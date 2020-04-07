Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF: Contrarian Option-Like Trade

The global economy is likely to undergo what most optimists hope to be a short-lived recession at best, which is bearish for crude oil.

No, I do not think that this is a good time to bet on crude oil or to invest in the energy sector in an attempt to catch a bottom.

The global economy is likely to undergo what the most optimists are hoping to be a short-lived recession at best, but possibly one the most severe in history. Supply chains are stranded, and crude inventory is expected to surge in the coming months. To make matters worse, commodity prices remain highly sensitive to OPEC+ and the group's decisions to ramp up or curb oil production. Some analysts even project WTI (West Texas Intermediate) prices halving from current levels, which in turn have recently hit 18-year lows.

Yet, despite the bleak outlook, and contrary to what may seem like the most prudent course of action given the fundamentals, I think there are good reasons to consider a strategic bet on Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (UCO).

Credit: iamrenew.com

History suggests softness ahead

Let's start with the fundamentals of crude oil.

It's hard to find a strong, bullish case for investing in the oil and gas sector today. Back in 2016, I published a study on Seeking Alpha in which I concluded that GDP growth, much more so than supply-side variables, has been the key factor in determining crude price movements over time, and that the influence of economic activity on oil prices tends to increase around recessions. My findings suggest that the lion's share of media coverage on the energy space as of late, which has revolved around issues like inventory accumulation and production quotas, may be largely irrelevant at the end of the day.

The rationale is simple. Growing economies tend to consume more oil, particularly for transportation purposes (69% of crude consumption in the US, according to the EIA) and for industrial use (another 25%). Therefore, crude prices spike just as countries around the world experience an increase in economic activity. It makes sense that the opposite would also hold true (i.e. falling prices amid economic deceleration or contraction).

The narrative seems to be strongly supported by data. The graph below contrasts the year-over-year change in global GDP growth by quarter against the year-over-year movement in the 90-day average oil price.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and OECD

Visually, notice how the two metrics have moved almost in tandem, especially around the recessions of 2001-2002 and 2008-2009 - and the same will likely happen in the upcoming recession of 2020. In quantitative terms, the correlation between changes in economic growth and movements in crude prices over the past 20 years has been a bit over 0.40. During full recessionary cycles, i.e. from the drop to the recovery in economic activity, this coefficient has reached much higher to 0.75.

A supply-side discussion about crude oil could be had at this point, but I don't think one is necessary. The economic deterioration that lies ahead will likely be severe enough to ensure that, fundamentally, oil prices remain under intense pressure in the short to medium terms.

It's all about speculating

So far, it seems like I have been building a bearish case on crude oil. In fact, this is what most experts and investors appear to be defending. But despite not being particularly bullish on energy, I invite the reader to consider the contrarian view.

For starters, and as much as fundamentals seem to be pointing in the other direction, crude oil could very well bounce back in the near term, despite the odds. A rally could be born of quick wins on production volume or a speculative move to take advantage of WTI's impressive 65% drop so far this year (see graph below, and notice how the blue line makes the painful unwind in the stock market represented by the orange line look like child's play).

Source: Yahoo Finance

But more importantly, as the first chart above depicted, crude prices have consistently recovered from the depths of previous recessions to log gains of 70% in 2009 and 50% in 2002. In both cases, the rally started either in the same quarter that economic activity hit its lowest levels or in the subsequent period - 1Q'09 and 1Q'02, respectively. If the same were to happen in 2020, it is plausible that crude oil could start to recover between the second and third quarters of the current year, using fairly optimistic assumptions about the global economy.

Therefore, while crude prices may continue to tank (and this seems to be the most popular projection today), a significant opportunity to profit on the long side also exists. The key to betting on and possibly capturing the sizable gains is capping the potential losses as much as possible in order to create a "limited downside, unlimited upside" scenario. This is where the Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF comes into play.

What is UCO?

Before diving into the specifics of the strategy that I propose, let's take a closer look at ticker UCO.

The Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF is ProShares' $400 million fund that tracks the daily movements of WTI prices at a leverage factor of two. Simply put: if WTI is up or down 1% for the day, UCO should be up or down 2%, respectively. The leverage effect is obtained by the fund manager through the use of derivatives, typically futures contracts. The ETF's expense ratio is 95 bps, which is quite rich yet in line with the average of most similar funds in the market.

UCO has been having a very rough 2020. The 11-year old leveraged fund has been down a whopping 92% so far this year, after reaching its all-time low of $1.59 at the end of 1Q'20. But at least until the most recent quarter, UCO's daily returns had been very closely tracking those of its benchmark (the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil subindex) multiplied by two. See graph below.

