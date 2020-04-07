IHH Healthcare: All Eyes On New CEO And Refreshed Strategy

IHH Healthcare's business operations in various markets have been affected by the current coronavirus outbreak, with patient volumes expected to take a hit in the short term.

IHH Healthcare outlined the company's refreshed strategy under new CEO Dr. Kelvin Loh Chi-Keon at its FY2019 results briefing in February 2020, and there are expectations this could enhance shareholder value.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating to Malaysia-listed hospital operator IHH Healthcare Berhad (OTCPK:IHHHF) [IHH:MK].

IHH Healthcare outlined the company's refreshed strategy under new CEO Dr. Kelvin Loh Chi-Keon at its FY2019 results briefing on February 28, 2020, and there are expectations this could enhance shareholder value in the future. On the other hand, IHH Healthcare's business operations in various markets have been affected by the current coronavirus outbreak, with patient volumes expected to take a hit in the short term. Downside risks to patient volumes do not seem to have been fully priced in, as IHH Healthcare still trades at premium valuations.

This is an update of my initiation article on IHH Healthcare published on January 22, 2020. IHH Healthcare's share price has declined by -12% from RM5.73 as of January 21, 2020 to RM5.03 as of April 6, 2020 since my initiation. IHH Healthcare trades at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 43.4 times and 15.5 times respectively. The stock also offers a trailing twelve month's dividend yield of 0.80% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 0.82%.

Readers are advised to trade in IHH Healthcare shares listed on Bursa Malaysia (the stock exchange of Malaysia) with the ticker IHH:MK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $6 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Refreshed Strategy Under New CEO

Dr. Kelvin Loh Chi-Keon became the new CEO of IHH Healthcare with effect from January 1, 2020, after he was appointed in July 2019 to succeed former CEO Dr. Tan See Leng whose contract with the company ended on December 31, 2019. Dr. Kelvin Loh was the CEO of Columbia Asia, a private healthcare company with a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, prior to joining IHH Healthcare as CEO. Notably, Dr. Kelvin Loh was employed with IHH Healthcare for a decade between 2008 and 2017, and he was the CEO of IHH Healthcare's Singapore Operations Division prior to leaving IHH Healthcare in 2017.

IHH Healthcare outlined the company's refreshed strategy under new CEO Dr. Kelvin Loh Chi-Keon at its FY2019 results briefing on February 28, 2020. There are three key elements associated with IHH Healthcare's refreshed strategy which are detailed below.

Firstly, IHH Healthcare will focus on a geographical cluster expansion strategy to improve the company's return on capital via economies of scale.

The company has traditionally operated tertiary and quaternary care hospitals in metropolitan areas in the various markets it has a presence in. IHH Healthcare's recent acquisition of Prince Court Medical Center, which was proposed in July 2019 and approved by shareholders in December 2019, is a good example of a geographical cluster expansion strategy. IHH Healthcare already operates a number of hospitals in Klang Valley in Malaysia, its home markets, including Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur and Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur, so the addition of Prince Court Medical Center located in Klang Valley to its portfolio makes a lot of sense.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 28, 2020, IHH Healthcare highlighted that a geographical cluster expansion strategy will lead to "better brand recognition" which "makes it easier for us to attract more patients", while greater scale economies will enable the company to "deepen our clinical capabilities for us to be able to serve our patients better."

Looking ahead, IHH Healthcare wishes to continue to execute on the company's geographical cluster expansion strategy in other parts of Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey's Istanbul among others. The company's past experience suggests that new hospitals built in existing geographical clusters reach EBITDA-breakeven in a shorter period of time compared with hospitals constructed outside the geographical clusters.

Secondly, IHH Healthcare plans to review and optimize the company's portfolio of investments and assets, so as to prioritize capital allocation to opportunities that deliver the highest risk-adjusted returns on capital.

