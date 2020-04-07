RingCentral: 40%+ Downside Due To Covid 19 Market Share Losses

Positive Covid19 trends in Italy and New York, combined with technical share overhangs, make losses imminent. My target price is $132.

The type of disruption that took years for companies like MySpace have taken 3 months for RingCentral - a $18.5 billion company.

RingCentral Marketshare losses to Zoom and Microsoft Teams eclipse those seen at Myspace (vs Facebook), Jawbone (vs Fitbit), and Borders (vs Kindle).

While market participants believe Covid19 will help RingCentral, it has actually super charged marketshare losses.

Due to covid19 pushing a remote-work narrative, RingCentral has reached a valuation not seen by its peers Citrix and Microsoft since the 2000 tech bubble.

Executive Summary

The move to remote working and video conferencing has been fast forwarded in the past few weeks. Microsoft Teams and Zoom have built an insurmountable lead over RingCentral as evident in multiple sources of data. The lead is, by many measures, larger than the lead Facebook had over MySpace when it went into receivership.

RingCentral has limited feature advantages versus incumbent players and can't afford to invest as much in advertising. The competitive environment has also accelerated due to Google's more aggressive actions regarding Duo marketing.

Now that video has hit mass market adoption, it will be difficult for use cases like support to work. Imagine asking an upset customer, or potential new client, to install RingCentral if they already have Zoom and Teams installed. These issues are compounded because both Zoom and Microsoft have launched phone systems (found here for Microsoft, and here for Zoom). Because of its extreme multiple versus gross profits and lack of free cash flow support, and imminent negative technical catalysts (convert hedging, and sales from Avaya) -- RingCentral stock has enormous imminent downside. There is a reasonable chance this $18 billion company is in fact, worthless.

Background

Many people would be surprised to learn that RingCentral is worth the same amount as Twitter ($18-19b). But the company has a long history of growing revenue above 20% and near 80% gross margin which has excited investors while Twitter has a patchy execution history financially.

Extreme outperformance

Source: Tiingo Data

The above chart shows that RingCentral has outperformed the S&P 500 by 630% since 2017.

Source: Tiingo Data

Year to date, this outperformance has accelerated due to a boom in Remote work stocks. This outperformance is extreme -- RingCentral has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 40% in 2020.

Company overview suggests peers are MSFT, ZEN, CTXS - which RingCentral trades at an all time valuation premium to

Source: February Mgmt presentation

Ring Central's business model combines Citrix (remote login), Microsoft (integrated suite/cloud) and Zendesk (customer support). These companies have relatively long history so are useful to consider for multiple comparison. I use Gross Profit as the primary metric for valuation because of the inconsistencies in RNG's free cash flow. Here we can see a chart of RNG's valuation versus these peers over time

Source: Historical EV data from Sharadar, gross profit data from SEC edgar

The chart above shows that RingCentral's current gross profit valuation in Blue tells us 3 key points:

RingCentral is the most expensive it has ever been relative to its own historical average on a gross profit yield basis by a factor of 3.5x.

Relative to peers -- where it normally provides 2% less gross profit yield, and now commands 7.1% less -- it is 3.3x more expensive than historical averages

RingCentral's current valuation, on a gross profit basis has no other relevant precedent than Microsoft and Citrix at the height of the 2000 tech bubble

How we got here in a nutshell: the SAAS hockey stick

Source: Edgar, Historical 10qs

RingCentral has a classic software hockey stick growth pattern. There are two things to note on the above chart, however. First - the trough growth rate of the company was 25% in early 2018. This is relevant because it roughly corresponds with management forward guidance for 2020 revenue growth. Second, revenue growth has not moved above the 35% peak rate in 2016. This is significant insofar as RingCentral's valuation has moved to more extreme levels without a corresponding acceleration in growth

Analysts were very excited about RingCentral's most recent quarter

Great. Congratulations. That was a phenomenal end to the year, and you've beaten revenue nicely in consistency over the many, many years I've covered you. But you absolutely crushed it, the beat, both percentage and so as always, I think is the biggest I've ever seen”

- Bob Ansari, William Blair, Feb, management call.

