate bond spreads is a function of tightened liquidity conditions, then investors on the sidelines looking to deploy some of their cash can earn outsized risk premia in investment grade credit. This would be especially prudent for investors who successfully rotated into Treasuries and are not yet ready to rotate back into equities. Liquidity conditions in fixed income markets are normalizing, spurred by increased support once again from the Federal Reserve. (An overview of the alphabet soup of current Fed lending programs seems like a worthy near-term article).

Investors looking to gain access to highly diversified spread premia in corporate bonds could look at purchase one of the corporate bond exchange traded funds. The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) is the largest. Investors not wanting to take as much interest rate duration (LQD has a duration of nearly 9 years) could also look to purchase the Vanguard Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT), which has a duration of closer to 6 years. Shorter duration bond funds will see more of their yield derived from the cheap credit component of bond yields, but will offer less upside from spread tightening (and downside from interest rate increases) given their shorter duration.

Investment grade corporate bond spreads are wider than at any point in the last ten years. I am of the opinion that blue chip, investment grade domestic corporates are unlikely to fail en masse as a result of a public health crisis. (For those scoring at home, only 34bp of the current 274bp average investment grade corporate bond spreads is attributable to the beleaguered Energy sector.) Severe non-Energy defaults are currently being priced into spreads. Part of this spread premia appears to be compensation for providing liquidity in stressed markets. For investors where an allocation to corporate bonds fits in your asset allocation mix, taking broad exposure to investment grade corporate bonds will generate solidly positive excess returns over the intermediate to long term.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.