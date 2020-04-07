PetroChina Is Worth $41 Per Share

Since then, the company has taken a lot of debt, with lower overall operating margin due to its Marketing segment.

Recently, massive sell-off has been happening at the global scale, because of the global virus outbreak and the oil price plunge. We always a firm believer that the oil price will bounce back eventually. In the U.S, we think two oil giants are good picks during this time, including Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Chevron (CVX). Different oil companies have different characteristics including operating margin, proved reserves and balance sheet strength. In this article, we take a look at another oil giant, which had delivered Warren Buffett 8x return before. It is PetroChina (PTR).

Warren Buffett's 8-bagger investment in four years

Dated back 2002, Warren Buffett spent $488 million to buy in PetroChina at around $20 per share, with the total market capitalization of around $37.5 billion. He thought it was worth at least $100 billion. After four more years, he sold his entire stake for as much as $4 billion.

In the 2007 annual letter of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), he wrote: "In 2002 and 2003 Berkshire bought 1.3% of PetroChina for $488 million, a price that valued the entire business at about $37 billion. Charlie and I then felt that the company was worth about $100 billion. By 2007, two factors had materially increased its value: the price of oil had climbed significantly, and PetroChina's management had done a great job in building oil and gas reserves. In the second half of last year, the market value of the company rose to $275 billion, about what we thought it was worth compared to other giant oil companies. So we sold our holdings for $4 billion".

At the end of 2001, PetroChina reported to have nearly 16.98 billion BOE (barrel of oil equivalent) in proved reserve, including 11.47 billion BOE in proved developed reserves. It had $1.74 billion in cash & time deposits, while the total interest-bearing debt was $10.7 billion. In 2002, the oil price had increased to $30 per barrel. With 29.1% operating margin in 2001, we come up with the valuation of $97.5 billion for the total company at that time.

Source: Author's table

In the second half 2007, Buffett began to divest his holding in PetroChina. At that time the oil price surged significantly to the range of $60-$70 per barrel. At the end of 2016, PetroChina had nearly 12.5 billion BOE in proved developed reserves, $6.6 billion in cash and time deposits, and $9.15 billion in debt. The company still maintained decent operating margin at 28.70%. Based on above information, we arrive at $259 billion for PetroChina's fair value in 2006-2007.

Source: Author's table

In 2007, he said PetroChina's valuation was around $250 - $275 billion, comparable to other oil giants. When the company's market valuation approached his fair valuation estimate, he sold the entire stake.

Current PetroChina valuation

In the past 20 years, PetroChina's operating margin has been declining consistently, from more than 40% to only 5.33%.

Source: Ycharts

The significant lower operating margin was due to the high revenue level from the Marketing segment. The company has reclassified business segments, having a new Marketing segment since 2009, focusing on refined products marketing and trading businesses. The new Marketing segment has brought in a lot of revenue while delivering operating losses. In 2018, this Marketing segment generated more than 51% of the total gross revenue, with losses of more than $900 million. Excluding the effect of the Marketing/trading segment and the inter-segment sales, we estimate that the operating margin would reach 25%-28%.

The company has taken on a lot of debt, as much as $58.1 billion, while cash & time deposits stood at $14 billion. Compared to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron, PetroChina has much higher Debt/EBITDA ratio.

Source: Ycharts

The company's Debt/EBITDA ratio is as high as 3.26x, while Chevron is the least leveraged among the three, with only 0.86x Debt/EBITDA.

Regarding oil price, we have mentioned before that we think oil price will bounce back sooner or later, as it is quite unsustainable with oil price below $30. The oil price can go lower in the short term, and eventually bounce back up. We estimate oil price can be in the range of $50-$60 per barrel. It is impossible to know the timing. It might take several months or several years. At the end of 2018, there was 12.53 billion BOE in the company's proved developed reserves.

Source: Author's table

We estimate at $50 oil price, PetroChina's enterprise value is worth around $163 billion, or $41.30 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.