The very exciting thing about the February quarter was this chart:

The idea that Enterprise is growing at 71% implies big margin expansion for RingCentral and the potential of a move into Microsoft's customer base for Teams, and integrated cloud products.

The Bear Thesis

It is indisputable that RingCentral has executed historically. Unfortunately, due to Covid19, they have lost marketshare to their key competitors in what is most likely a permanent fashion. What the market has perceived as bullish for the company (a shift to remote work) is actually terrible bearish (accelerated Network effects for competitors).

Exhibit 1: Severe Web Market Share loss

Source: Alexa, SimilarWeb, Web Panel Data

The chart above shows that over the last 28 days Zoom has 79x the amount of traffic as RingCentral

It has had 250x the amount of traffic over the past 7 days

Exhibit 2: A failure for RingCentral reach new highs in traffic even with the virus

Source: Alexa, SimilarWeb

7 day rolling traffic is in the range we've seen many time before

Down substantially from the initial bump in March implies people began using other products

Zoom, shown on the right, shows that it actually is benefiting in an exponential fashion from Covid19

Exhibit 3: Crushing market-share losses to Zoom in the Apple App store

At the time of writing, RingCentral is rated #1,268 in the overall app store. Zoom is rated #1. Based on log effects, the number of downloads today for Zoom are approximately 6000x higher.

Visual of Zoom App rank over time

Source: App Annie

Here is a brief timeline of the rank history. It is hard to digest when shown on the AppAnnie Chart because of exponential functions:

Thursday March 5: Zoom begins to break out. Reaches #77 in Overall App store Zoom is now the #5 most downloaded Application Thursday March 12: RingCentral Mobile first breaks to top 1000 apps in IOS

Monday March 16: Zoom hits #1 in the IOS App store

Tuesday March 17: RingCentral hits #707 - its peak in overall ranking Zoom still #1

Monday March 24: RingCentral cracks back below #1000 Zoom still #1

April 1: RingCentral stabilizes at #1,305

April 1: Zoom is still the #1 App on the IOS app store

Thus, Zoom conservatively has 1,300x the mobile traction of RingCentral in addition to 250x the web traction RingCentral is #43 in business while Zoom is #1 Given a conservative 2x slope function in the business app store (#1 has many more downloads than #3 and so on) -- Zoom is outpacing RingCentral at least by a factor of 86 in business



Exhibit 4: The Share Loss isn't Just to Zoom

Source: Google Trends

Worst ever share loss vs Non-Zoom competitors. In the above chart we can see that RingCentral market-share cracked below 2% for the first time ever versus key competitors in an index of Google Search terms

This is significant because RNG vs ZM offers more work collaboration. Thus this share loss removes one of the key arguments that bulls might have - that RingCentral is a business only product and Zoom is just for consumers

Exhibit 5: This type of share loss has been terminal to many industries and companies

The chart above uses Google trends data. The "First Crossover" is the date when Google Trends for a term first crossed over. For example, Searches for Netflix first crossed Blockbuster in August 2007. Searches for "Kindle" crossed over Borders in June 2010.

Due to its popularity in the tech industry, Zoom actually first crossed RingCentral in February 2016 but has become super charged during the Coronavirus

At the time of writing Zoom has about 250-300x the search traffic as RingCentral (higher than the 96x shown on the chart)

You can see that the average multiple of companies like Blockbuster, Myspace, Pebble, Jawbone, CD Players, Zara, Borders, or Palm pilot on Google trends at the time of company bankruptcy / trend irrelevance was 24x.

Seeing this visually in a famous example:

Exhibit 6: RingCentral's product has no advantages versus Zoom or Microsoft Teams

Facebook ultimately destroyed MySpace because it was an incrementally better product with a larger network effect. This likely could not have happened if Facebook weren't good.

I wanted to do a deep dive on RingCentral's products to see if they have a hope of beating Microsoft, Zoom, Google and Slack.

