Pacific Biosciences Still Can't Catch A Break

The way things have been going for a while with Pacific Biosciences (PACB) (“PacBio”), it seems as though any news is almost always bad news. PacBio saw its deal with Illumina (ILMN) collapse on antitrust worries in both the U.K. and U.S., saw an adverse patent decision back in March, and then saw investors go decidedly risk-averse as Covid-19 started sweeping around the world.

Although the breakup payments from Illumina can fund PacBio’s cash needs for over a year, including an assumed uptick in SG&A spending to support the ongoing launch of the Sequel II, the outbreak is likely to have a significant impact on near-term equipment orders and consumables usage. Maybe the world will get back closer to normal in the second half of the year and PacBio will exit 2020 with a strong backlog and order momentum … or maybe not.

Words like “could”, “presumed”, and “maybe” underline a lot of the risk in this story – while PacBio has good technology and has developed a good product for a high-potential market, staying solvent long enough to achieve a leverageable user base is no sure thing. I continue to believe that PacBio has speculative appeal, but I don’t want to underplay the risk that goes with the “speculative” part of that equation.

It’s Always Something … Including A Curious Patent Ruling

Although PacBio posted a pretty good set of fourth quarter results, with better than expected revenue and margins, a mid-March patent ruling hit the stock hard at a point where sentiment was already hurting.

PacBio had sued one of its chief rivals, Oxford Nanopore Technologies (or ONT) for patent infringement, and while the jury found that ONT did infringe three of the four patents in question, the jury also found that the patents were invalid and thus the claims were unenforceable. While ONT crowed over the victory, PacBio management pledged to fight on through post-trial motions and/or an appeal.

I’m not an IP attorney, but the jury’s decision may not be as odd as it might first seem. The jury struck the patents largely on the basis of enablement, which I understand to mean that the company did not do an adequate job of explaining how the technology(ies) in question work within the patent. The point of patents in the U.S. is to grant innovators a window of exclusivity in exchange for disseminating the “how to”, allowing future innovation on the back of earlier discoveries and eventual competition. Without the “how to” (enablement), U.S. courts have held that patents are not valid. I don’t want to stretch analogies too far, but this is at least part of the reason why Coca-Cola’s formula is secret and not patented – they don’t want to tell anybody how to make it.

Whether or not PacBio met the standard for enablement is too far out of my area of knowledge to comment. Clearly the jury thought so, and these rulings can be challenging to overturn.

The extent to which this particular ruling is a clear and present danger to PacBio is also questionable. ONT hasn’t been a particularly effective competitor in the market so far, but I can’t say the market is wrong to worry about the enforceability/defensibility of PacBio’s IP estate, and by extension, the moat around its business. You would think that Illumina investigated these issues thoroughly, though I don’t like just relying on those kinds of assumptions.

It Will Take More Money To Make Money

PacBio announced another 39 installations of its Sequel II instruments in the fourth quarter, a modest acceleration from the third quarter and second quarter, and a good pace for this new platform. Management noted that Sequel II users are generated 15x more data per cell than with the previous Sequel I, confirming a key selling point of the system.

Management also noted that customers are seeing the system “work out of the box”, and my due diligence calls have backed this up. Prior PacBio launches had seen the instruments not work as well as advertised initially, forcing the company to improve performance through subsequent chemistry and software upgrades. This is actually a common industrywide problem and not as big of a negative as it might initially seem (customers are basically used to it), but for the system to work as advertised from Day One could prove to be a strong mark in PacBio’s favor and an invaluable marketing hook.

While there are a lot of appealing use cases for the Sequel II, and I believe the long-read sequencing market is poised for exceptional growth now that there’s a good system to drive it, the company is nevertheless going to have to invest in sales and marketing. Management declined to provide detailed guidance on the fourth quarter call, but I believe that SG&A spending could accelerate from over $75 million in 2019 to over $90 million in 2020 (most sell-siders are below $90 million) if circumstances allow.

Covid-19 Certainly Doesn’t Help

A major wildcard in all projections now is the Covid-19 outbreak. Most companies in the life sciences space had already reduced expectations for the first quarter on the observed impact of Covid-19 in China, but it’s increasingly clear that there will be significant impacts to all life science markets. Many universities have closed down or severely curtailed research labs that aren’t directly working on Covid-19, and that’s going to have a significant impact on consumables usage, as well as the evaluation / order / installation life-cycle for Sequel II instruments. Even once things return to normal, there will be limits on what PacBio can do in terms of working through its installation backlog and so on.

Within this environment, PacBio may well still be able to continue at least some of their marketing efforts (sales reps working from home calling on researchers and administrators also working from home…), and I would expect management to manage spending appropriately to the level of what its sales force can actually achieve in the current environment.

While the clock is ticking on PacBio’s cash (and there is going to be cash burn even if SG&A activities are significantly curtailed), the good news is that it’s not as though PacBio is really losing any ground to its rivals. The Covid-19 challenges impacting PacBio impact Illumina, ONT, and others just as much, and I still believe that the Sequel II is the superior system on the market today.

The Outlook

One of my colleagues on the sell-side had a great expression in regard to med-tech – “that’s a technology with a great future in its past”. I don’t think that’s true for long-read sequencing today, but admittedly it has been a long wait already for long-read sequencing to take off. I continue to believe that the market has been waiting for the right tool for the job, and I believe the Sequel II is at least “right enough” to get the market going, but this could well end up being one of those predictions that looks really stupid in five or 10 years.

I am expecting placements to accelerate further in 2020, but disruptions tied to Covid-19 could well push that into 2021 and beyond. That’s clearly not a great situation for a company with a ticking clock like PacBio, but I don’t believe the current state of the economy or the market is the “new normal”. The real key is whether PacBio can get enough of those orders in the books to reassure the Street about the real level of commercial interest in the system and allow for future financings on reasonable terms. I believe the technological capabilities are there, as well as the end-user interest, but time will tell whether that interest can translate into orders – particularly whether it can translate into enough orders fast enough to keep the business going.

Since I’m frequently asked about it in the comments, I’ll also address the M&A question. With Illumina not allowed to acquire PacBio, I’m not especially bullish on PacBio’s takeout potential. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) seems to have deprioritized sequencing once again, and I don’t think Thermo Fisher (TMO) wants to put further resources in the space. Names like Agilent (A) and Danaher (DHR) are theoretical possibilities, but neither have expressed all that much interest in PacBio’s core area of focus. It is likewise possible that another multi-industrial attempting to clone Danaher’s playbook (investing in life sciences companies) could be interested, but I wouldn’t make M&A a meaningful pillar of my PacBio investment/ownership thesis.

The Bottom Line

If PacBio can reach $300M or so in revenue in 2024 and $650 million in 2029, and FCF margins in the 20%’s, these shares are worth around $6 to $7, but that all revolves around the word “if”. It is my position that PacBio’s Sequel II is a system that finally offers the performance that can drive larger adoption of long-read sequencing, but PacBio’s resources are limited and the Covid-19 outbreak may delay or stretch equipment procurement decisions too far for the cash on hand to hold out and for the company to raise additional funds on good terms. With that, while I do see significant upside potential, that potential is highly speculative given that PacBio can ill afford significant delays in the launch of its key Sequel II platform.

