The Asset Allocator: 3 Planning Strategies For Times Of Crisis (Podcast)

Summary

Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors’ Mike Hennessy’s message for advisors: There are creative planning strategies that can help clients during these challenging times.

He notes the combination of lower asset values and likely lower income is optimal for scaling into Roth conversions, reducing the tax liability of the conversion.

Gifting strategies work similarly; while asset values are low, clients can gift assets now to maximize the federal lifetime gift tax exemption, any future asset appreciation outside of client’s estate.

Hennessy also explains how to access retirement funds for healthcare purposes, using a once in a lifetime option allowing clients to move money from an IRA to an HSA.