Source: RingCentral Demo Video

Here you can see that RingCentral's most recent product looks a lot like Slack or Microsoft Teams but supports both video and phone meetings. This makes comparison to Microsoft Teams and Slack important --

Quantitatively Slack has a rank of #464 overall in the App store, 2x RingCentral

Microsoft Teams has a rank of #7 in the app Store, 146x RingCentral

Most Recent google searches for Microsoft Teams are 11x RingCentral, while searches for Slack are 3.5x RingCentral

On March 19th Microsoft updated us that Teams was adding 12m DAUs per week and had reached 43 million DAUs. Assuming that growth rates have dropped off (probably have not) - let us assume that as of April 2 Microsoft has about 50 million DAUs for Teams. The main argument RNG bulls make is that RingCentral can survive the Zoom onslaught because Zoom is not primarily a B2B use case.

Microsoft pretty much blows that out of the water, as it is entirely B2B with extensive office and Cloud computing integrations.

Just as a reference, here's what Microsoft Team's interface looks like (hint, it's the same as RNG)

Source: Microsoft Demo Video

And finally, Zoom meetings, which are also more or less the same and have feature parity (file sharing etc)

Source: Zoom Website

A summary of RingCentral's video meeting can be found here

One of the cool features is "Document Mark Up"

Unfortunately, both Zoom and Microsoft have this feature. Here is a screenshot from Zoom enabling collaborative mark up:

It's not really clear what RingCentral can do to dig itself out of this hole from a feature perspective. After reviewing 100% of their feature demo videos, and speaking to sales, RingCentral's most current unique feature is "mute while driving" which should be trivial for peers to implement.

Exhibit 7: It will be very hard for RingCentral to deploy marketing dollars to fix the problem because of ad saturation and bad SEO

Top of the fold Google searches for "conference call"

Source March Google search cache

In SEO terms, RingCentral does not even show up on the first page of searches for the word "conference call"

RingCentral does not show up on the first page for the word "video call"

RingCentral does not show up on the first page for the word "sales software"

Google appears to be prioritizing its own video calling tool "Duo" and also allowing up to 8 ads to show on the top of the fold

Microsoft Teams is free, as is "Free Conference Call" - potentially limiting the scope for bottom of the funnel growth

The Duo news shouldn't be discounted because there's been a regime shift in Google's favoritism towards it's own product:

Here's what Google search results for "Video Call" looked like in March of 2019

Here's what they look like in March of 2020:

This is even more significant because it has translated in a giant relative share gain for Google Duo

Google Duo App store rankings:

Source: App Annie

This is quite similar in nature to what Google did to TripAdvisor, that I highlighted last year before the stock dropped 50%+ (note it's my only other Seeking Alpha article)

Exhibit 8: The companies RingCentral highlighted as customer wins have dropped severely since the Feb call

RingCentral has large strategic partners and enterprise customers that ultimately determine its billings curve. Equity prices and macro environment considerations shape the spend outlook for most companies - especially as commitments to Enterprise service contracts is a long-term commitment. RingCentral management highlighted companies in the financial services, small business and banking sector that have come under strong pressure since earnings were released in February. A weakened equity environment for key customers and small businesses (Avaya's focus) will tilt away from using RingCentral and instead using free tools such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

In October, we announced our strategic partnership with Avaya. In November, we announced that we expanded our relationship with AT&T. And today, we announced our third strategic system integrator partnership with Atos. On the leadership team, we added Anand Eswaran as President and Chief Operating Officer. I'll expand on these key announcements later, after a review of Q4 results.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Call, Feb 2020

The above chart shows that both AT&T and Avaya have struggled heavily since the quarterly earnings call. It is unlikely that companies down 30-40% would heavily prioritize a RingCentral partnership.

Regarding the ATOS partnership, management sounded initially excited

Atos is a global leader in enabling enterprise digital transformation, with annual revenue of approximately $13 billion. The partnership will help extend RingCentral's reach into large enterprise accounts, moving forward with digital transformation initiatives.”

...

Atos will become a strategic SI partner to RingCentral. We expect RingCentral to accelerate its large enterprise reach by joining Office's digital transformation portfolio."

Before throwing cold water on the company's materiality to 2020 earnings:

...

Given the sales cycles for larger enterprise, we are not assuming much contribution from Atos in 2020.”

