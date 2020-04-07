Barrett Business Services - Now Attractively Valued Compared To Peers

Business Description

Barrett Business Services (BBSI) has been on my radar for a while, as small cap business growing revenue and earnings, and paying a dividend. There's some interesting research regarding small-cap dividend payers that could be worth reviewing (one example). Barrett primarily earns money as a professional employer service, often referred to as a PEO. Essentially, they help small businesses manage payroll, HR, benefits, and admin functions externally, so their clients don't have to try to get these capabilities in house. PEO are most common for businesses that have less than a couple hundred employees. Barrett breaks down their services in their latest 10-K as follows:

With our PEO clients, we enter into a co-employment arrangement in which we become the administrative employer while the client maintains physical care, custody and control of their workforce. Our PEO services are billed as a percentage of client payroll, with the gross amount invoiced including direct payroll costs, employer payroll-related taxes, workers' compensation coverage (if provided) and a service fee. PEO customers are invoiced following the end of each payroll processing cycle, with payment generally due on the invoice date. We generate staffing services revenues primarily from short-term staffing, contract staffing, on-site management and direct placement services. For staffing services other than direct placement, invoiced amounts include direct payroll, employer payroll-related taxes, workers' compensation coverage and a service fee. Staffing customers are invoiced weekly and typically have payment terms of 30 days. Direct placement services are billed at agreed fees at the time of a successful placement.

Growth has been solid for the PEO portion of the business, increasing revenue from $572m in FY15 to $820m in FY19, even as their smaller staffing business revenue has fallen from $169m to $122m over the same timeframe. Operating income has grown from $36m in FY15 to $50m in FY19, including the drop to $29m in FY16. Barrett also recently redesigned their platform to refresh their technology, as they were seeing lack of technological innovation as a reason for customers moving to others PEOs. Management describes the improvement like moving from a flip phone to an iPhone. Other analysis previously published on SA showed Barrett retains above-average numbers of clients and grows faster than peers, indicating the strength of their business model.

CEO Change

After the call, the market positively received the news that the current CEO was retiring, to be succeeded by the CFO. Given some historic management issues and poor communication related to workers comp about 5 years ago, it appears the prior CEO had hurt the trust of some investors and I think this transition will be a positive for this business.

Recent Developments

Recently touching nearly $100 a share, I deferred buying in due to what I thought might be a lower margin of safety than other stocks I was considering. Fast forward a few weeks and shares have touched as low as $27. With their market capitalization below $300m, yielding 4%, trading at 5x earnings and less than 3x EV/EBITDA, overvalued is no longer how I would describe this stock and have started to build a position.

Management did not face any questions regarding COVID-19 on their 3/5 earnings call, leaving open any opportunity to address how their business expects to be hit by the current pandemic. They did offer the following insight however, significant because they were at $65/share at the time:

"…we are an opportunistic buyer of our stock, it's part of our stock buyback plan and, candidly, the stock's on sale. So I feel like we will be an active buyer in this quarter."

Given the $50m buyback plan they have in place, and the $127m of unrestricted cash they held at the end of the most recent quarter, investors seem likely to be greeted with fewer shares outstanding at the end of the next quarter.

Looking at the business on an EV basis, with no meaningful debt and all that cash, shares are trading at about 3x EV/FY19 EBITDA for a growing, very profitable business. Given the uncertainty going forward, and that many small businesses will likely be forced to lay off employees, I expect somewhat significant short-term shrinkage in revenue. Since PEO fees are generally structured as a percentage of payroll, tracking small business payroll numbers should provide a rough approximation of potential drop-offs in revenue in the coming months.

Peers & Valuation

Peers like ADP (ADP) (-30%, 16x EV/EBITDA), TriNet (TNET) (-45%, 9x EV/EBITDA), Insperity (NSP) (-55%, 7x EV/EBITDA) and Paychex (PAYX) (-33%, 13x EV/EBITDA) have dropped as well, but (mostly) not as heavily. Insperity has been the exception, as it has gone from as high as $140 last summer to under $30 due to margin contractions and uninspiring guidance. Here are their comparative performances since January 1st:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Given their small-cap status, it seems like Barrett has been over-sold compared to their peers. Especially with their cash position, I think Barrett is well positioned to weather this storm, and their recent technological improvements paired with their historically strong customer relationships will revive their revenues on the other side of this crisis. Based on both their relative drop and their undervaluation in comparison with their peers, I see Barrett as a solid buy at these levels. I believe $55-60 is a reasonable short-term recovery target, approaching the low end of the multiples peers currently trade at, and that long term the business should be able to recover fully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.