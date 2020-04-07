Surge At Super League As Stay At Home Orders Go Coast To Coast

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Super League (NASDAQ: SLGG) has traded near historical lows over the last few weeks as the market sell off has indiscriminately punished most small companies. However, we believe the company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the Coronavirus shelter in place / stay at home orders now in effect in 41 states, as most of the key drivers of its revenue improve when home based video gamers log in to compete, socialize, earn prizes, etc. While the company has not officially released figures for March, we have taken management comments on the Q4 conference call, combined with some information from a Super League gaming community changelog posting juxtaposed against a backdrop of the shelter in place / stay at home orders that appear to be driving some of this growth. From these we have concluded that Super League is seeing a significant acceleration of its already impressive growth trajectory in key metrics that drive revenue and we do not believe this growth or the company's longer term prospects are reflected in the current stock price. eSports related companies are widely beginning to be seen as among the biggest beneficiaries of the “stay at home” or “shelter in place” orders that have been put in place for the majority of the US over the last few weeks (see good articles breaking that down here, here, here and here).

Super League has three primary ways that they earn revenue - through advertising from companies seeking to target that very attractive 14-35 year old gamer demographic, sponsorships akin to last Friday night's "One Plus PUBG Mobile" tournament and the company's recently launched Super League Prime offering where gamers can subscribe for $5 per month. Currently, the company's biggest revenue production is from advertising and sponsorships. And while we recognize that there is expected to be a very significant near term contraction in advertising spending overall, we believe the biggest contraction will be among advertisers who (apparel, appliances, auto dealers, furniture stores, real estate, etc.) have not been significant advertisers with Super League. And we believe that Super League's key brand partners (Best Buy, Logitech, Spring, Red Bull and Mattel) will be less likely to pull back and more likely to just shift ad budgets to more accountable media - away from TV and towards online and cause based advertising.

We believe that SLGG is one of the purest ways to play the increased gaming and viewership that is occurring. Other gaming stocks will also benefit greatly, but believe that will not occur to the same degree of the benefit to SLGG because companies like Electronic Arts (NYSE: EA), Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Take Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are much larger and they have many other factors (like timing of new platform and game releases) that drive profitability. But SLGG’s results are currently driven almost exclusively by how many people are playing Fortnite, League of Legends, Minecraft, PUBG, Madden, NBA 2k, etc. through its platform. Additional use gives SLGG more ad inventory to sell and more weight with big advertisers. Additionally, the increases they are seeing in the number of registered users suggests an even greater level of engagement, something that we expect to see as a bigger contributor to the company's monetization efforts when the company rolls out a Super League Prime paid subscription service for home users.

While Super League management has not released figures for the month or quarter that ended March 31st, we have been able to get some idea of the degree to which their metrics are surging from management comments on the Q4 conference call. The call occurred on March 11, after several large cities on the West Coast issued shelter in place orders but before that became a statewide order. CEO Ann Hand mentioned a record number of users playing concurrently on one of its services the weekend of March 7th - "...over the weekend, we reached 6,550 concurrence. So that means 6,550 players simultaneously playing together. And we just had another record, I was told as I was leaving the office yesterday." This call was on a Wednesday so the company was seeing new records for user metrics with one of their gaming communities on a daily basis when there were only a few West Coast cities under "shelter in place" orders. Ten days later, a note from the Super League administrator on the same gaming channel that hit the 6,550 concurrent users gave an apology for several hours of downtime overnight on March 21st due to the crush of new users saying "...we have seen incredible growth this past week, breaking records everyday including today when we hit almost 15,000 online players". The 6,550 record was substantially higher than anything the company had seen in Q4. 10 days later it was almost 15,000 players competing at the same time.

And don't miss the significance of the date being March 21. At that time there were 45 million people under shelter in place or stay at home orders, since then the number under such orders has expanded to over 311 million people. While there may be some concern about the company's ability to handle such an influx of new players since we are reporting that servers went offline when it reached that number of users, we have closely followed that specific server and the company's other major services since and have not seen other instances of service interruptions.

Since the beginning of the stay at home orders, it is highly likely that the 1 million+ registered Super League members were spending more time playing games and generating more views, highlights etc. and this equates to additional ad inventory for Super League. But we think it is highly likely that the company is experiencing a surge in new registered users too - how many of those millions of kids who are confined to their homes are spending at least some part of their day playing video games or socializing with their friends around video game content? And how many are finding their way to the Super League platform to compete, socialize, earn prizes etc.? While it is somewhat speculative to suggest that some percentage of those kids at home are going to find their way to Super League's offerings, the increases evidenced March 1 - March 20 as stay at home orders were being rolled out leads us to believe it isn't a huge leap to assume that SLGG is likely seeing a further boost in registered users too, in addition to the increased usage that led to the huge growth in concurrent players.

A key factor in our seeing SLGG as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the stay at home orders is it’s relative size. EA, ATVI, TTWO have market caps of $31 billion, $47 Billion and $13 billion respectively. If an extra 30,000 kids start playing their games a few hours a day, that is unlikely to move the needle materially with their financials. If an extra 30,000 kids play those games through SLGG channels, it will cause exponential growth in the key metrics that drive the company’s financials.

In summary, there are very few companies that stand to benefit from stay at home orders to the degree that Super League does and we think it’s fair to say that there are few that will see their key revenue driving metrics grow to the exponential degree this is occurring with Super League. Given the growth trajectory ramp we are seeing for this business, we believe Super League is egregiously undervalued in its current trading range of +/- $3 per share that equates to a cash adjusted market cap below $20m.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My intent in publishing this article is to inform investors about developments related to Super League. I did not and do not intend to suggest any specific action by any investor or shareholder and strongly suggest that any decision made to buy or sell shares of this stock be made after consultation with an investment advisor as to the suitability of such an investment. I currently own shares of Super League in personal and foundation accounts. I may buy or sell shares at any time based on market conditions and the trading price of SLGG.