Many of RingCentral's customer wins have heavily decelerated since the quarter

Arch Capital:

In financial services, we had a standout quarter. First, we are excited to announce a win with Arch Capital, a global leader in providing specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions. We are pleased to see a global 2,000 multibillion-dollar enterprise like Arch Capital select RingCentral for their global cloud communication needs. Feb 2020 Call

Arch Capital stock has dropped nearly 40% since signing up for RingCentral

CreditHuman:

Another financial institution win in the quarter was Credit Human, a large credit union based in San Antonio, with members across the country. The ability to integrate a complete, unified communications platform with key financial services applications, including Jack Henry, was an important differentiator in securing this nearly 1,000-seat win.”

Source: feb earnings call.

CreditHuman, as a credit union heavily exposed to Texas (which is in turn to oil, which has collapsed) -- is not publicly traded. But a realistic comparable would be the Regional Banking ETF, KRE, which is down about 50% since the Feb call.

Richemont

Richemont is a well-known Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company of many luxury brands, including Montblanc. They needed a single digital customer engagement platform across eight of their luxury brand divisions. Richemont plans to deploy engaged digital globally on several digital channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. We also continue to see increasing traction with our native engaged voice outbound blended solution, with a record number of wins last quarter

Source: Feb Call

Richemont has dropped over 30% since the Feb call as luxury good demand has collapsed globally.

Exhibit 9: Dicey financials

Concerning gross margin trajectory

Source: Edgar, Historical 10qs

This failure to crack 35% is more concerning because RingCentral's gross margins have inflected negatively. Year over year changes in gross margin are below -200 bps. This is concerning because RingCentral has highlighted big enterprise wins, which normally would cause your Gross Margin profile to accelerate, not decelerate.

Extremely concerning free cash flow margin trajectory

Source: Edgar, Historical 10qs

Compounding the gross margin issue is a much more concerning issue regarding the company's free cash flow - a key metric for enterprise software. RingCentral's FCF margin cracked through 0 in 2017 and was on a continuously expanding trajectory until the most recent quarter where there was large free cash flow margin deceleration - the largest in the company's history. This compounds concerns highlighted in the gross margin narrative - that enterprise deals are not flowing through to the bottom line.

Guidance implies trough revenue growth rates with no GAAP margin expansion and extreme share dilution

Despite extreme valuation the company did not guide GAAP operating margin expansion for 2020, and its revenue guidance is 25-26%, a deceleration from Q1 2020's guide at 29% and matching its historical trough growth rate in 2018. During RNG's trough growth rate highlighted earlier, its valuation was 60-80% lower.

Source: SEC Edgar

The company did guide "Non GAAP" operating margin expansion, but per the above chart notes this non GAAP guidance includes both amortizations of acquisitions which management repeatedly highlighted as important bolt ons to operating capabilities, as well as share based compensation. Paying employees to work does not seem optional for a software company. Thus, I feel it is more appropriate to look at their GAAP operating margin guidance as there is no lumpy event that particularly demands adjustment.

Excessive forward dilution and dubiously large payments to a "channel partner", Avaya

In small print management highlights a large ramp in share count due to exercise of a convertible note as well as shares based payments to a small company called Avaya (AVYA, publicly traded). The chart below shows the effect on dilution

Source: Edgar, Feb Mgmt Presentation

Dilution at RingCentral is ramping from a trailing 6% (already high) to a rather stomach churning 13%. The 4 quarter trailing share count is 83.1 million. The guided share count is 94.5 million. That’s an incremental issuance of 11.1 million shares. That’s about $2.3 billion of issuance over 12 months at April 1 share price.

This issuance and dilution is more concerning when viewed in the context of the following Forbes article:

RingCentral will pay $500 million to Avaya, including an advance of $375 million—mostly in RingCentral stock—for future payments and licensing rights as well as a $125 million investment of preferred equity for a 6% stake in Avaya.” - Forbes, October 2019

There are 3 points I want to make about Avaya.

