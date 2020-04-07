AT&T: Brace For Impact

AT&T (T) is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings later this month on April 22. The telecom giant has missed the Street's revenue estimates in 7 of its last 10 quarters, so investors would be curious to see if the company can buck the trend. But in addition to tracking its revenue figures, investors should also closely monitor its churn rate, its subscriber adds, its management's guidance and their comments about how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting their business. These items are likely going to determine where AT&T and its shares head next. Let's take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Mobility Subscriber Trends

Let's start with discussing the intricacies of AT&T's largest segment by revenue, its Mobility Division. The segment contributes about 38.8% of the company's overall revenues so I think it's needless to say but any material fluctuation on its financial or operational fronts could materially impact the overall company's results. Also, AT&T's Q1 has closed by March 31 in the last two years and there's no reason to suggest that the timeline would change this time around. This essentially means that AT&T's Q1 would reflect the impact of the coronavirus outbreak over the past few weeks.

Now, companies across the US have increasingly asked their employees to work from home, and a portion of the workforce has been on a paid leave in light of the coronavirus outbreak. People have had more free time on their hands at home in the past month, and this dynamic has variably played out in favor of wired and wireless telecom operators.

This isn't just a theory. If we talk about comparables, then Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) and BT (NYSE:BT) recently noted that their network traffic increased by 50% to 60% in certain markets, respectively. The situation is such that streaming giants - Netflix and YouTube - have had to throttle their streaming quality to prevent network congestion. So, if AT&T is also experiencing a surge in network traffic, it might post a noteworthy increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) during Q1.

(Source: Business Quant)

Next, keep a close eye on AT&T's churn rate. A portion of the employees who were laid off in recent weeks, as companies try to cut costs, may disconnect their wireless services in a bid to be frugal in these difficult times. Also, AT&T's ground level support teams may face difficulty in conducting maintenance of their network infrastructure due to restricted logistics and spare parts availability, so disgruntled subscribers may disconnect the service. So, I'm expecting AT&T's churn rate to marginally rise in Q1.

(Source: Business Quant)

Entertainment Group Trends

Moving on to AT&T's second largest segment in terms of revenue, the Entertainment Group. The segment contributes about 23.3% of the company's overall revenues and it has its own share of challenges.

(Source: Business Quant)

Per our database, AT&T has been experiencing elevated video subscriber losses in the past few quarters. The telecom giant's management had noted in their last earnings call that their video subscribers had peaked and that their rate of subscriber losses would slow down from there on. From their Q4 earnings call:

Looking at our total premium video customer base, we expect year-over-year improvements in the subscriber losses.

However, the cancellation of live sports events could possibly prompt some, if not all, of its video subscriber customers to disconnect the service - temporarily or permanently. This thesis was, in fact, the basis of Baird's downgrade for AT&T last month.

Needless to say, a potential acceleration in AT&T's video subscriber losses would suggest that the worst has yet to come for the company and its shareholders. On the other hand, a continued improvement in their video subscriber losses may indicate that the effects of the coronavirus outbreak haven't started to show up for AT&T just yet, and/or maybe that the worst is truly behind AT&T's Entertainment Group division. So, investors should keep a close eye on its video subscriber trends in its upcoming earnings report.

Other Items

Besides, look for management's comments around how the coronavirus-related disruptions are impacting their business. For starters, AT&T's management was planning to roll out nationwide 5G by the end of this year. But with the global supply chain disrupted, it's unclear at this point in time if its deployment plans are on schedule or will they be deferred.

Besides, it would be interesting to note if the company's media crew is facing difficulties in filming their original content. Needless to say, a delay in launching new content titles would make it difficult for AT&T to justify its arguably pricey HBO Max platform that is scheduled to launch next month. So, look for management's comments around the same.

Having said that, analysts have slashed their FY20 revenue estimates for AT&T by about $1.75 billion over the past three weeks, amounting to a reduction of 0.9%. So, as of this writing, the estimated financial impact for AT&T isn't catastrophic by any means as bears may lead us to believe. Hence, investors should closely monitor AT&T's guidance for Q2 and for the year. Any major fluctuation from the analyst consensus could send AT&T's shares in either direction.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, the elephant in the room. AT&T has been surrounded by a myriad of speculation regarding its dividend policy. The bearish narrative here is that a significant impact on its financials may encourage the board to slash their dividends in a bid to preserve cash and fund their operating and capital expenditure accounts instead.

So, look for management's comments around the same. Do they reassure investors about sustaining their dividend payouts at the current rate, or are they looking to slash dividends? The answer to this question may either trigger a selloff in AT&T's shares, or calm down income seeking investors who've grown anxious amidst currently uncertain market conditions.

Final Thoughts

AT&T's upcoming Q1 earnings report will be a pivotal moment for shareholders. Readers and investors should closely track AT&T's video subscriber losses, its mobility churn rate and ARPU, and listen in on its management's financial, operational and dividend-related guidance for FY20 on its upcoming earnings call. These items would provide clarity on the newly emerged challenges in front of the company, dispel speculation and are likely going to determine where its shares head next. Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing two articles on AT&T this month, you can stay updated by clicking "Follow" at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.