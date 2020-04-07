SailPoint: Cheap Enough To Buy

Instead, SailPoint's longevity during this crisis is more important. The company's ~$440 million cash balance amply funds SailPoint through the expected recession, as does its positive FCF.

The coronavirus is unlikely to impact long-term demand for SailPoint's product, while investor attention on near-term growth rates is far less critical.

Shares of SailPoint have cratered more than 40% since February, putting the stock at new lows not seen since its IPO at $12 a share in 2017.

SailPoint (SAIL), the Texas-based provider of identity management software products, has been among one of the hardest-hit small-cap software stocks in the recent market sell-off. Like many other small-cap SaaS stocks, investors have huge doubts about the company's ability to survive the current crisis. Shares have fallen ~40% since reporting earnings in February, falling back to prices not seen since its 2017 IPO at just $12 per share.

In February, before the coronavirus hit and when SailPoint was trading closer to $24 per share, I myself published a bearish article on the stock. At the time, I cautioned investors on the company's mediocre ~10% y/y growth rates, as well as the risk inherent in the company's plan to expand its sales capacity in 2020. However, I noted that investors should watch movements in the stock until dropped meaningfully.

In my view, SailPoint has reached that low point - and we now have a fantastic, niche software product trading at a fraction of its former worth. With the coronavirus as the #1 catalyst for the current market, investors are far less likely to be worried about SailPoint's slower growth rates and far more interested in the company's liquidity - which, as we'll discuss in this article, is a huge strength for SailPoint. In my view, SailPoint trading in the mid-teens makes for a great rebound play.

Valuation checkup and growth drivers

Since the core of this thesis revolves around how dramatically cheap SailPoint has become since the coronavirus sell-off began, we'll start by taking a glance at SailPoint's current valuation.

At present share prices near $14, SailPoint trades at a market cap of $1.28 billion. The company's balance sheet, which we'll break out into more detail later in this article, has $443.8 million of cash and $309.1 million in convertible debt - making for a net cash position of $134.7 million. This puts SailPoint's enterprise value at $1.14 billion.

As a refresher, SailPoint is planning for revenues of $320-$325 million in FY20, representing a growth range of 11-13% y/y versus FY19 revenues of $288.5 million (an acceleration over 4Q19's growth rate of 10% y/y).

Against the midpoint of this revenue view, SailPoint is trading at valuation of just 3.5x EV/FY20 revenues. SailPoint also generated $50.1 million in operating cash flows at a 17% OCF margin in FY19; this puts SailPoint's trailing cash flow valuation at 22.8x EV/FY19 OCF.

For a company expected to accelerate revenue and bookings in FY20, I'd say SailPoint's low single-digit revenue multiple puts it quite beneath fair value - especially as the company's ~77% pro forma gross margins leave huge room for future profits and cash flow once SailPoint attains a larger scale. The focus of this article is not on SailPoint's growth, as this is a secondary concern in the coronavirus-dominated market - but it shouldn't escape investors that SailPoint is planning on capitalizing on huge demand for identity management software in 2020 by significantly expanding its sales capacity.

We should note that the fear of current-day trends like "ZoomBombing" (invasion of people's Zoom (ZM) meetings by uninvited third parties) should increase the traction and need for secure identity management tools like SailPoint. Long-term demand for a product like SailPoint should be relatively unaffected (if not enhanced) by the virus and the sudden pivot to at-home work which suddenly necessitates strong identity tools.

Investors should also be aware of one other important development in SailPoint's growth trajectory - it's expecting to heavily push its SaaS offering, via its new Predictive Identity SaaS platform, this year. The company expects more than half of new bookings by the second half of fiscal 2020 to be SaaS, and for a good swath of its current on-prem customer base to switch over to SaaS. There are two key points for investors to absorb here:

If it weren't for the planned pivot to SaaS this year, which saps revenue from near-term license deals, SailPoint's revenue acceleration would be higher than 11-13% y/y growth this year

A transition to SaaS helps the company build a stronger recurring revenue base (strengthening the company from future demand shocks like the current recession) that increases customers' total lifetime payments, though it reduces near-term revenue. Other companies like Adobe (ADBE), Splunk (SPLK), and Autodesk (ADSK) that have executed similar transition have seen huge jumps in their share prices.

Considering that for six years running, SailPoint has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Management (probably the most prestigious ranking and review of software products), the company's dominance in this niche field should secure it a steady path to growth and transition to subscription software.

Well-capitalized balance sheet

The focus of my prior bearish article on SailPoint was the fact that, when SailPoint was trading closer to ~6x forward revenues, its low-teens growth rate would be too low for investors to meaningfully advance the stock any higher.

Now, however, when SailPoint is trading closer to a bare-bones ~3x multiple and the market is more concerned about liquidity than growth for small-caps, more attention should shift to SailPoint's cash-rich balance sheet, which has always been a core strength for the company.

Take a look at the company's most recent balance sheet below:

As previously mentioned, SailPoint has $443.8 million in cash and $309.1 million in convertible debt.

Let's address the cash piece first. In FY19, SailPoint's operating expenses amounted to $232.5 million on a GAAP basis. If we strip out $12.9 million of stock-based comp and $9.9 million of depreciation and amortization baked into that number, its true "cash" operating costs are only $209.7 million.

This means that, even if SailPoint didn't generate a single sale for two years, its $443.8 million cash balance would be sufficient to keep the company afloat. Whatever your opinion on how the coronavirus spread and the shutdown will impact SailPoint's demand (mine assessment is at least neutral, if not positive), it's impossible to argue the fact that SailPoint isn't sufficiently well-capitalized to survive an extended downturn. The reason why so many small-caps tumbled so dramatically this year (the Russell 2000 index is down ~35% year-to-date, versus just 20% for the S&P 500) is because many investors have little confidence in small-caps' liquidity to survive the current downturn. However, this is a distant (even non-existent) concern for SailPoint, especially thanks to the company's history of being cash flow positive.

We also like the fact that SailPoint has an unused $75 million line of credit with a bank lender that provides the company with additional liquidity and flexibility, should SailPoint need it.

The entirety of SailPoint's drawn debt is convertible. SailPoint's $309.1 million in debt only incurs 0.125% interest and isn't due until 2024, demanding no immediate repayment (like the bank debt of other struggling small-cap stocks). The debt's conversion rate of 35.1849 shares of SailPoint per $1,000 of capital also implies a conversion strike price of $28.42. It's true that if shares cross that price point by 2024, cash settlement of the debt will be superseded by an issuance of 12.3 million new shares (based on $350 million of convertible face value) and existing investors will be diluted by roughly 13%, but at the same time, current investors will have enjoyed a doubling in the value of their shares and the dilution is a lesser concern.

Key takeaways

The fact that SailPoint's share price has halved since February changes the conversation on the stock. We like the fact that this is a small-cap stock with a strong balance sheet (2+ years of liquidity), and though SailPoint's low-teens growth rate is rather weak in comparison with other software companies, its pending SaaS conversion implies stronger growth in the future and a larger recurring revenue base. SailPoint's high gross margins and history of positive cash flows also gives us confidence in this company's ability to generate significant profitability when it hits a larger scale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.