RingCentral mentioned Avaya 34 times during its February earnings call, about the same frequency as Apple typically mentions the iPhone on its calls Avaya's share price as of the February earnings release was $12.8. It is currently trading at $6.98 - down 45% Avaya's entire market cap is only around $650 million. The fact that a $500 million payment to Avaya highlighted in the Forbes article is equivalent to over 75% of Avaya's market cap means a) Avaya has an incentive to sell RingCentral stock to recapitalize itself given large equity price declines and small business weakness and b) RingCentral's management likely over-emphasized the significance of the Avaya deal given that it was the main thrust of the earnings call but the lion's share of Avaya's enterprise value is - in fact, RingCentral stock or cash.

Catalyst Path

Catalyst #1 Peaking ICU numbers in Italy and NYC combined with Abbott Labs (ABT) test will get investors thinking "outside the Virus", causing RNG to derate

So far RingCentral has seen a strong bid because investors do not want to "overthink" Covid19 because of panicky price action and clear narrative shifts to remote work. Logically, as things calm down - investors will reassess what they bought (and sold). The timeline for this is relatively clear given recent developments. It should happen over the next month.

Source: Italian Covid19 data

The chart above shows that new ICU patients are substantively decelerating in Italy

Source: New York Governor's office data

The chart above shows that net ICU patients are also decelerating in New York City, the epicenter of the infection in the US.

Abbot Labs recently launched a machine that can return coronavirus tests in 5-13 minutes. This has some important implications regarding viral control and RingCentral. Namely:

It will be easier to establish who is infected and who is not - thus creating the possibility for "Green and Red" zones similar to those being created in Wuhan China

It will make working Remotely less important because everyone in most offices will be regularly tested for the virus / limiting concerns about the spread

“The city of Detroit received the Abbott Labs tests today, April 1. They will be available for use within the next 24 hours,the mayor said.”

Catalyst #2 The rate of news flow around Covid19 vaccines is likely going to accelerate, lowering 2021 RNG EPS growth estimates

Here are some large companies that have made announcements regarding Covid19 vaccine timelines

China is also in an arms race to develop a vaccine, with the government ordering scientists to beat other countries in the race to the solution.

While somewhat dystopian, China likely has less reticence testing vaccines on live subjects versus the west -- which should move forward the time table of human testing - one of the key elements cited on delay. China immediately began treating patients with Remdesevir (Gilead's drug) with minimum clinical study, just as a recent example.

Fauci and other CDC officials have expressed excitement about the rate of vaccine development versus past epidemics, such as SARs. Because many of the viral treatments are focused on RNA replication, new CRISPR technologies have high promise. While it is impossible to predict how quickly a vaccine is developed, it is possible to measure how much it costs to sequence a genome (one of the key ingredients in RNA based vaccine research).

Currently, Wall Street Consensus sees RingCentral growing EPS from 20-30% from 2020 to 2021. As it becomes increasingly clear we won't all be working remotely in 2021, it is likely analysts will take these #s down

Catalyst #3 Analyst downgrades due to the price run up untethering from fundamentals

Analysts are extremely excited about RingCentral from a "story" perspective and rate the stock as a strong buy with a $244 price target, but have made few changes to their numbers

The company is actually guiding to trough growth rates (25%). In the past, when RingCentral had such a low and decelerating growth rate the stock had a valuation about 3x lower. This keeps the bar high for analysts to maintain their price targets

Over the last 90 days analysts have moved their 2020 EPS for RNG only 1-2% while the stock has surged, implying they're uncertain of the flow through of Covid19 to company earnings

Catalyst #4 Avaya share sales, a huge convert that needs to be hedged compounded by a potential wave of employee selling

The Avaya Sale Issue: ~390m$ of sales

RingCentral will pay $500 million to Avaya, including an advance of $375 million—mostly in RingCentral stock" - Fortune, Oct 2019

Assuming Avaya got paid $300m in stock in October of 2019, since then RingCentral has risen about 30%. So back of envelope if Avaya has $390m of RingCentral shares locked up (unlikely it was instant vest) -- and their market capitalization is only $600m as I am writing this -- it seems likely they'll be selling to keep their business afloat. This is confirmed / implied in their March investor disclosure:

Source: Avaya March investor disclosure

The Convert Issue: ~$758 million of sales

As of December 31, 2019, the fair value of the 0% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) was approximately $929.2 million. The fair value was determined based on the quoted price for the Notes in an inactive market on the last trading day of the reporting period and is considered as Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy... As of December 31, 2019, we had $386.9 million outstanding of our 0% convertible senior notes due 2023

Source RNG 10k

So $929.2 - $386.9 = $542.3 million of equity overhang from converts at $168 per share (when they were last marked on 10q).

