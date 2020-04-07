Irrational Market Drops AT&T Because Of Its Most Promising Business

The market is acting irrationally here because it is selling AT&T's most promising business, although it does not yet have any significant impact on the company's operative performance.

But investors are selling for the wrong reasons. Especially the advertising business is no reason for a sale.

Meanwhile, the company has lost as much value as the market and performed significantly worse than Verizon.

With the acquisitions of DirectTV and Warner, AT&T has moved further and further away from the traditional telecommunications business.

Introduction

It was mid-March when AT&T (T) shares lost their relative price stability compared to the broader market. Since then, they have even lost above average value. Since the outbreak of COVID-19-related volatility on global markets on 23 February 2020, AT&T has thus performed on average in line with the Dow Jones and S&P 500. In contrast, Verizon (V) lost only 6 percent.

There are several reasons why AT&T performed so poorly compared to Verizon, especially from mid-March onwards. It is becoming increasingly apparent that the Black Swan COVID-19 brings with it far-reaching measures by the governments of individual countries and that these are far-reaching external restrictions on normal economic life. AT&T is now said to be more vulnerable to economic downturns as a result of past acquisitions than, for example, Verizon's more traditional business. In particular, the advertising business of AT&T is expected to suffer due to its cyclical nature. Facing the remaining net debts of USD 149.98 billion and ratings slightly above a "junk" rating, investors became nervous and dropped the company on the markets. I think that the reasons here are the wrong ones. A possibly poorly performing advertising business does not justify a sale.

Right now, the size of the advertising business does not justify a sell-off.

At the moment the business is far too small to justify a sell-off. According to the latest filings, AT&T's reportable segments are

Communications segment

WarnerMedia segment

Latin America segment

Xandr segment

Several segments generate advertising revenues. The Xandr segment

provides advertising services. These services utilize data insights to develop and deliver targeted advertising across video and digital platforms.

Beyond that, AT&T's Entertainment Group within its Communications segment sells advertising on DIRECTV and U-verse platforms. Furthermore, WarnerMedia's Turner sells advertising on its networks and digital properties. In total, AT&T generated USD 8,661 million in revenues from the advertising business in 2019.

These were distributed to the individual segments as follows:

However, as can be seen from the table above, some of the shares of sales are relatively small (except for Xandr). The advertising business within the Communication segment is extremely small. Conversely, the communication business is by far the largest business of the company. The advertising business is correspondingly small. Losses here are therefore unlikely to have a major impact on revenue, profit, and cash flow.

Advertising Is AT&T's Most Promising Business

As insignificant as the advertising business is for AT&T at present in terms of pure operating performance, it is just as promising for the future development of the company.

My former investment thesis

AT&T becomes more and more a digital powerhouse. It can use its business segments to generate promising synergies. This applies overall to the advertising business. And it is especially there, where the company continues to make progress with low-cost but sensible acquisitions. So what makes me so bullish about AT&T's advertising business? Well, this has something to do with the company's prominent position in this market. It is of course not a second Google (GOOGL) or Facebook (FB), but it has built a good niche for itself, which is extremely promising. My bullish thesis which I expressed before in another analysis:

To reach consumers, an advertising company needs access to advertising spaces. [...] Advertising spaces are operated by the owner of these spaces or through third parties on behalf of the owner (e.g. an owner of a house offers a wall as an advertising space). So in a first step, operators and advertising companies must meet. For this purpose, automated platforms are used on the so-called "sell-side". The other side is called "the buyer side". There, advertisers are looking for ways to reach the audience in the most effective way and are using so-called demand-side platforms. [...] And here is the thing: AT&T offers services for both sides. On the buy-side, Xandr is making AT&T data available to buyers across all media types through AppNexus's demand-side platform (now called Xandr invest). On the other hand, the AppNexus Publisher sell-side platform allows the operator of advertising spaces to package inventory the way they want.

Now, even Disney (DIS) uses AT&T's Xandr. The company will make all of its national TV inventory available through Xandr. According to Xandr, Xandr Invest reaches 76 percent of all households in the US. That said, the platform has the potential to reach 208.2 million total viewers, each month. So you can call Xandr here a kind of Amazon of the advertising business. Investors should know the potential economic power of the indirect networks that are created here. Accordingly, I see huge potential here. And in the next section of this article, we will see that this potential is already reflected (albeit still in low absolute figures) in the company's business performance.

Highly profitable business

As we have seen above, the share of the advertising business in total sales and total profit is relatively small. But if we look at the EBITDA/revenue ratio, we can already see the potential. I expect extremely high margins in the future. Now the margin is still just under 70 percent. This will certainly continue to fall, but in the end, it will be significantly higher than in the other segments.

The same applies to the operating income margin of the Xandr segment. The operating margin was 65.2 percent and therefore, significantly higher than at the other business segments as well. The growth rates of sales in the advertising business are also impressive

So even if other companies' advertising budgets are cut in 2020 or possibly even 2021, this will slow down growth for a short time. But this does little to alter the excellent prospects.

Conclusion

AT&T's shares were recently thrown massively onto the market. Some fear that AT&T will be more cyclical than before due to new business areas such as the advertising business. However, if investors intend to sell only because of the possibly poorly performing advertising market, this would be quite irrational at the moment. Investors would sell AT&T's most promising business, although it does not yet have any significant impact on the company's operative performance.

