Jaguar Mining: Digging Into The Q4 Results

It was a tough first quarter, to say the least, for the gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX), with the majority of the sector plunging in line with the major market averages (NYSEARCA:SPY). While a few names were able to buck this trend due to exceptional operating FY-2019 results, Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGF) was not one of them, with the stock down nearly 30% since January. The company is the most recent name to release its FY-2019 results, producing just over 74,000 ounces of gold last year at all-in sustaining costs more than 35% above the industry average of $978/oz. There were a few redeeming qualities in the report, however, but not enough to offset the thesis that Jaguar is an extremely high-cost Tier-2 jurisdiction producer. Based on this designation and possible challenges ahead due to potential shutdowns, I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Jaguar Mining released its Q4 and FY-2019 results last week, reporting annual gold production of 74,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,349/oz. While production was relatively flat year over year, the company continues to severely lag its long-term goal of becoming a 200,000-ounce producer, outlined in Q4 2016. Not only is the company nowhere near hitting this target just 18 months away from the Q4 2021 deadline, but annual gold production is going in the wrong direction. We can see evidence of this in the chart below, as gold production is down more than 20% from FY-2016 levels. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations:

Jaguar's operating mines are located in southeastern Brazil, with the company's gold production divided evenly between two mines; Turmalina and Pilar. Both mines are mid-grade underground mines, contributing to their much higher costs compared to bonanza-grade underground mines that other producers like Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) benefit from at their mines. This is because Kirkland Lake's average grades across its underground reserves come in well north of 10 grams per tonne gold, and Jaguar Mining's gold reserves are less than half these grades.

The company's Pilar Mine produced 40,600 ounces last year, but costs increased in each quarter of 2019, with all-in sustaining costs for Q4 coming in at $1,072/oz, up 4% from Q4 2018 levels. The company also struggled with higher gold recovery rates in FY-2019, with gold recoveries falling 250 basis points year over year to 86.5%, compared to 89% in FY-2018. Fortunately, the company expects that gold can improve to 50,000 ounces per year in the near future, but the low grades at Pilar for an underground mine leave little margin for error on the cost side of things. Given that Pilar's head grades came in 3.37 grams per tonne gold for FY-2019, it's no surprise that this mine continues to be a cost laggard compared to industry average costs. Open-pit mines may thrive at 3.37 grams per tonne gold, but underground mines rarely do.

Moving over to Jaguar's other mine, Turmalina, the company reported annual gold production of 33,400 ounces, with production weighted to the back half of the year. The mine produced 9,700 ounces of gold in Q4 2019, tracking well above the annual production rate, but this didn't do much in the way of helping with costs. Despite the jump in production, grades were down over 3% from 3.56 grams per tonne gold in Q4 2018 to 3.44 grams per tonne gold in Q4 2019, and all-in sustaining costs came in $1.282/oz. Given the company's average gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) selling price of $1,312/oz in FY-2019, there was minimal room for gross margins, especially compared to other the sector average in FY-2019 of over 25%. We can see below how this translated to the company's top-line growth:

As the table above shows, FY-2019 revenue came in at $97.2 million, up only 2% year over year. While this may seem like reasonable growth at first glance, this sales growth rate was actually more than 1,500 basis points below the 18% revenue growth rate of constituents in the Gold Miners Index. Therefore, the 2% growth rate year-over-year is nothing to write home about and is atrocious relative to peers in the industry. Fortunately, this should not be as big an issue next year, as the company has finally paid off its gold loan to Auramet, and had no hedges last as of the end of Q1 2020. This should help to improve the company's average gold selling price, as the company was hamstrung by outstanding gold loans and forward gold contracts last year. This was the primary contributor for such a low average gold selling price in FY-2019, with the figure coming in at just $1,312/oz.

Looking ahead to FY-2020, the company has guided for 89,000 ounces of annual gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $1,137/oz at the mid-point. Given that we should see an average gold selling price of $1,475/oz or higher in FY-2019, this should contribute to a year of profitability for the company. However, at $1,475/oz, more than 95% of gold miners are profitable; therefore, this shouldn't be anything to be elated over. However, from a strictly profitability standpoint, Jaguar Mining will finally be able to turn the corner in FY-2020.

While a shift to profitability is undoubtedly a positive, the fact remains that Jaguar Mining will be producing gold at costs 20% above the industry average in FY-2020, and operating in a Tier-2 jurisdiction. Therefore, the company is an average producer at best from a jurisdiction standpoint, an industry laggard from a cost standpoint, and isn't even remotely close to hitting targets provided years ago from an execution standpoint. Based on this, it's hard to make an argument for owning the company when there are cost leaders across the industry trouncing long-term targets, that are also trading at reasonable valuations. In summary, I see no reason to own Jaguar Mining, especially considering the company's low share price, which makes it more difficult for funds to hold the stock. It's certainly possible that the stock could finally head over C$0.26 in 2020, but I see the stock as a sector performer at best, and more likely a continued sector laggard.