Implied volatility has more than tripled since December 2019 on the overall market -- so it is safe to assume that the calls are worth 20% more from that on a mark to market basis from that factor alone. When you include the run up in price of 31%, I believe a 40% increase in call value is extremely conservative. This gets you to about a $758 million overhang.

It is certainly not guaranteed the debt investor will delta hedge their exposure, but -- I would humbly suggest that they do so.

The Share Based Comp issue: ~500m of sales

Share based compensation is at all time highs growing 60% yoy. RingCentral has a long history of paying employees in equity quite aggressively, currently at a run rate of $30m per quarter

Over the past 5 years employees have been paid 4,938,293 shares. This number is determined by dividing share based compensation by the share price disclosed in the 10q. These shares today are worth over $1b

Employees will likely not be happy when they learn that management paid an obscure company, Avaya, $500m -- over 1/2 their total share compensation, and that Avaya has dropped 50% since receiving the payment. It also cannot feel good to know that you've lost 90% of the TAM of the video market in the past couple weeks to a couple well funded incumbents

In normal environments it might be far easier for a company like RingCentral to absorb $1b of fundamental selling. This is no longer the case

The chart above from Goldman Sachs shows that the equity market's ability to absorb block trades is the worst it has been since 2008. High frequency traders without a fundamental view on underlying securities who have become an increasing share of trading volume are simply stepping back.

The Trade & Risk Reward

The essence of why this trade has excellent risk reward, is that the market is assuming that RingCentral enterprise spend will hold up while the market is imploding and there is mass unemployment. This would be unlikely even IF RingCentral had not just lost 90 points of marketshare to entrenched competitors with superior product development teams and better capitalized customers.

There is a range of outcomes for RingCentral based on different assumptions around

1) Progression of the Virus and remote work

2) The spend outlook for RingCentral customers’

3) The specific market-share of RingCentral

I outline my thoughts around scenarios for RNG below:

2020 base case: lockdown ends June 31 . Based on President Trump’s comments that “The cure must not be worse than the disease” and the actions of nations like Sweden to implement minimal lockdowns, and what is likely to be evolving political pressure to open countries backup given mass unemployment asymmetrically hurting poor people and benefiting the tech industry (politically unpopular in an election year) - I believe the lockdown could quite feasible end as of June 31 with “Green Zones” established via mass Abbott Labs testing.

2021 base case: 50/50 Vaccine vs no vaccine. The outlook for a vaccine is a coin toss, given the lack of human testing. Chloroquine and Remdesevir trials are as of yet relatively inconclusive, and there has been no real study on large scale herd immunity - making 2021 more or less impossible to predict. The sheer amount of effort funding and the large technological shifts in genome sequencing, however, are encouraging.

Economic base case: the economy goes into severe recession with large IT spend cuts. It is fairly unlikely that a world emerges where Covid massively accelerates, and leads to mass death but enterprises spend large amounts of money on RingCentral. Given current trajectories - it is possible, however, to imagine outcomes where countries like China, Korea and Singapore return back to work far before the United States. This could see enterprise spend holding up for large multinationals.

Marketshare base case: severe losses to Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Due to RingCentral’s massive existing share loss to Zoom and other products, and the nature of network effects it is unlikely that new product launches can save the company (think a MySpace redesign in 2009 getting people back on the platform). That said, a scaled Microsoft Partnership, AT&T deciding to throttle Zoom in favor of RingCentral, or other unforeseen events could lead to a bullish outcome for RingCentral’s forward market share

Enterprise Software Comparison Table

The above comparable table assumes that companies dilute at their historical average but assumes that RingCentral dilutes slightly faster due to its convertible security disclosed in guidance -- which assumes 94.1 million forward shares

Valuation is calculated assuming forward dilution takes place - that is to say it takes forward gross profit and free cash flow and divides it by expected forward share count (which may, for example include buybacks). ½ credit is given to both historical dilution and historical buyback

