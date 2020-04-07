Zscaler Is Spending Too Much And Growing Too Little

Competition is strong and Zscaler has no direct sales force. It is entirely dependent on channel partners to sell its products.

I'm not entirely convinced by the company's solution to revenue growth deceleration, the solution being to ramp up its sales force.

I gave Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) a very bullish rating in my last article written back in September. Despite the bearish sentiment for most cybersecurity stocks since that time and the recent onset of the pandemic, Zscaler's stock has managed to outperform the S&p 500 by more than 40%.

Zscaler is perceived by many investors and analysts as a prime beneficiary of the transition to work-from-home as COVID-19 spreads, forcing many companies to adjust their way of doing business. Zscaler has two products that cater to increased cloud adoption and mobility: Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA). The latter is considered to be an alternative to the widely used virtual private network (VPN). In addition to ZIA and ZPA, Zscaler is moving toward a new all-encompassing vision for cybersecurity called Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

I have some concerns regarding Zscaler's ability to capitalize on the seismic shift to the cloud despite the cloud-centric product-positioning. My concerns include:

the company's decelerating revenue growth witnessed even before the start of the pandemic,

a sales model that is completely dependent on channel partners,

a high level of cash burn that will only increase with the ramp in sales personnel,

a high forward sales multiple driven by optimistic investors, and

increased overall competition.

Given the above factors, I am downgrading my rating for Zscaler to neutral.

Revenue Growth Deceleration

Zscaler is considered to be a high-growth investment, justifying its high stock valuation. In July, its TTM sales growth peaked at 60% but has been in decline ever since. In February, Zscaler reported 2020 Q2 revenue growth of 36% and billings growth of only 18%.

The management has indicated that they had a difficult comparison against Q2'19 which was aided by nonrecurring revenue from a large customer. Excluding that specific revenue source, revenue growth was 41% and calculated billings growth was 30%, still down fairly significantly in what was supposed to be one of the strong quarters.

"As you model billings, I want to remind you that historically, Q2 and Q4 have been our strongest billing quarters with the sequential declines in Q1 and Q3 quarters respectively."

The company management is treating the reduced performance as a sales execution issue that is being solved by bolstering its sales force:

"We expanded and deepened our sales leadership structure, positioning us to scale our sales organization going forward. This included internal promotions to front line leadership roles. We rolled out the new sales leadership training program and trained all of our sales leaders in the past 90 days. Among other things, this training includes how to attract and hire the right talent. We continue to aggressively hire in sales and plan to increase our sales rep headcount by 60% by the end of this fiscal year, compared to prior year ... ... When what Dali did in the first half, and as Jay mentioned, he significantly increased the leadership in the sales organization and we put an additional level layered related with RVPs, Regional Vice Presidents. When you look at the number of RVPs, area VPs and GOVPs in place, it's in the 80% range and that's in my opinion, quite remarkable to be at that point."

Sales Model

One area that I am concerned about is Zscaler's sales model which consists almost entirely of channel partners. 98% of the revenue comes through such partners.

There are several issues here. From a sales perspective, Zscaler is completely dependent upon its partners, which are not exclusive relationships. Channel partners may decide to sell the competition's products if they are perceived to be superior or the channel partner can make more money.

At present, Zscaler has a high concentration of business with a few partners which is a pretty significant risk.

I also don't understand Zscaler's ramp-up of its sales force. It is more-or-less pushing on a rope. Adding more salespeople probably isn't going to convince channel partners to sell more product. The root cause of Zscaler's sales execution issues likely has more to do with competition and product positioning.

Finally, in this unique situation where companies are reaching for immediate solutions for the work-from-home mandate, it would probably be more beneficial for companies like Zscaler to have a direct sales force. Using channel partners puts the company at a distance from the customer C-suites that will be making fast decisions.

Cash Burn

I assess a company's cash burn by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales. In the case of Zscaler, I find the SG&A expense margin of 91% to be quite high, considering that the company sells entirely via channel partners.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

91% of revenue intake is being spent on SG&A expenses (plus R&D). This figure is likely to go up during the remainder of the year if the company makes good on its promise to increase its sales force by 60%. In addition to rising SG&A, I expect revenue growth will be tempered due to the impending global recession which will put further pressure on margins.

High Forward Sales Multiple

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Zscaler's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Zscaler is situated well above the best-fit line and, in fact, has one of the highest EV/forward sales multiples of all the stocks that I track. This suggests to me that the company is quite overvalued at present. If Zscaler continues to have sales execution issues, then I expect that the stock price will show significant declines as it has in the past two quarters.

Increased Competition

The company management assumes that the sales execution issues can be fixed by bolstering the sales staff, adding regional VPs, and getting a better handle on the sales pipeline. But it is possible that the declining revenue growth is a result of increased competition.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) announced that billings for its next-generation security product are expected to grow 79% to 82% YoY. Palo Alto has a SASE platform called Prisma. CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), which should benefit from the work-from-home movement due to its endpoint protection products, has guided for a "conservative" 50+% revenue growth this year. There are other competitors such as Cloudflare (NET) with revenue growth of 50% among others.

On the surface, it appears that Zscaler may be having issues beyond what can be fixed by an improved sales force.

Summary and Conclusions

On the surface, it appears that Zscaler should be a prime beneficiary of the very urgent work-from-home movement. Investors certainly believe this is the case, as Zscaler's stock is bucking the downward trend of the stock market during this COVID-19 scare. While I am sure there will be some benefit to Zscaler's revenue, I have concerns about the company's ongoing sales execution issues and how they are being addressed, the company's high level of cash burn in the face of an imminent global recession, and the high stock valuation based on forward sales multiple. For these reasons, I am giving Zscaler a neutral rating.

