PVH: Cautious, But Should Be Fine Thanks To Its Favorable Debt Structure

There are virtually no debt repayments until 2024 ($156M to be repaid between 2020 and 2022); this will help the company to survive.

COVID-19 will hit both the supply as well as the demand side for PVH, making any projections for this year uncertain.

Introduction

A few months ago, I was quite impressed with the financial performance of PVH Corp. (PVH) as the company elected to spend the vast majority of its free cash flow on buying back stock while paying a symbolic dividend to its shareholders. A good move considering the company was trading at a high single-digit free cash flow yield and in that case buying back its own stock is one of the smartest and most capital-efficient things a company can do. But then the COVID-19 crisis erupted, and all expectations and guidance went down the drain. PVH’s share price fell by roughly 70% to less than $30/share. I initiated a (moderate-sized) long position in PVH and have added to that position after the share price collapsed in the past few weeks.

The full-year results provide more clarity on the final quarter

In 2019, PVH saw its full-year revenue increase again to $9.91B, an increase of approximately 3% compared to 2018, thanks to a strong final quarter with a total revenue of around $2.6B, in line with the Q3 revenue, and the H2 revenue of $5.2B. This also means that about 52% of the full-year revenue was generated in the second semester.

Unfortunately, the cost of goods sold increased by approximately 5% throughout 2019, and this kept the gross profit increase limited to just 1.5%. The SG&A expenses accelerated even faster, at a rate of approximately 7%. There were also some non-recurring items and a $90M pension expense and this pushed the pre-tax income lower by almost 37% to $559M, and the bottom line showed a net income of $417M or $5.63 per share. This means PVH was losing money in the final quarter of 2019 as its net income in the first nine months of the year was $485M, indicating there was a $68M net loss in Q4.

Disappointing? For sure. Dramatic? Not at all. In Q4, PVH recorded $246M in non-recurring expenses including a $142M loss on the sale of the Speedo North America business and an actuarial loss recognized in the pension fund. Without these one-time events, PVH’s net income would have remained in the positive territory.

One of my main focus points in the previous article was the free cash flow PVH was able to generate. As most of the non-recurring expenses on the income statement were non-cash charges, I was curious to see PVH’s free cash flow in FY 2019 and the fourth quarter.

PVH reported an operating cash flow of $1.02B, but this included a $60M contribution from changes in PVH’s working capital position where the inventory level decreased and accrued expenses increased. We should also deduct the $5.5M in lease payments from the equation and this results in a total adjusted operating cash flow of $955M.

We also see the total capex was $345M, and this means the full-year free cash flow generated by PVH was approximately $610M. Slightly lower than the $649M in FY 2018, but again not an alarming performance given PVH’s evolution with a recently completed restructuring in its Calvin Klein division.

Considering the free cash flow in the first nine months of the year was $461M, the adjusted free cash flow result in the final quarter was approximately $150M which confirms my thesis the majority of the Q4 net loss was caused by non-cash expenses. With $610M in free cash flow and a share count of 70.9M shares, PVH generated approximately $8.60 in free cash flow per share.

The share buyback program has been cancelled

An excellent performance in 2019, but then COVID-19 happened, and there is absolutely no indication in how 2020 will evolve.

PVH is specifically warning for problems on both the demand and supply front. On the demand side, a lot of countries deem clothing stores to be non-essential and were shut down by government orders in an attempt to reduce the pace the virus was spreading. Additionally, PVH is experiencing issues with its supply chain as well, and the combination of both has resulted in PVH being extremely cautious for 2020. Not only does the company refrain from issuing a 2020 guidance, it also specifically warns for potential excess inventory and impairment charges.

The very cautious outlook also forced PVH to suspend its share buyback program (with $600M left as buyback authorization) and has suspended its quarterly cash dividend. The latter is perhaps the biggest surprise as the cash dividend is costing the company less than $3M per quarter. A more substantial measure was taken on the investment front: PVH now expects this year’s capex to be just $190M, down from in excess of $300M in 2019.

Although I fully understand why PVH is quite cautious these days and suspending non-essential cash outflows until there’s more clarity on how strong the world economy will be in a post-COVID-19 era, it could have been an idea for PVH to pledge to use (a part of) the $170M cash proceeds from the completion of the sale of the North America business to buy back stock. Even if only half of the cash would have been spent on buybacks, the $85M would have been sufficient to repurchase in excess of 2 million shares at the current prices thereby reducing the share count by almost 3%.

Investment thesis

As of February 2nd, PVH had $503M in cash on the balance sheet (and about $2.75B in gross debt for a net debt of $2.25B excluding lease liabilities), but PVH has just completed the sale of the Speedo North America business, pushing its cash pile to about $650M pushing the net debt down to $2.1B. PVH also still has access to credit facilities, and confirms it has about $1.3B in cash and available lines of credit.

None of the existing debt is due before 2023, so PVH has several years to get its ducks back in a row before it even needs to start thinking about repaying or refinancing the existing debt.

PVH was fortunate to refinance a 2021 term loan and kicked the repayment date three years further down the road which, in hindsight, was a solid move.

I had a small long position in PVH at around $80, but averaged down in the low-$30s. I think 2020 will be a lost year for PVH, but thanks to the existing debt structure which provides flexibility until 2024, PVH should be able to survive the current COVID-19 outbreak.

