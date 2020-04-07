Horizon Bancorp's Margin To Suffer From Big Repricing Gap

Earnings of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) are likely to plunge this year due to the federal funds rate cut and high rate-sensitivity of the net interest margin. Far more assets than liabilities will mature this year, which will make the margin highly sensitive to interest rates. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic will worsen credit quality, especially the quality of the consumer segment, which will drive provisions charges and drag earnings. On the other hand, non-interest income will likely be higher this year due to the Salin Bancshares acquisition, which will support net income this year. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 11% year-over-year to $1.37 in 2020. The December 2020 target price implies a high upside from the current market price, making HBNC a feasible investment for a holding period of nine months. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the riskiness of the stock; therefore, HBNC is only suitable for high-risk tolerant investors. Based on the expectations of earnings decline and the risk level, I'm adopting a neutral rating on HBNC.

Net Interest Income to Suffer from Repricing Gap

The 150bps federal funds rate cut will adversely affect the rate-sensitive net interest margin, NIM. HBNC's NIM will be highly rate-sensitive this year because fewer liabilities than assets will mature in 2020, making the costs stickier than yields. According to details given in the latest 10-K filing, the amount of assets that will reprice is 161% of liabilities that will reprice in 2020. Considering this repricing gap, I'm expecting the NIM to decline by 10bps in the first quarter and then by 31bps in the second quarter of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

I'm expecting loan growth to partially offset the effect of NIM compression on net interest income. I'm expecting loan growth to be positive this year, but much lower than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Economists are now expecting the country's GDP to contract in the second quarter of 2020, according to news reports. The Economist Intelligence Unit's nowcast for the first quarter is now at just 0.58%, down from the previous nowcast of 1.78%. Due to the prospects of a contraction in the nation's economy, I'm expecting loans to grow by just 0.1% in the first quarter and then decline by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2020. I'm expecting business activity to pick up by August 2020; therefore, I'm expecting the loan growth to recover to 0.5% in the third quarter. For the full year, I'm expecting loans to grow by 0.9% year-over-year, as shown in the table below.

COVID-19 to Drive Provisions for Loan Losses

HBNC's provisions charges for loan losses are likely to increase this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's consumer portfolio is particularly at risk from COVID-19 because the pandemic has pushed up unemployment in the country. According to the latest news reports, the U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, leading to a jump in unemployment ratio to 4.4% from 3.5%. The newly unemployed people will take some time to find new jobs once the lockdown is lifted. Hence, the consumer segment will likely recover later than other segments, like the commercial real estate and the commercial and industrial segments. At the end of December 2019, the consumer segment made up 18% of total loans. Based on the outlook of credit quality for different loan segments, I'm expecting HBNC to book provisions charges of $2.8 million in 2020, up from $2.0 million in 2019.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Decline by 11%

The expected decline in net interest income and increase in provisions charges will drag earnings this year. On the other hand, non-interest income will likely increase this year, which will help support earnings. I'm expecting non-interest income to be higher this year compared to last year due to the Salin Bancshares acquisition in late March 2019. HBNC's non-interest income is likely to remain mostly safe from the stock market crash because the company does not depend on income from equities.

Considering the changes in net interest income, provisions for loan losses, and non-interest income, I'm expecting HBNC's net income to decrease by 7.1% year-over-year in 2020. On a per-share basis, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 10.7% to $1.37. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the riskiness of investing in HBNC. The actual results can miss the estimates if the adverse effects of COVID-19 on business activity get prolonged beyond August 2020. The prolonged shutdown of businesses can lead to loan growth missing its estimate and provisions charges exceeding their estimate. Moreover, the NIM can decline further if the Federal Reserve takes its target rate below zero. Additionally, HBNC is a thinly traded stock, which adds to the riskiness. The risks make the stock unsuitable for low to medium risk-tolerant investors.

December 2020 Target Price Suggests Significant Upside

I'm using HBNC's historical average price-to-book-value ratio, P/B, to value the stock. HBNC has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.13 in 2019. Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $15.4 gives a target price of $17.4 for December 2020. This price target implies a 92% upside from HBNC's April 3 closing price, as shown in the table below. The table also displays the sensitivity of HBNC's target price to the P/B ratio.

The high price upside suggests that HBNC is a good investment for a holding period of nine months. However, risks are likely to remain high in the next few months, as mentioned above. These risks make the stock unsuitable for low to medium risk-tolerant investors. Further, the risks are likely to keep HBNC's stock price depressed in the next four to five months. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on HBNC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.