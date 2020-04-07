James Hardie: A Market Darling Offered At A Rock Bottom Price

James Hardie Industries stands out as a rare business with pricing power. The company founded in Melbourne in 1888 has been able to keep its gross margin steady at about 35%, despite large fluctuations in end market activity, because the fibre-cement products for home exteriors it sells have superior attributes to alternative products, and have little viable competition. The company has 90% share of its category of the fibre-cement market in the US.

The James Hardie brand is synonymous with high-quality fibre cement, viewed by the market as both more durable than competitor products and featuring better aesthetic appeal than its two external siding competitors, Allura--subsidiary of Mexican conglomerate Elementia Corp--and Nichiha USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's biggest fibre cement manufacturer. The strength of brand is evident by the product attracting a price premium in both its external siding product and interior sheeting product categories.

Habitual use of James Hardie product in fibre cement categories is endemic for both architects and builders. James Hardie enjoys an unofficial "industry standard" designation for fibre cement products. This position is then strengthened by builders who exhibit a level of switching costs due to training and experience with the James Hardie range. As such, builders are largely reluctant to substitute James Hardie products for an equivalent, given the additional effort and time required to use a less familiar product.

Builders' risk aversion and their trust instilled in the brand provide further support to James Hardie's pricing power. Having created the category in the late 1980s, James Hardie enjoys a long-established track record in fibre cement, with more recent entrants lacking the same credentials. Architects are therefore cautious in specifying the use of rival products that have yet to prove they can stand the test of time, or which with they simply have less familiarity. This stems from the reputational risk to an architect's business, should their specifications include faulty or substandard products. Manufacturer warranties further act to amplify risk aversion, with warranties not being viewed on equal terms by architects. A strong preference is exhibited for warranties from long-established players, which are perceived to have greater balance sheet strength, due to concern that smaller, newer manufacturers may not be around in 20 years' time. The effect is to raise barriers to entry, thus assisting in keeping the market structure less competitive and promote the pricing power of James Hardie, the most established player.

The strong brand equity that the company has amassed translates into the ability to pass volatile raw material costs downstream and maintain strong profitability. I see strong evidence of this advantage in the company's gross margins, which are relatively stable.

In addition, for the past two decades in the US, fibre cement has been taking share from other forms of siding (vinyl, brick, wood) because of its superior durability and ‘kerb appeal’ – it looks better on the house than cheaper alternatives such as vinyl. I expect James Hardie’s siding can increase its share of the US cladding market from 20% to 30% over the next decade –which will underpin its top-line growth over the medium-term. Management has an even more aspirational target of 35% market share in the long term.

The best test of the resilience of its business came during the trough of the housing downturn in the US, when construction activity had fallen 75% from the peak in 2009. At this point, when many of James Hardie’s building-material peers were losing money, James Hardie made over US$200 million in earnings before interest and tax and enjoyed closed to 20% profit margins.

Liquidity Position:

James Hardie is in sound financial health, with the business generating substantial free cash flow through the cycle and its economic moat likely to protect free cash flow generation into the future. As at December 2019, the company had cash balance of $148.0m with committed undrawn facility of around $315m. The next major debt maturity is in December 2022.

If the history is any guide, James Hardie has enough liquidity position to ride-out COVID downturn over the next 12 months due to its strong liquidity position and its ability to generate FCF as shown below.

If I assume that the company to report a negative FCF of $200m (double the amount it reported in 2015) in FY21 - the company’s financial year end is March-, the company would have enough liquidity of around $450m to fill the gap over the next 12 months.

Valuation:

According to Bloomberg, James Hardie is trading at a forward P/E of 14.7x compared to its historical average of 20.9x. This is due to a weak demand outlook for construction sector and global GDP growth rate. I believe James Hardie is undervalued as the market focuses on short-term issues and the risk of short-term headwind has already been priced in the share price - which provides a good entry point for long-term oriented investors.

Even allowing for some cyclical concerns, I believe the structural market share shift to fibre cement from vinyl is intact and will underpin the company’s top-line growth over the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.