Loan CEFs: Looking At This Higher-Risk Sector With A Margin Of Safety Perspective

Our takeaway is that higher-risk sectors can have a home in income portfolios if they are counterbalanced by higher-quality assets alongside a process of controlled risk allocation.

The loan space has been beaten down over the past month with prices sliding due to outflows, increased risk aversion to non-investment grade paper and lower short-term rates. In this article we take a look at this sector to see whether it can play a role in investor portfolios. Our takeaway is that firstly, higher-risk sectors can often play a useful role in income portfolios provided they are counterbalanced by higher-quality assets. And secondly, allocating to higher-risk sectors like loans can still be done with a quality tilt alongside margin of safety considerations. We highlight two CEFs which hold higher credit quality portfolios and that are also trading at attractive valuations: the First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and the Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD).

A Tangent On Portfolio Allocation

In thinking about portfolio allocation, we like to divide assets into three conceptual buckets: higher-quality, higher-risk and speculative. There are no sharp lines between them and different investors will disagree on what goes where as well as what percentage to allocate to each bucket. However, this approach is useful for a number of reasons. First, it helps to ensure that the portfolio composition does not run away from the investor's actual risk appetite and utility function which can happen when investors focus exclusively on bottom-up fund picking. And secondly, this kind of barbell approach to portfolio allocation, where the portfolio contains a spectrum of assets ranging in risk and quality, allows for both diversification and rebalancing due to the likely negative correlation between the top two buckets as well as limiting the worst-case scenario outcome due to the presence of high-quality assets.

One important question is how to manage allocations to higher-risk assets during a period of heightened volatility such as the one we are experiencing now. Our approach here is two-pronged. First, it is important to avoid adding risk to higher-risk assets during the initial deleveraging phase of the drawdown. This is because price drawdowns during this phase are largely divorced from considerations of value. Leveraged investors will often have to sell at any price, regardless of their fundamental views. The phrase "catching a falling knife" applies to this phase of the drawdown.

Once this phase is complete and asset volatility has subsided, markets will often recover somewhat and range trade with more subdued volatility. Prices will still remain depressed, however, because of real challenges in the macro economy and reduced risk appetite. Adding risk once an uptrend is established will often allow investors to buy at similar prices had they bought on the downtrend but with less of a stomach-churning experience.

A Quality Tilt And A Margin of Safety Perspective

When looking at the loans sector, we apply many of the same investment approaches as we do with other sectors such as leaning towards quality and incorporating a margin of safety perspective. Quality and loans don't often go together in the same sentence, however, just because loans tend to carry below investment-grade ratings, doesn't mean they are all the same.

The way we tilt towards quality in the loan space is by choosing funds with a stronger credit rating profile which we can do because we track the portfolio rating profiles of the entire loan CEF space, among other sectors. While few funds have sizable allocations to investment-grade assets, we tilt towards those that hold the largest allocation to the highest below-investment grade rating bucket - double BB.

In addition to this quality tilt, there are several margin of safety considerations currently present in the loan sector. First, the drop in short-term rates means that we are a lot closer to hitting Libor floors than we were before. This means that further drops in Libor will not translate one-for-one into lower coupons on loan assets.

Secondly, the flatness of the yield curve means that loans have been offering higher coupons than similarly rated high-yield bonds for some time.

Thirdly, loans are still expected to carry significantly higher recoveries among all corporate credit assets. This is despite some late-cycle shenanigans like EBITDA add-backs, debt sidecars and collateral stripping that have eroded some traditional investor protections.

Fourthly, the loan CEF sector is trading at the widest discount valuation in the fixed-income space. The average discount is over 14% - 5% wider of the average of other sectors and at the second percentile since 2000. Some of this discount widening makes sense as the sector's distribution should move lower due to pressure from lower front-end rates but the bulk of it is due to plain risk aversion.

Fifthly, loan prices have already dropped substantially. Historic loan recoveries have been around 70% and, even if we see substantially lower figures going forward, the current distressed price level provides some cushion for this outcome.

According to Neuberger Berman when high-yield spreads have exceeded current levels, forward returns have tended to be very strong. And while there is clearly no guarantee it will happen this time, this historic pattern provides another dose of risk cushion in our view.

A Look At Loan CEFs

In this section we highlight some of the CEFs that look attractive in the sector for those investors who have the capacity to add a bit of risk in their higher-risk portfolio buckets.

The First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a term fund which closed Monday at a 3.8% current yield and a 10.1% discount. The fund's low yield is not unusual for term funds which tend to conserve NAV going into termination. Its earnings yield, however, is closer to 6% judging by its earnings profile.

In terms of credit quality, nearly all of the portfolio is in first-lien loans. The fund's allocation to the BBB/BB buckets is just over 51% - well above the 29% average for the broader sector. Another advantage of the fund is the potential tailwind of 5.5% per annum from the discount amortization towards zero in expectation of termination. Although the fund's discount is trading about 5% tighter to the sector average, this is again not unusual for term funds. When looking at the fund's discount historic relationship to the sector, it is actually on the wider side historically which presents an attractive entry point. The fund's highest sector allocation is to the hotel and leisure industry which presents an obvious risk in this environment, however, it is below 15%.

The Pioneer Floating Rate Trust closed Monday at a 16.4% discount and a 9.64% current yield. The fund holds about 35% in the BBB/BB rated buckets, about 6% in excess of the sector average. Despite this higher-quality tilt, the fund has performed pretty much in line with the sector over the past 10 years in NAV terms. The fund's fee of 1.2% is about 0.2% below the sector average and as of the last report its distribution coverage was in the mid 90s.

The fund's discount is trading at an exceptionally wide level relative to the sector average - around 3% wider of its historic trading pattern versus the sector. The fund does not appear to hedge the cost of leverage which should provide a partial offset to lower coupons on its portfolio from lower short-term rates. One potential risk is that since PHD is required to maintain 300% asset coverage on the credit facility it was most likely required to deleverage somewhat in March. This may put some pressure on future earnings and coverage as the fund has yet to make any change in its distribution.

Conclusion

Senior loans tend to represent higher-risk assets in investor portfolios. However, even for such assets, it is possible to tilt toward quality and invest with an eye toward a margin of safety. In our view, the sharp liquidity-driven drawdown period appears to be coming to an end while loan prices remain relatively depressed. This dynamic, along with Libor trading closer to contractual floors and relatively high historic recovery rates provides some cushion to investors willing to add risk.