RingCentral is expected to outgrow comparables by about 4% with roughly the same gross margins but has ⅛ the free cash flow margin and trades at 2.5 expensive a valuation vs forward gross profits and 23x more expensive a valuation vs forward free cash flow

Because minimal free cash flow support the company should probably be treated on a gross profit basis but the lack of free cash flow also means it might have to issue even more shares if it enters a death spiral -- something which should be punitive to the multiple

Scenario Analysis for Multiple and Target Price of 132

Best case (8% est. probability, $531 share price). Acquisition by MSFT, or new product that entirely reverses huge market share losses. Regulatory action vs Zoom because of Chinese ties / malware. The virus subsides but after it is done, everyone still works from home. RingCentral is company of the year. Zoom's current valuation is the multiple comparable, as it is the current favored child.

Strong: ( 15% est. probability, $229 share price). RingCentral keeps booking more enterprise deals, no share loss due to Zoom. Sales pipeline is slightly weaker than expectations but abruptly accelerates in Europe and Asia due to new partnerships. Economy reaccelerates but shift to remote work is semi permanent and widespread. The current RNG valuation multiple is appropriate, as many of the analyst notes after last earnings call have these assumptions.

Upper Mid (15% est. probability, $156 share price): V Shaped recovery and remote work is semi permanent but large marketshare losses cap upside for RingCentral. End markets are relatively weaker. Twilio is the chosen multiple comp here as it has a similar set up in the present environment, characterized by profitability problems that weigh on its multiple.

Mid ( 25% est. probability, $79.4 share price): Stagnant recovery. Tech workers keep doing remote work on Zoom / Google. There is more work from home than usual, potentially more WFH Fridays in RingCentral's end market. But enterprise spend is damaged. Some large customers stay loyal to RingCentral on multi year contracts, but others churn. Workday/ Zendesk are multiple comps here as they are perceived to have good growth rates but pricing impaired end markets (Workday due to employment trends, and Zendesk due to ramping competition).

25% est. probability, $79.4 share price): Stagnant recovery. Tech workers keep doing remote work on Zoom / Google. There is more work from home than usual, potentially more WFH Fridays in RingCentral's end market. But enterprise spend is damaged. Some large customers stay loyal to RingCentral on multi year contracts, but others churn. Workday/ Zendesk are multiple comps here as they are perceived to have good growth rates but pricing impaired end markets (Workday due to employment trends, and Zendesk due to ramping competition). Lower Mid ( 17% est. probability, $58.5 share price) : The virus begins to fade and vaccines and treatments work but the economy does not fully recover due to sustained problems in the mortgage and oil markets. Large sustained share losses to Zoom and Microsoft, combined with weak end markets cause a death spiral for RNG. Microsoft makes Teams free forever to up-sell Azure, accelerating pain further while Google/Amazon acquires Slack to compete with Microsoft. This only accelerates the competitive environment. Citrix's multiple becomes the relevant comparable here as the structurally challenged slow growth stock that is perhaps in an appealing end market.

Weak : (13% est. probability, $36.5 share price) Not only do market problems unfold as in the Lower-Mid Case, but Avaya payments come under regulatory scrutiny after huge share losses cause a wave of employee selling/ attrition. This further erodes ability to close large enterprise deal, accelerating sales team attrition and resulting in a death spiral. Oracle becomes the multiple here, as a sort of floor for any software company.

Catastrophe: (8% est. probability, $36.5 share price) Zoom/MSFT poach Ring's largest customers in the near term. Avaya implodes. Mass attrition. Virus barely matters. Employee attrition/ receivership & class action lawsuits. No multiple required.

Visualizing these scenarios on the RNG chart, you can see that most of the prices have actually traded since 2016.

Due to the possibility of the situation spiraling, but also the potential for a massive acquisition, I believe an appealing risk reward trade in options is to own December put options on RingCentral with a strike price of 160. The current price of these options is $18. If RingCentral traded to $79, for example this would result in a $63 gain representing a 250% return. Unfortunately for many participants these options will be insufficiently liquid to trade.

Disclosure: Author is short RingCentral stock

Disclosure: I am/we are short RNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.