Divesting existing assets with lower returns on capital and reinvesting divestment proceeds in new assets with high returns on capital as part of IHH Healthcare's capital recycling strategy will help to enhance shareholder value. Specifically, hospitals that are delivering sub-par returns on capital and located outside the company's existing or targeted geographical clusters are prime candidates for divestment.

Thirdly, IHH Healthcare aims to capitalize on its international geographical footprint to achieve cost efficiencies and other synergies.

IHH Healthcare gave an example of how being a hospital operator with international operations and the scale can help to deliver cost savings at the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 28, 2020. The company disclosed that it "recently called for tenders for 30 cardiac angioplasty machines across the globe", and it expects this particular global procurement initiative to result in cost savings amounting to $10 million.

It is too early to judge now if IHH Healthcare's refreshed strategy under the new CEO will lead to improved returns on capital for the company in the future. Assuming IHH Healthcare does execute well on its refreshed strategy, the company's higher returns on capital going forward should eventually lead to a positive re-rating of its valuations.

Impact Of Current Coronavirus Outbreak

IHH Healthcare's business operations in various markets have been affected by the current coronavirus outbreak.

A nationwide movement control order was initiated in Malaysia on March 18, 2020 for two weeks till March 31, 2020, and the movement control order was subsequently extended further by another two weeks till April 14, 2020. As part of the movement control order in Malaysia, all businesses with the exception of those operating essential services were closed, while foreigners are denied entry into Malaysia, and Malaysians can't travel abroad during this period.

In Singapore, new restrictions referred to as "circuit breaker measures" will come into effect between April 7, 2020 and May 4, 2020, where all businesses and schools are shut down, and only businesses operating essential services are allowed to remain open in this one month period. All short-term visitors have already been barred from entering Singapore since March 23, 2020.

Turkey has banned all foreigners from entering the country between April 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, while residents aged below 20 years or above 65 years old have to stay at home as part of a country-wide confinement order implemented since end-March 2020. It is possible that Turkey could eventually initiate a nation-wide lockdown like its peers in Europe.

As a result of the measures implemented by the various countries highlighted above, IHH Healthcare's local patient volumes are likely to decline significantly, while foreign patient volumes have probably fallen to zero by now. At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 28, 2020, IHH Healthcare disclosed that foreign patients accounted for 25%, 16% and 6% of the company's revenue from Singapore, Turkey and Malaysia respectively.

Update On Fortis Healthcare Acquisition

As highlighted in my initiation article on IHH Healthcare published on January 22, 2020, IHH Healthcare's takeover offer for an additional 26% of Fortis Healthcare's shares has been put on hold, due to a court order passed by the Supreme Court of India. The next hearing date for this matter has been deferred from February 3, 2020 to March 16, 2020.

A positive development is that The Securities and Exchange Board of India has voiced its support for IHH Healthcare's takeover offer with regards to Fortis Healthcare's shares. According to a news article published by The Economic Times published on January 25, 2020, The Securities and Exchange Board of India highlighted that a "stay in the open offer is not in the interests of public shareholders" and emphasized that IHH Healthcare's takeover offer is "mandatory under India's takeover code."

Valuation

IHH Healthcare trades at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 43.4 times and 15.5 times respectively based on its share price of RM5.03 as of April 6, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 44.0 times and 45.7 times respectively. On the other hand, IHH Healthcare's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 18.4 times and 20.1 times respectively. Since IHH Healthcare's listing on Bursa Malaysia in 2012, the stock has traded as low as 29.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and 14.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA.

IHH Healthcare offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 0.80% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 0.82%. The company recommended a dividend per share of RM0.04 for FY2019, which implies a +33% YoY increase in absolute terms and a 75% dividend payout ratio.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for IHH Healthcare include a potential change in corporate strategy under the new CEO which might not create value for shareholders, lower-than-expected patient volumes as a result of various restrictions put in place to contain the current coronavirus outbreak, and a further delay in the completion of the takeover offer for Fortis Healthcare's shares.