Source: ProShare's fact sheet

As a reminder for those not familiar with leveraged instruments, this particular ETF is designed to produce twice the daily returns of the underlying asset (focus on "daily"). Due to a well-known effect called volatility drag, the long-term returns of any LETF can (and very often will) differ greatly from what one should expect of single-day results.

Generally speaking, the more volatile the underlying asset is, the worse the long-term performance of the fund. Alternatively, in environments of consistently rising asset prices, leveraged ETFs could perform beyond expectations, delivering more than twice the long-term returns of the underlying asset. Just as an example of the latter, think of the equities market during the low volatility months of 2017.

An option-like instrument

My proposed trading strategy is one that limits the potential losses in crude oil to the total value of the leveraged ETF. To get this done, consider a portfolio that's 95% invested in the S&P 500 (SPY) and only 5% in UCO at $2.50/share. By exposing only a small portion of the assets to crude oil and not rebalancing for a while, I would be effectively buying an option-like instrument, with oil as the underlying asset, that allows for unlimited (more realistically, outsized) gains while capping the portfolio losses at a maximum of 5%. The downside on the oil position is limited, even if crude prices head to zero.

A few scenarios could play out through the end of 2020. The more optimistic is that oil rallies soon and sharply, in a "V-shape" rebound that resembles previous recession recoveries, sending the value of UCO through the roof. A middle-of-the-road and more realistic scenario is one in which crude treads water for a while, loses further ground while volatility remains high, and only climbs back to current levels after several months. The worst-case scenario is one in which crude continues to tank and does not recover in the foreseeable future.

The table below lays out these three possible outcomes. For simplicity, I assume that the S&P 500 continues to struggle through May, but rises steadily from that point through the end of the year.

Source: DM Martins Research

Notice that the 5% UCO portfolio, despite the small exposure to crude oil, could lavishly outperform the S&P 500 if the per-barrel price rises to $46 by year-end. In this best-case scenario, a "sprinkle" of the leveraged ETF could produce nearly 9 percentage points in extra returns over the equity benchmark.

On the other hand, should WTI fall off a cliff to half its value today, the portfolio losses associated with crude would amount to no more than 5%. In this example, oil at less than $15/barrel would result in the 5% UCO portfolio underperforming a pure S&P 500 strategy by about 4.6 percentage points.

I'd entertain the idea that crude could even climb above $46/barrel over the next nine months should the recession find its bottom soon. While $60/barrel, for example, may sound like a stretch, keep in mind that this was the market price of the commodity at the start of the year. Should crude reclaim those levels by the end of 2020 (as unlikely as it may sound to some), I estimate that the returns of a 95% equity, 5% UCO portfolio would top those of the S&P 500 by a whopping 23 percentage points in less than one year.

See below the four graphs that illustrate the best-, base-, worst- and $50 WTI-case scenarios discussed above (starting value $1,000 in all cases).

Source: DM Martins Research

To re-emphasize, the bet on crude oil through the use of a leverage ETF is highly speculative - especially if one considers the risk of being exposed to the commodity in the early stages of a deep recession. What makes the approach much more responsible than it appears to be at first glance is the position size of UCO, which in this case has been assumed at 5% of the total portfolio - this number could be set at an even lower level.

I believe that the proposed 95/5 portfolio could very well see its 5% allocation to crude oil evaporate in the next few months. If it doesn't, and energy prices recover as they tend to do through the thick of a recession, I don't believe it would take the approach much more than six months to pay off. In any case, I find it reasonable to rebalance out of the leveraged ETF by end of 2020 at the latest, at which point I believe crude oil will have (1) definitively tanked further or (2) recovered toward early 2020 levels.

Risks and final words

Before I conclude this discussion, I should touch on a few risk factors associated with assembling the portfolio proposed above. First, the scenarios presented make certain assumptions about volatility staying within the 20% to 30% range. Should volatility be higher than this, UCO would suffer more from volatility drag, which would then impact the performance of the portfolio to a certain extent.

Second, in the current environment of large price swings, there's the risk that UCO may not be able to reach its two-time daily leverage target. Some of the more leveraged ETFs, including the Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X shares (ERX), have downgraded their leverage factor to be able to accommodate the increased market volatility. In addition, the fund could cease trading, get de-listed or close altogether -- as a few peers have recently.

In any case, the important point is that position sizing is a critical component of the trading strategy. If the allocation to UCO is small enough, at 5% or less of the total assets (this number may vary depending on personal risk tolerance and overall diversification in the portfolio), even the least desired scenario would result in little depletion of an investor's capital.

"Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do everyday alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.